Fox Factory: Great Company, But Not A Great Investment At The Current Valuation

At the same time, FOXF may find it challenging to maintain the growth rates of past years at it expands further into new markets, and cyclicality adds to the risk.

FOXF is a great company and there's still a lot of growth here, but the upside is limited in the short-term.

Fox Factory (FOXF) is trading ~30% higher since it reported strong Q2 results and raised FY18 guidance. The stock is now up 80% in the past year alone, and while we think Fox Factory is a fine company with a lot of potential, the current valuation doesn't leave a lot of room for upside in the short term.

Figure 1: 1-Year Stock Performance Graph

Source: Morningstar

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

FOXF is showing no signs of slowing down. Once again the company saw broad based strength across the portfolio, resulting in record second quarter sales and profitability. Revenues increased 29.8% to 156.83M, beating estimates by 10.1M, and EPS grew 43.5% y/y to $0.56, beating estimates by $0.08. Earnings did benefit from a lower tax rate, but both gross and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded ~100 bps, and with an adjusted EBITDA of 20.7% in the quarter, FOXF is closing in on its longer-term target of 20%+ normalized EBITDA margins.

FOX's growth story is impressive. The company is on track for more than 605M in revenues this year compared to 171.9M in 2010 (17.1% CAGR), and is driving growth through product innovation, expansions into new categories and markets, and acquisitions. There are a number of things about FOX as a company and the industry as a whole that lend themselves to growth, including consumer demand for high-performance/technologically advanced equipment, ongoing product cycle innovation, new product introductions, pricing power, and an increasing preference among consumers for recreational activities.

And there are still a lot of opportunities out there for FOXF, as the company can deepen its penetration in existing vehicle categories but also expand further into new vehicle categories, customers and geographies, and into "relevant adjacent" products such as brakes, lift kits, and wheels as well. FOXF has a broad product portfolio and serves lots of customers, so it isn't overly dependent on a single customer or category, and overall we are optimistic about the long-term outlook for the company.

But there's a difference between a great company and a great stock, and the question here is whether there's enough growth remaining in the short-term (less than 5 years) for investors to earn a meaningful return at the current valuation.

FOXF currently trades at some ridiculous valuations: P/CF of 43.5x, P/B of 9.3x, P/S of 4.9x, all of which are well above the company's long-term averages of 27.1x, 5.7x, and 2.4x respectively. This is despite the fact that the average rate of growth going forward isn't projected to be a whole lot different from that of the past.

Our discounted cash flow model assumes that revenues grow at a CAGR of 18% and that adjusted EBITDA grows at a CAGR of 19% over the next 5 years, compared to the company's historical average growth rate of 17.1% for revenue and 16.9% for EBITDA. The model takes into account future cost improvement initiatives and assumes that adjusted EBITDA margin settles in the 20-21% range.

Figure 2: Discounted Cash Flow Model

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: Our model includes the following assumptions, all of which are in accordance with long-term averages or are explicit projections from management: WACC of 8%, net change in working capital equal to 1% of sales, annual capex equal to 3% of sales, annual acquisition spend equal to 7.1% of sales, effective tax rate of 20%, and terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.1x.

This results in a fair value of $73.87, which implies 12% upside from the current price. This isn't a very good return for a five-year time horizon, and it pretty much assumes that everything goes perfectly. FOXF has proven to be a consistent grower, but the past isn't always the best predictor of future performance and there are a few things that could go wrong.

First, as the company gets bigger it will become increasingly dependent on new consumers and markets that exhibit traits that are different from FOXF's legacy customer. FOXF's legacy customer is the professional or performance enthusiast (Figure 3) who values premium, technologically advanced equipment that maximizes performance. But with these markets already penetrated, much of FOXF's growth will now hinge on the general consumer, who doesn't have the same need for performance as the professional and cares more about affordability.

Figure 3: FOXF's Consumers

Source: Investor Presentation

Will FOXF be able to penetrate these markets as easily as it was able to with its core customers?

The second major risk to the outlook is cyclicality. Demand for the company's products is highly discretionary, and is closely linked to job creation, wage growth, and consumer confidence. Fueled by easy monetary policy and low interest rates, the US economy has been in a prolonged expansion since 2010, providing the ideal backdrop for the powered vehicle industry whose consumers often buy products on credit. FOXF hasn't been tested in recessionary environment yet, and a downturn would likely have a significant effect on performance. For some perspective, Polaris (PII), a major customer of FOXF, saw its revenue decline 20% in the year after the financial crisis.

Conclusion

Fox Factory is an excellent company with competitive advantages and a strong growth outlook, but the current valuation doesn't leave a lot of room for upside in the short-term. Any upside that does occur will likely require perfect execution, but FOXF may find it more difficult to expand into new product categories and markets, and cyclicality adds to the risk. Investors with a relatively short time horizon should avoid FOXF.

