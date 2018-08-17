The Best Of Times? Micron And The Industry State Their Case At The Flash Memory Summit

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way—in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only”

Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”

Attendees of the Flash Memory Summit this year were offered a rich diet of product, technology and market information by a complement of over 130 exhibiting companies that featured market participants from almost every segment of the semiconductor memory and storage ecosystem. All the heavy weights were there -save the biggest of all, Samsung (more on that below) - and all were at pains to offer a branding and market-shaping directional message to the assembled attendees. The major’s keynote presentations, delivered on the big stage in front of a 1,000+ audience, were notable for tone as much as content, and important in that what was not said revealed as much or more than what was said. The “superlative degree of comparison” was very much in evidence, but was any of it truly deserved? Let’s consider each in order of presentation. I will offer up my interpretation of their message but will save most of commentary until further on below.

Toshiba. (TOSH) Message – “We’re alive!” Toshiba was intent on informing the audience that the company has survived the travails of the last two years that resulted in company bankruptcy and reorganization. In its new skin as Toshiba Memory Corporation the company reminded the audience that the seminal player in the flash NAND market is still a force to be reckoned with. From the world’s largest NAND fab complex in Yokkaichi to what it claims to be market leading NAND Flash technology with the 96L BiCS QLC die, Toshiba was there to communicate that they will be an important ongoing market participant. Note the QLC message. They were the first of the keynoters to tout the potential of QLC to supplant TLC in many applications, and they would not be the last. They are also touting a low-latency NAND product, a Z-NAND equivalent that they have branded XL Flash. Featuring shorter bit and word lines, Toshiba claims that XL NAND will feature read latency that is 10x faster than TLC NAND. They are positioning this product as a competitor to IM’s 3D XPoint.

Western Digital. (WDC) Message – “We’re the adults in the room. Flexible data management at scale is the problem and we have a composable, standards-based, solution.” The concrete announcement underlying the message was their “OpenFlex™ architecture, instantiated in two fabric-attached network devices and an system management API they call “Kingfish”. Designed to work as the layer above SNIA’s open “Swordfish” infrastructure orchestration product, Kingfish is a suite of software that allows enterprises to flexibly and quickly reconfigure their computing environment to meet the needs of moment. The hardware products, the HDD-based D3000 and Flash-based F3000, offer an NVMf RDMA environment (featuring ROCE underneath) that allows the system manager to deploy them as needed for the workload involved. Note the “compositional” language. This was another theme that would get an echo by other show participants.

SK Hynix. Message –“We have finally figured out how to make NAND and we will be the technology leader!” This presentation bordered on the surreal from a tone perspective, featuring a grandiose claim that they have innovated a new generation of NAND – “4D” – whose capabilities far surpass other suppliers measly 3D NAND offerings. Gen 4 NAND, it appears, is CT-based 3D NAND with what SKH terms “PUC”, (peripheral circuits under the cell). This claim ignores the fact that the IM brothers have had this capability for 3 years now and appears to hang on the fact that they can be the first supplier to deliver a CT die with the equivalent of IM’s “CUA” (CMOS under the Array) at the 96L level. They also announced QLC capabilities, but here they are late to market, not able to deliver this capability until 2H 2019. They claim that the new technology process foundation will enable SK Hynix to offer succeeding generations of their 4D NAND that could have as many as “1000” layers.

Micron. (MU) Message-“ You can count on us to deliver market leading NAND cost and capabilities, now and well into the future, that optimally meet the needs of AI work loads.” Delivered by Derek Dicker under the title, “QLC Flash: Meeting the Needs of the New Data Economy”, the whole talk centered on the memory requirements of AI and deep-learning, and keyed on the message conveyed in the following slide, reproduced below:

Note the point about the DL read intensity. How does Micron’s new QLC capability, combined with their next generation charge-trap based NAND process meet the needs of AI and DL? Here’s the ROI slide, comparing Micron’s QLC NAND to an HDD solution.

Dicker delivered the upbeat message in relaxed but confident tone. He was joined by Russ Meyer, Micron’s NVM VP, who presented a set of slides that addressed Micron’s upcoming move to CT process technology with Gen 4 128L 3D NAND. The key slide in his deck presented Micron’s rationale for the move.

All in all, Micron’s presentation made a great case for Micron’s technology leadership in 3D NAND. It also made a persuasive case for why the company is moving to CT. The looming question for investors is whether the company can make the move in a timely and effective fashion?

Yangtze Memory Technologies Company – Message –“We’re a serious player that will play an innovative and important role in the future of the memory industry.” Delivered by Simon Young, YMTC CEO, the address was the poster child for the importance of tone over substance. Mr. Yang delivered the address in a deprecating, humorous tone meant to disarm an audience that was inclined to be highly skeptical of his message and his credibility. The substance of his talk was directed at touting YMTC’s recently announced “Xtacking” technology, which promises to almost triple NAND I/O bandwidth while simultaneously decreasing latency. Beyond the performance claims, the technology offers the potential of decreasing die cost and increasing fab throughput by 20% to 30%. Sound too good to be true? It’s fair to say the industry incumbents certainly think so. Yang attempted to deflect the deep skepticism in the room by acknowledging the immense challenge any new participant in the NAND flash industry faces, saying at one point, “ this [process approach] will take some courage”, and closing with the following statement:[…] hopefully we can catch up with our friends and make a contribution [to the industry].” The new 64L Xtacking process technology is promised to be deliverable in the later part of 2019. We’ll see soon enough.

Intel. (INTC) Intel’s message is succinctly captured in their last slide:

Rob Crooke’s presentation talked briefly about the benefits of QLC but spent the bulk of the time touting the revolutionary impact of 3D XPoint technology. To back up his claims for Optane, Crooke presented no less than 15 slides quoting customers who effusively praised the technology. These customers, who are members of Intel’s “Optane Ecosystem Partners” organization, quoted impressive performance gains in a range of applications and use cases. Clearly Intel remains all-in with their 3D XPoint bet. 2019 will tell the tale.

The keynotes were delivered against a backdrop of general uncertainty about the direction of the NAND market. Of course it wouldn’t be an FMS if Jim Handy wasn’t there to provide his annual projection of doom and gloom. He did not disappoint.

On a more hopeful note for Micron investors Handy did have this slide in his deck showing how Micron has been able to garner higher prices for its NAND over the course of the 2 nd calendar quarter.

A second point arising from the slide is how much contract pricing has decoupled from the spot market. (While there are any number of reasons why Micron was able to harvest better prices for its NAND in Q2, my belief is that it stems from better prices for its MCP products for the mobile market.)

Yet another big component of the “ buzz” in the hall was the general consensus that 2019 will mark the year that NAND reaches full maturity. In particular, there seemed to be general agreement that it would be the year that NVMe achieves market dominance, primarily in form of NVM over fabrics (NVMf). The noted storage analyst Howard Marks gave a presentation that presented a good slide with data points on the above:

Beyond the worries about the NAND market and the confidence in the rise of NVMe, the other major theme of the conference was general interest in topic of new memory, particularly Intel’s Optane™ DIMMS. Mark Webb of MKW Ventures gave several good but mostly downbeat presentations on the prospects for new memories. I’ll cover this area in a subsequent article, but the overall thrust of the presentations was cautionary both in regard to the readiness of the memories technically and their ability to generate anything more than boutique level revenues for many years to come.

Here is his summary slide.

Coupled with these conclusions, Webb ventured a forecast regarding new memory revenues over the next few years. To wit:

Where does all this leave us? As you read the slide above, keep in mind that the semiconductor memory and storage market this year will total $150B with the DRAM market being $90B+ and NAND $60B+. My forecast is that it will grow to $200B + in 2022. If both Webb and I are right that would mean that, even at his “high” forecast level, the entire PM segment would account for roughly 3% of the entire market. I’m going to address this topic in a separate article but for now suffice it to say that I feel Mark’s forecast is about right in the short term but much too low in the 2022 – 2025 timeframe.

Bringing the threads together, in my mind the 2018 Flash Memory Summit marked the end of one era and the beginning of another. Metaphorically, Flash NAND has come of age and is now in the time of its full mature development. Going back just three years, to the 2015 conference, my notes are replete with mentions of HDD as the primary storage alternative, with NAND serving as a cache layer. This year, to the extent that HDD was mentioned at all, it was as a “capacity” layer that would rapidly diminish over time as future generations of new memory and QLC NAND replace in greater and greater measure. To be clear, there is no visible end to HDD, but the technology shift illustrated in the following graphic is well under way and is unstoppable. The question remaining is the timing. How long will it take for SCM’s to achieve something more than boutique market status? If you believe Webb’s forecast, we’re in for a very long wait.

Short term, there are worries about the NAND market. The concerns are two fold. The first, and the largest concern, is the pace of demand growth over the next 6 months to a year as the world economy is roiled by the ongoing trade/tariff disputes. The US economy appears to have decoupled from the world economy as we continue to grow and the rest of the world, including China, has flat lined. Will that have the overall effect of slowing world demand for electronic devices (especially smart phones)? What about data center demand, which has skyrocketed over the last two years?

The second concern is capacity growth, which devolves into two sub-questions. Question number 1 – by far the biggest concern – is Handy’s theory that there is too much wafer capacity in place to keep production increases from overwhelming demand as yields increase to good levels at the 64L node. The second concern, much smaller, is China. The incumbents don’t feel that China will be a player until well into the next decade but some analysts think that YMTC has a chance to produce as much as 5% of world capacity in 2020.

The consensus forecast is that NAND ASP’s will decline 15%-30% next year on the back of a 15% decline this year. The big question remaining is whether demand will snap back as elastically as expected? If so, NAND pricing should stabilize in the back half of 2019 and we should see an ASP decline on the lower end of that range. My personal take on it is that NAND will decline somewhat over the latter part of this year and into the early part of next year, but the total decline from this point through the end of next calendar year will be under 25%. While this is significant, keep in mind that industry-wide shipments will increase 45% this year and 40% next year. Not only that, NAND costs will decline 35-40% across the 24-month timeframe. Add all that up and the result is an industry where revenues climb about 10% this year and next and overall gross margins go up 8% to 10%.

Micron will do better than that. Micron’s numbers will outperform the industry next year assuming that the company continues to execute well in making the transition to the 1Y DRAM and 96L Gen 3 3D NAND. If that is the case, (and there is no reason to expect otherwise) the company will have a very strong competitive position in both NAND and DRAM. Micron’s QLC product looks like a big winner, and it will see strong demand from both the mobile and the server markets. Micron is in position to take major share points in the mobile market (about 5% – 10%) because of their exceptionally competitive MCP line-up. Although the company has been losing a little DRAM share lately (about 1.5%), they should gain even more share than they have lost next year as they fully convert to 1X and roll out 1Y. At this point I do not see a reason to forecast declining DRAM ASP’s next year. The additional DRAM supply coming on in the industry is simply to replace lost capacity in the 1Y node advance and meet customer demand needs for 20% more bits next year.

One last point about NAND capacity. Except for the IM brothers, scaling 3D NAND has been very difficult. Handy is correct in his thesis that the industry incumbents have finally figured out how to get decent to good yields on the 64L process, ergo NAND bits shipped this year will be up 45% (or slightly more) this year. That being said, 96L marks the last big leap in productively gains, featuring process-to-process gains of 50%. After the 96L node next year process gains will get smaller and will likely stay that way for some time. Beyond 2019, for example, the dominant node will be the Gen 4 128L node, which marks only a 33% process gain over the 96L node. Outside of some currently unknowable etching process breakthrough the industry will need to add a lot of wafer capacity to keep up with demand surging at the 40% CAGR level. Bottom line, the economics of NAND scaling are about to get a lot harder.

Q1 of the new fiscal year will get the company off to a solid start. I expect to hear strong guidance coming out of the Q4 earnings concall, with Q1 EPS exceeding $3.70/share. Given the ridiculously low price of the stock I expect Micron to be very aggressive in buying back shares with their $10B fund in FY Q1. Given decent economic conditions (which implies that there will be no trade melt down next year), I expect the company to exceed $16/share earnings in FY 2019 on the back of nearly 20% revenue growth. What’s not to like about that?

Wrapping up, two comments on Samsung and 3D XPoint. First, Samsung’s absence was unusual to say the least given their commanding position in the industry. Rumors abound as to why they didn’t come but the one I give most credence to is that they simply didn’t have any big announcements to make and felt there was relatively little to be gained. Regarding 3D XPoint, it is clear that the industry is collectively holding its breath as they wait for Intel to finally start to deliver Optane DIMMS. Intel has not backed off their $8B revenue forecast for Optane in 2021, and it is a safe bet that few of the FMS attendees not wearing an Intel badge believe they are going to get there. Both Mark Webb and Jim Handy are projecting a sub $3B revenue level in that time frame. One of the key reasons for the relative pessimism on their part is their belief that the IM brothers Micron and Intel will have a very difficult time scaling the product beyond the current 128Gb 2 layer product. There is what has been referred to as a second “generation” of 3D XPoint that will provide a 20/30% cost reduction that we should see next year. (DeBoer referred to this in slide 91 his Micron Analyst Meeting presentation.) Beyond that, all is murky. There certainly isn’t much else going on that is deliverable in the new memory arena. MRAM’s STT-RAM product is making some waves as an embedded memory, but only at sub-boutique revenue levels. Basically, that leaves XP as the only game in town for now.

Micron’s position on XP continues to be bi-polar. From a marketing perspective the company is going out of its way to set a very low bar as far as expectations are concerned. “Products in late calendar 2019” is the catch phrase and beyond that there is nothing. On the other hand, technically, DeBoer continues to hint in his slides that he thinks IM can scale the XP technology, and rather aggressively at that. This slide from his presentation at the Analyst day says it all.

Assuming this chart is a log-scale depiction of the relative positioning of the current and new memories, it shows a dramatic XP cost reduction (which implies a scaling increase at least double the current product –a 256Gb die?) with an eventual cost perhaps only 2-3x today’s NAND product. This would put XP in the 20¢ - 30¢/GB range. So what gives? The only explanation I can come up with to square this circle would be that Micron thinks that XP will scale and thus will be a very competitive product, but not anytime soon.

Whatever the case, my 2019 forecast for Micron includes no XP revenue. Truth be told, they don’t need it. Repeat after me - DRAM DRAM DRAM. And yeah there is another new memory floating around out there but that, too, is still several years away.

Let’s close. The 2018 Flash Memory Summit was centered on a maturing industry that is firing on all cylinders. Other than Yang’s YMTC Xtacking™ gambit, there really wasn’t much going on from a technical perspective. Business wise, the big players are all making loads of money and there is no reason for that to change in 2019 outside of some horrific externality killing demand. Jim Handy and a bunch of sell-side analysts think NAND ASP’s will crater, pretty much erasing NAND industry profits. I don’t. Whether it does or not Micron is set to ride the DRAM train to glory. If it’s not the best of times it comes pretty damn close in my book.

