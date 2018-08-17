Model N: Unspectacular As Always

Model N shares have been trading downward ever since reporting Q3 results, the first earnings quarter for new CEO Jason Blessing.

Model N (MODN), throughout the course of this year, has always been one of those companies that h as somehow produced an impressive stock rally I can't get behind. The small-cap vertical software company, which primarily produces revenue management software for life sciences and semiconductor companies, continues to grow at an anemic rate while not showing any impressive results on the bottom line, either.

Shares have only begun to recover this year after a long stint in the penalty box. Model N went public five years ago at $15.50 per share, and despite this year's tremendous gains, early investors have still only managed about flat performance:

MODN data by YCharts

In my view, this is a company with an extremely unclear direction. Model N's product is extremely niche-oriented - it provides a small subset of revenue and contract management capabilities to a limited set of clients, primarily in the life sciences/pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries. It's true that the company serves some fairly large names such as Intel (INTC), but in my view, there's nothing that Model N can do that larger SaaS companies can't. More recently, large-cap portfolio SaaS giants such as Salesforce.com (CRM) and Oracle (ORCL) have started encroaching upon the CPQ (configure, price, and quote) space, further threatening Model N's position in the sector.

Verticalization is now also something that large-cap software companies turn to regularly in order to drive sales growth. Salesforce, Oracle, Workday (WDAY), and many other successful SaaS companies now run specialized practices for the healthcare, financial services, public sector, and sometimes technology industries - usually, it's the industries that either command a large wallet share or those that need special attention, primarily due to tightened regulatory concerns. While verticalization is one of Model N's strengths, it's a playbook that is already increasingly being used by larger SaaS companies - and in the end, I believe its focus on two industries limits its overall TAM.

Over the past year, Model N's founder Zack Rinat has rotated in and out of the CEO role, and while the new CEO Jason Blessing (named to the post this past May) certainly has his street cred as a former CEO of another software company, it's unclear if Model N can make significant progress under his watch. Certainly on the product side, the company has yet to launch anything that can significantly expand its TAM or kick up its growth beyond the measly mid-teens growth rate it achieved in Q3.

A quick valuation check on Model N: at the company's current share price just above $16, Model N has a market cap of $489 million - putting it on the small side of the SaaS sector. The company also has $58 million cash and $59 million of debt, putting its net cash position at essentially zero and rendering its enterprise value at $490 million.

Here's where Model N's guidance for the year currently stands (note that the full-year outlook for revenue is barely any higher than the prior view of $152-$154 million):

Figure 1. Model N guidance Source: Model N investor relations

This guidance range puts Model N's current valuation at 3.2x EV/FY18 revenues - certainly not an expensive multiple given many SaaS companies are trading at 7x or above, but in my view, Model N is a value trap. The company's anemic top-line growth effectively hints that the company isn't going anywhere. There's always the hope that hyperspecialiezd companies like this will be acquired by a larger player or by a PE firm, but with Model N having traded at a depressed valuation for years without enticing the appetite of any buyers, it more or less seems like that ship has sailed.

The bottom line on Model N: though cheap, this is not a stock I'd want to invest in. With barely any growth and certainly no profits yet in sight, it's unclear why there is any bullish appetite for this name at all. I'm more inclined to stay on the sidelines.

Let's take a closer look at Model N's Q3 results, which sent shares down more than 10% from recent July peaks:

Figure 2. Model N Q3 results

Source: Model N investor relations

Revenues grew by a paltry 16% y/y to $39.6 million, decelerating by two points of growth relative to the 18% y/y growth pace Model N set in Q2 (recall that investors had celebrated that earnings quarter, sending shares of Model N up 10% in response). This quarter, Model N's beat to analyst consensus was tiny: Wall Street had expected $39.2 million in revenues, or +15% y/y.

The one positive thing to note in the quarter is the fact that the revenue mix tilted heavily toward SaaS, and away from license revenues. SaaS revenues grew 25% y/y to $35.6 million and represented 90% of the company's revenue base versus 83% in the year-ago quarter, while license revenues actually declined. Model N has been gradually executing on its cloud strategy (its goal is to be 100% SaaS), and the new CEO commented as follows on the earnings call:

My view is this market due in part to its heavy regulations and risk aversion has been more cautious about moving critical business applications to the cloud. However, I see this market following the same pattern we've now seen in every other enterprise software market and will hit a tipping point where cloud is not only accepted, it's expected. Model N is the only vendor positioned to capitalize on this inevitability in revenue management. We continue to have a healthy dialogue with our customers around their cloud transition and I expect momentum around our cloud products to continue to build over the next 12 to 24 months."

And, though a rapid shift to cloud revenues (which are deferred over time) typically has a small negative impact to gross margin, Model N's gross margin of 58.5% (on a GAAP basis) improved 460bps over 53.9% in 3Q17.

However, what I find extremely unpleasant about the quarter is the fact that general and administrative spending increased 110% y/y in the quarter 4o $17.0 million, with a majority of that shift owing to the CEO transition. It's good that the company was able to pare down sales and marketing spend and increase its sales leverage, but general and administrative spending is typically the "least productive" operating expense category and the one investors would least like to see increased as a percentage of revenues.

Operating losses of -$11.0 million widened from -$9.7 million in the year-ago quarter, and GAAP operating margins of -27.7% actually worsened 220bps from -25.5% in 3Q17.

There's a popular concept in the software sector of a "Rule of 40" - that is, add up a software company's percentage growth rate and operating margin, and the best companies will score 40 and above. For example, it's fine for a company to be operating at -20% operating margins - as long as a rapid growth rate, preferably 60% y/y or above, is compensating for it.

Model N is absolutely crushed by this metric. Its wide loss margin of -28% is accompanied by a slow growth rate of -16%, and its Rule of 40 score is actually negative.

Key takeaways

In my view, Model N continues to fail at giving investors a reason to buy. Its product lineup is stagnant and unexciting, and its financial performance continues along the same track as it does every quarter - slow growth, minimal profit progression (this quarter, GAAP operating margins even took a step backward, as CEO transition costs ate into profits). Continue to avoid this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.