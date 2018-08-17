Trump Insurance For Johnson & Johnson

I close with a brief discussion of a source of ideas for JNJ longs looking to exit.

In light of the additional litigation risk, I present a couple of updated hedges for JNJ longs. I also discuss the implication of JNJ's low hedging costs.

Now JNJ may be facing a new, separate, federal lawsuit, as President Trump announced he was encouraging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to launch one.

In JNJ's most recent 10-Q it disclosed that over 500 opioid lawsuits had been transferred the pending Multi District Litigation against it and other corporate defendants.

Watching an 80-foot wave break at Nazaré, Portugal. (via YouTube).

From A Tidal Wave To Trump

Last August, the Financial Times warned that a "tidal wave" of opioid-related lawsuits was headed for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and some of its competitors (paywalled here). JNJ's Q1 10-Q acknowledged that more than 300 opioid cases had been transferred into a Multi District Litigation in the Southern District of Ohio, as I noted back in May. Its Q2 10-Q upped that figure to "over 500". Now, President Trump has announced that he has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to file a separate, federal lawsuit against companies that have been involved in the opioid crisis.

Screen capture via Thursday's edition of Bloomberg TV's "What'd You Miss".

It light of this new federal litigation risk - on top of last month's $4.69 billion judgment in the talcum powder class action, which Bloomberg warned could "open floodgates" to more lawsuits - I've posted a couple of updated hedges for JNJ shareholders below, followed by a discussion of ideas for longs considering exiting.

Protection For JNJ Longs

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of JNJ and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 17% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app. One note about these two hedges: they illustrate that JNJ remains an inexpensive stock to hedge, which suggests that options market participants aren't overly concerned about the risks mentioned above, at least not in the near term (between now and mid-January).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of JNJ against a >17% decline by mid-January.

The cost of this put protection was $1,090, or 0.82% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). Note also that the 17% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: Not including the hedging cost, this hedge would limit your decline to a drawdown of 16.18% in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9% between now and January, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against a >17% decline in JNJ between now and then.

There are two differences with this hedge. One is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, where the cost was $730, or 0.55% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). The second difference with this hedge is that cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income of $1,000, or 0.75 of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $270 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

In Case You're Thinking Of Exiting JNJ

When I wrote about JNJ back in May, I suggested that those thinking of exiting the stock and looking for a source of ideas might want to consider the top 10 names Portfolio Armor generates each trading day, based on its analysis of price action and options market sentiment. I've been presenting these top names each week to my Marketplace subscribers since June 8th of 2017.

These top names cohorts are meant to be held for 6 months, so we now have 6-month returns for 37 weekly top names cohorts. You can see how each weekly cohort did in the table in my most recent performance update, but, to summarize: 31 out of 37 cohorts outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months, and on average the top names returned 15.58% over 6 months, versus 7.72% for SPY. Since I wrote my May article on JNJ, the top 10 names from then have outperformed SPY as well:

They've also outperformed JNJ, as you can see below.

JNJ Total Return Price data by YCharts

So the current top names may be an alternative worth considering if your thinking of exiting your JNJ position.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week, even when the performance isn't good, as was the case with the most recent cohort of hedged portfolios: Performance Update - Week 38.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.