More Volatility Ahead For Arbutus Biopharma

After the data readout, a safe long entry can be found with no near-term major binary catalysts to fear.

High volatility will linger until a key data readout for flagship drug ARB-1467 comes out by year end.

My initial coverage of Arbutus (ABUS) cautioned longs of a near-term 20-30% price decline, but underlined the long-term value of the Canadian biopharma company. Shares have depreciated nearly 25% in the month since, but losses may be extended if trial data disappoints in the coming months. On that note, long exposure remains unsafe for the time being.

Flagship drug data due this year

Another surge in volatility will accompany an initial data readout for the ongoing ARB-1467 phase II combination trial - studying ARB-1467, tenofovir, and pegylated interferon - due by year end.

Investors can reasonably expect a 20-40% move in share price following the announcement, where positive results can return shares to three year highs reached last month and negative data can depreciate shares to the 200-day moving average support range.

Source: Arbutus corporate overview

After the market reacts to the ARB-1467 interim data readout, volatility will settle as the next major binary catalysts (i.e. phase II/phase III data readouts) remain in the distant future.

First clinical data for AB-506 and AB-452 in late-2019

The "pharmacist style" adaptive designs planned for AB-506 and AB-452 is optimal for timely clinical development. The design style coalesces multiple concurrent trials into a single protocol beginning with ascending doses in healthy volunteers and continuing into four-week dose escalation cohorts. The novel mechanisms of action of the drugs hinders management from setting tangible expectations for future trials, but timelines have been provided in the second quarter corporate update.

Source: Arbutus corporate overview

Phase I safety trials for proprietary compounds AB-506 and AB-452 are scheduled to finish toward the end of 2Q2019 and 3Q2019, respectively. Phase I data generally do not have major effects on share prices.

If phase I data suffice, a phase IIa combination trial for the two proprietary synthetic compounds is expected to begin by the end of next year, giving a rough data readout timeline of late-2021.

Second quarter earnings update

Management indicated in the second quarter earnings call that current cash levels are sufficient to sustain operations through 2019. This timeline can be conservatively extended following the FDA approval of Patisiran, which will generate an estimated $20-$70 million annually in royalties for Arbutus.

I previously discussed the value-driving joint venture Arbutus began with Roivant Sciences to form the new oncological company, Genevant. The recent partnership between Genevant and BioNtech provided the means by which previously outlined developmental goals would be met.

Management briefly explained that Arbutus' Genevant equity was materially reduced for financing sake. CEO Mark Murray explains,

Initially, Arbutus held a 50% ownership interest in Genevant and after additional funding received by Genevant at a stepped-up valuation, at June 30, 2018 Arbutus holds 41% of the outstanding equity of Genevant. As a result of the equity interest received by Arbutus in exchange for the license of its delivery technologies and other contributed assets, Arbutus has recognized a non-cash gain of $24.9 million during Q2 2018.

Future Genevant financing should be monitored as investors look to initiate Arbutus exposure.

Conclusion

It remains unsafe to initiate Arbutus portfolio exposure until initial data of the ARB-1467 trial is divulged by the end of this year. A period of lower volatility will ensue as the next key trial data readouts remain at least three years away. Future investors will need to closely follow financing strategies for jointly owned Genevant, though, as further equity loss can negatively affect share prices as well. As it stands, Arbutus Biopharma remains unsafe in the short-term but valuable in the long-term.

