Low Demand For Model 3 Outside Of Existing Reservation Holders

However, outside of the pent up demand from reservation holders there are signs that Model 3 sales cannot support a further production increase.

After the turmoil of the past week at Tesla (TSLA) it is time to get back to dry and boring things like sales and demand for the Model 3. Among the many articles published last week this little gem of information from Second Measure seems to have slipped under the radar.

Second Measure has analyzed credit and debit card transactions to estimate the number of firm orders (i.e. $2500 non-refundable deposits) that Tesla has received for the Model 3 on a week by week basis, starting in January of this year.

Their data is presented in the chart below:

I have re-organized that data in the form of a bar chart instead of a line chart, and I have added a real scale. I used sales data and the average times from configuration to delivery to establish the scale. My results are presented below:

Based on the data from Second Measure, I calculate that Tesla pulled in about 37,000 firm orders in the week after orders were opened to all reservation holders. However, it was only a very short spike, the following week the numbers fell to less than 4,000 and continued to fall. The opening of orders to non-reservation holders did nothing to halt the fall. By the third week of July, new orders had fallen to less than 2,000 Model 3 per week and was still trending downwards.

Second opinion

It is always to good to be able to verify information from a second source. The Model 3 tracker spreadsheet on the Tesla Motors Club website tracks new configurations by date. In the chart below I have compared the Second Measure data against the reported configurations on the TMC spreadsheet.

The two sets of data indicate similar characteristics:

A large but temporary spike in orders when configurations were opened to all reservation holders

Very little impact when orders were opened to non-reservation holders

New orders are averaging less than 2,000/week (if my method of establishing the scale of the chart is correct)

Why are all those cars sitting in Burbank and Lathrop?

If Tesla took in more than 37,000 firm orders at the end of June, why are there so many undelivered cars? Lots in Burbank and Lathrop, California are estimated to contain thousands of cars, many of which have been sitting there for several weeks, and according to this video from a twitter user more cars are being added to the stockpile.

At the end of June Tesla had 11,000 Model 3’s in inventory - all were long range RWD models. Production of the RWD cars continued through the third week of July, so we can add another 10,000 RWD vehicles for a total of about 21,000 RWD cars needing to be sold and delivered in Q3.

However, based on data from the TMC Model 3 tracker spreadsheet only 35% of the orders configured since early June are for the RWD option.

It appears that Tesla has misjudged the demand for the RWD version and has been left with about 7,000 unsold RWD Model 3s in stock. The RWD version of the Model 3 can now be ordered, without a reservation and will be delivered in one to five weeks depending on the customers location.

Impacts on Cash flow

On the positive side, higher than expected sales of the AWD and Performance option will increase the average selling price for Q3. Based on an analysis of configurations reported to the TMC Model 3 tracker spreadsheet, ASPs could be as high as $61,500 per vehicle including delivery charges. That is about $9,000 more than Q2.

On the negative side, deliveries in Q3 were expected to exceed production as the excess inventory from Q2 was to be delivered in Q3. I believe deliveries of Model 3 will once again lag production as unsold RWD cars pile up at the two storage lots and at the delivery centers. Cash flow will be negatively impacted by the higher than expected finished goods inventory.

I expect Tesla to open orders to Europe and Asia before the end of Q3 in an attempt to boost cash flow from additional $2500 non-refundable deposits. I believe that is why they opened orders to all reservation holders at the end of Q2, a move which brought in about $90 million. This could boost cash flow in Q3 but will negatively impact Q4 because of the longer delivery times to overseas customers.

Expanding beyond 5,000 cars/week

Opening the orders to non-reservation holders in the U.S. and Canada seems to have had almost no impact on sales. This could indicate that there is not enough sustainable demand once the reservation queue has been exhausted, and even today’s production rate of 5,000 cars/week will be too high.

Much will depend on the reaction from Europe and China. I think the numbers will disappoint. Competition from European manufacturers will likely suppress demand in that area, and Tesla is not helping itself by its poor service in its biggest European market in Norway. Chinese demand will likely be hit by the 40% tariffs.

The quarterly shareholder letter paints a rosy picture when it talks about expanding to 10,000/week in 2019, but that talk is premature. Moving to a higher production rate only brings forward the day of reckoning when the reservation list is depleted and Tesla has to rely on new customers to maintain its sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long term puts