Enercare, Inc. (CSUWF) CEO John MacDonald on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John MacDonald

Thank you, Sophia, and good morning, everyone. Earlier this month, Enercare entered into an arrangement agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for $4.3 billion. Under this agreement, Brookfield will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Enercare at a price of $29 per share. The Board of Directors and management team unanimously support the transaction, and we believe that we beneficial to Enercare's shareholders, which recognize the value that has been created in Enercare over the last years.

Now I'll return to our second quarter results. We delivered another great quarter of financial results and made significant progress against our strategic objectives. Revenue increased by 7% to $343 million and EBITDA increased by 11% to $87 million. We're exceedingly pleased with the Service Experts U.S. rental penetration rate of 14%.

In addition, each of our business units continue to meet their strategic objectives. Home Services showed net rental growth of 3,000 units, Service Experts showed sales and rental growth of 9% and Sub-metering grew billable units by 15%. These results reflect our continued focus on our strategic objectives of growth, innovation and operational excellence as we work towards realizing our vision of becoming North America's premier home and commercial services company.

Turning to Slide 6. Home Services continued to deliver growth this quarter, generating revenue of $121 million, up 6% over the last year and EBITDA of $70 million, up 7%. We added approximately 11,000 rental units, 2,000 more than the same period last year, growth that included a 38% increase in water heater additions. HVAC sales were up 42% in the quarter, leading to combined sales in HVAC rental unit growth of 12%.

Turning to Slide 7, protection plans, another key driver of organic growth because of the cross-selling opportunities they provide, increased to 553,000 contracts this quarter, up 6,000 units over last year. We place value on protection plans because it's an opportunity to establish a relationship we can build on, adding and replacing higher-value products and services overtime. 2/3s of our HVAC rental customers' transition from a protection plan.

Turning to Slide 8. Last quarter, we introduced Enercare Smarter Home, one of the most advanced product offerings of its kind. Enercare Smarter Home notifies customers of issues, provides automated solutions and connects customers to responsive technicians when necessary. The offer also includes full-video monitoring, remote-door access capability and gives the customers the ability to monitor and control their energy usage and their equipment. It detect water leak -- leaks and shut off water all remotely.

During the second quarter, we experienced good initial uptick as we continue to rollout the program as part of our HVAC rental and sales offerings in Ontario. The Smarter Home Solution allows us to move from a reactive to a proactive service model and to distinguish ourselves from competitors. Investing in systems and technology will not only make us more efficient, but it'll enrich our customer experience. We've also continued to expand -- enhance our superior customer service by building a stronger online presence; building local webpages, updating our website and selling some of our products online. We're starting to see good performance from these initiatives. Our digital growth has led to the best marketing-lead generation performance in six years for Home Services.

Now turning to Slide 9, in the Service Experts business. I'm particularly pleased with the success of our rental rollout in United States, where the residential rental penetration was 14% in the second quarter of 2018. A dramatic increase that exceeded our expectations and compares favorably to 4% this time last year and 7% in the first quarter of 2018. We've continually improved our offerings since launching the rental model in the fourth quarter of 2017. The accelerated growth trajectory of the U.S. rental program is due to a number of factors, including -- includes sales training and marketing, streamlining of processes to enhance the customer experience.

We've also introduced the rental program to 23 of 29 states where we have operating centers and we believe, will meet our goal of completing the rental program rollout by the end of this year. You may recall that when we introduced the HVAC rental model to Home Services, there's a short-term impact on EBITDA that has led to long-term EBITDA growth. Our rental unit has twice the net present value in right sale, which is why introducing the rental model to Service Experts is a key driver of organic growth for us and part of our overall strategy of developing multiple streams of recurring revenue.

We're also continuing to make strategic acquisitions, another growth driver for Service Experts. On August 1st, Service Experts completed an acquisition of admirable -- Admiral Plumbing, which provides residential and related services in Florida. With this, our third acquisition this year, we've added two more centers to our U.S. footprint. We've got a robust M&A pipeline and we're continuing to pursue opportunities in the Home Services industry, both in the U.S. and Canada.

Turning to Slide 10. Sub-metering has delivered consistently strong performance in 2018. And in this quarter, we generated revenue of $10.5 million, up 15% over last year and EBITDA $5 million, up 28% over last year. Contracted units increased by 24,000 units and billable units increased by 18,000 units. And we maintain the ratio of approximately 2:1 of contracted to billing units. By consistently growing contracted sales and creating those contracts to billable units, we've achieved scale in our Sub-metering business and this is translating into additional EBITDA growth.

Before we begin our review of financial performance, I'd like to take a moment and introduce Geoff Lowe, our Chief Financial Officer. Geoff joined us in the quarter, and he is a chartered professional accountant, who has almost 20 years of finance experience. He started at Ernst & Young and progressed through various financial leadership roles at Rogers Communications, Brookfield Asset Management and most recently, Dentalcorp, where he was the Chief Financial Officer. We're very happy to have him on board. Geoff?

Geoff Lowe

Thank you for that welcome, John. It's great to be here. Good morning, everyone. In the second quarter, we grew consolidated revenue to $343 million, an increase of $24 million or 7%, and EBITDA grew to $87 million, an increase of $9 million or 11%. Each of our business segments performed well during the quarter. Revenue for Home Services was $121 million, up $7 million or 6%, driven by growth in both water heater and HVAC units, changes in our asset mix and rental rate increases.

We drive revenue growth by emphasizing higher-value products and in January, increased our weighted average rental rate for water heaters by 3.1% and HVAC units by 1.8%. Revenue for Service Experts was $212 million, up $15 million or 8%. The success of the U.S. residential rental program resulted in 2,200 rental additions in the second quarter. Have these rentals been sales, revenue for Service Experts would have increased by an additional $16 million. Acquisitions net of divestitures added approximately $21 million to revenue in the second quarter. Revenue for Sub-metering was approximately $11 million, up $1 million or 15%, driven by the growth in billable units.

Turning to Slide 13. EBITDA for the quarter was $87 million, up $9 million or 11%, and adjusted EBITDA was up $4 million or 5%. The increase in the U.S. rental portfolio has a short-term impact on EBITDA just as it does on revenue. So all of this quarter's rental additions have been sales, adjusted EBITDA would have increased by approximately $7.5 million and grown by 13% compared to the prior year.

I would also like to discuss the adjustments we have made to our outlook this quarter as a result of the strength of the rental penetration in the U.S. market. Enercare remains focused on its strategic objectives of continued growth, operational excellence and innovation and our financial plan is still focused on growing both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We expect that revenue and adjusted EBITDA will continue to grow in all three operating segments after consideration for the impact of the stronger-than-expected U.S. rental rollout.

Although we have not changed the target range of our capital expenditures guidance, we now expect to come in at the higher end of the target range. We have also adjusted our tax credits. We now estimate that we will recognize approximately $22 million to $28 million in current income tax expense for the year ending December 31, 2018, compared to our previous guidance of $26 million to $32 million. The change is largely due to lower taxable income in Service Experts U.S. operations because of the higher-than-anticipated increase in rental units.

Turning to Slide 14. Our financial position remains strong. Our investment grade ratings continue to be BBB stable, and our long-term debt has an average interest rate of 3.8%. Approximately two thirds of that debt is fixed with staggering maturities, limiting our exposure to rising interest rates in the near term. With the success of our dividend reinvestment plan, currently running at a participation rate of 29%, 36 million of cash and 110 million available on a revolver, we believe that we are well positioned to invest in our business and continue to create value.

Finally, I would like to take a few moments to update you on the next steps for the Brookfield transaction. Shareholders will receive an information circular in the coming weeks that will provide detailed information on the transaction and information about how to vote your shares. On September 24, we will hold a special meeting of shareholders when our shareholders will vote on the special resolution, approving the Brookfield acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Enercare under a court approved plan of arrangement. We continue to expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

David Newman

Solid numbers and congrats on the U.S. rentals and certainly, on the deal. So bittersweet but maybe your last call dealing with us, but certainly we'll miss you.

John MacDonald

Yes. David, it's always been a pleasure.

David Newman

Hopefully, we'll get to work together in some shape or form in the future, but maybe I just start it's a dig down on the Brookfield deal itself and the expected synergy. So maybe just sort of frame the key motivation behind deal with Brookfield and expected synergies and maybe talk about what the two parties would bring to the table? And sorry for the noise in the background, we got a fire alarm going on.

John MacDonald

So the Brookfield family of companies, both within Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and the other companies as part of Brookfield Asset Management, operate in a lot of adjacent markets to the two businesses we have, the residential Home Services business and the commercial Home Services business as part of that, but also the Sub-metering business. And there is more than a dozen areas where we think we can operate together and create some additional value. But to name a few, cross-selling our Home Services proposition with energy sales in the U.S. market; the ability to sub-meter, both residential and commercial buildings within their portfolio; the ability for our commercial HVAC teams, both in the U.S. and in Canada to do work, like commercial work in the Brookfield property portfolio. Those would be a few that are top of mind, but I guess the other aspect that I would bring out is Brookfield's got significantly more liquidity than we have; the ability to invest more follow-on capital than we had in our [indiscernible]. So some of the things we wouldn't have been able to accomplish necessarily our own we may be able to do now.

David Newman

Yes, it sounds like the deal makes a lot of sense. And just in terms with the rollout, John, if you look at the sort of the rental rollout in the Sub-metering, I would assume, given the capital that these guys have, they can really help accelerate those initiatives in the U.S., especially the rental rollout in sub-metering in Ontario, I'd imagine?

John MacDonald

Yes, I think, beyond Ontario, there's opportunities in sub-meter in commercial and residential properties throughout the Brookfield portfolio, both in the U.S., Canada, but also locations in Europe, where it makes sense.

David Newman

And John, if you look at -- the U.S. market is obviously, very, very fragmented, you must be fairly excited because, I think, I would imagine the cadence of the deal would pick up in the back of this?

John MacDonald

So it's funny, we've seen cadence of the deal's pick up prior to the announcement. We noticed sort of in the last couple of months, the number of good deals that were available to us seem to increase significantly. And so our pipeline has never been more full of opportunities, and it's something we're going to continue to execute against even prior to the transaction closing.

David Newman

And you -- you're going to continue to operate as a stand-alone entity within Brookfield?

John MacDonald

Yes, obviously, Brookfield's -- has to -- that's probably a question best positioned for them.

David Newman

Yes, okay. And everybody's -- you're staying on, John, in the role and I guess, you're excited about this new challenge, I would imagine?

John MacDonald

Well, I think it's been a great journey so far, and Brookfield will be able to take this company in places that we'd never be able to get to ourselves.

John MacDonald

Thank you for your questions. As I discussed, I'm really pleased with our performance this quarter. We've made great strides towards achieving our strategic objectives of growth, innovation and operational excellence. The transaction with Brookfield is not just a great opportunity for Enercare, but a testament to the value we've created over the past 16 years. I'd like to thank every member of the Enercare and Service Experts' teams for their hard work.

They've done an excellent job of building Enercare into a recognized leader in the North American home and commercial industry in the Sub-metering business. Brookfield's a great partner for us because they're committed to our growth agenda and recognize the benefits of a well-established customer base from which the business can continue to grow and create value. This transaction was unanimously supported by the board and management also delivers significant and immediate value to Enercare shareholders. Enercare has generated total shareholder returns of 960% since inception. Enercare has had a great journey so far, and we look forward to continue to grow with Brookfield. Thank you very much.

