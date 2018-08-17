The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield Almanac And Gazette: Update

The energy market has been extremely frothy the past few weeks. We discussed some of the reasons for this and some likely outcomes.

At the Daily Drilling Report, (NYSE:DDR) we have a four point thesis for investing in energy related stocks. Periodically it needs review for changes in the macro environment. Here's what we found on the main one, demand vs supply.

One of the core concepts that underpin the energy thesis is that energy consumption is increasing, and closely matching production going forward.

Demand is increasing going forward for the foreseeable future. That’s an average annual increase of about 1.6mm BOEPD for the years covered in the Global Supply and Demand Chart above (2013-2018). The upward slope continues through 2019 at about the same rate of increase.

A field decline rate of about 4.5% a year is used commonly for existing oil supplies. Platts was a little more bearish than that in 2016. This analysis is a little dated two-years hence, but long cycle Capex continues to languish (with some recent green shoots perhaps), so it's underlying point is still relevant.

Depending on how you calculate the decline rates you come up with 4-5 million barrels of new daily production that must be brought on line just to stay even.

You can see the EIA estimates that globally we've found about half of that so far in 2018, and isn't much more optimistic about 2019.

The upshot here is there is a day of reckoning out there for oil supplies at some point.

We consider the first element of our energy thesis to be firmly intact. There is a gap between what we will be able to produce and what we will need. That is bullish for oil prices over the long haul.

Changing the subject, Tariffs and Trade spat.

China is starting to feel the effects of chill wind blowing from the U.S. Low level meetings will resume...at their request. Here is a quote from one of my recent articles on this topic. (It is currently available to read if you would like.)

The Chinese and other countries will come back to the table. Sometimes you just have to show you mean it when you say, "Things are going to change." That's what's going on now. Soon you will hear of negotiations. For the first time in 65 years we will be going in from a position of strength.

Source "America Learns to Haggle..."

I have always been confident that we will ultimately be able to change the conversation on trade. I have written extensively on this matter, and never lost one minute of sleep as regards the outcome.

Low level meetings are just what we need at this point. Get the real negotiators in a room and hammer out a deal. Everybody wins in that scenario.

It was nice to hear Lawrence of America confirm it today though.

Selected Minutiae from the Oilfield Gazette

To say it's been a dynamic week around the DDR understates the obvious. There has been some real pain in the Oilfield Portfolio the past few weeks and it's been hard to maintain focus. Maintain it we have though, and are prepared to keep doing so. It's nice to have a bit of rally though. Our supply of crying towels is sorely depleted. Let's get to it.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

We are the reigning champions on Tetra articles, with five of them (the latest of which is internal to the DDR at this point)out over the past year. Tetra was lagging a bit ahead of earnings and it didn't feel right to me. The day before earnings were released we put out a buy recommendation to the subscribers of the DDR. No point being humble, we're trying to impress you. When you're right, you're right.

Tetra has a number of businesses that are primed to do well over the next few years. One area in which they shine in particular is frac water management.

You can see from the graphic above that this a big business that is forecast to grow significantly in the coming years. Worth noting, this business is highly fragmented with dozens of competitors nationally. No one company has more than about 3% of this market.

That said with it's acquisition of Swiftwater Energy Services earlier this year, Tetra has staked a strong claim in this business and it the bottom line immediately. Stu Brightman's, Tetra's CEO, comments on the water business.

Water management and flowback services revenue was up 37% sequentially, while adjusted EBITDA was up 74%. Incremental EBITDA margins were 38%. Adjusted EBITDA was 24.1% of revenue. This strong performance is coming from multiple areas. SwiftWater continues to outperform our expectation, as we have been able to leverage the existing customer basis of TETRA with the customer basis of SwiftWater, expand product offerings, use our proprietary TETRA STEEL double-jacket lay-flat hose more extensively and benefit from the larger employee base, all of this driving enhanced financial performance. Additionally, during our investor meeting in New York City several months ago, we mentioned that we are integrating our Fluids offering at the wellsite to create operational efficiencies for our customers through our suite of products and services and create additional opportunities for TETRA. We have successfully secured our first major integrated recycling project for a super major in West Texas and have secured a major integrated fluid management offering for another key customer. We expect to have up to three fully integrated fluid management projects using our proprietary automation technology running by the end of the year.

This is a business that is performing way above the curve of the rig count. Tetra is-

Gaining share

At improved pricing

Leveraging water contracts into other Tetra functions

Hitting the sweet spot of the water management business.

Bottom line: we think at present prices Tetra is poised to move up, and presents a strong risk reward proposition. The complete article will be released to the Freemium side soon.

For now, if you are interested in its footprint on frac water management, here is a link to article we put out a while back. "Tetra Technologies: Oilfield Water Management Play"

Also there is an in-depth article on Frac water management coming in the near future. I have performed these services in the field, meaning I have actually touched some of this gear. You might find my perspectives useful in guiding your investing thesis.

Petrobras, (PBR)

Petrobras is among the most vilified NOC's you can imagine. For the most part deservedly so. Brasil is a mess socially and politically, and that has spilled over in recent years to its national icon, Petrobras. I know this company fairly well as I worked with them during my time in Rio de Janeiro.

I took a look at them back in July, and decided that in the current environment they had hit a low. (Members of the DDR had a chance to get in at about $9.50 share.) Perhaps you read the article I subsequently put out, "Petrobras, On The Rise With Room To Run"

We have been rewarded early on with our position in this company, and chose to hang on when it peaked and began a slide recently. We view this as having nothing to do with the company's fundamentals, as nearly every oil producer has suffered a similar fate with the current froth in the oil markets.

We reviewed the company's Q-2 internally, and decided that it was making progress on improving its financial position. Some of the discussion from the review is copied below.

Revenue- $46,365, up 9% YoY Net Income- $10,072 up 31% from Q-1 EBIDTA- increased from R$25,669 to R$30,067 (adj*) QoQ EBIDTA Margin improved to 35% up 1% QoQ.

EBIDTA Ratio improved to 3.23 from 3.53 in Q-1. Net Debt-Decreased to 73.7 mm from 81.4 mm in Q-1. Free Cash Flow- R$ 29,366 mm from R$12,993 in Q-1. Production BOEPD- 2,669 mm < 4% due divestitures. *note- EBIDTA for Q-2 adjusted to reflect class action decision in the U.S. Discussion PBR seems to be instituting world class cost controls to achieve these results. Further, the improvements in revenue are something all operators saw in Q-2 from higher Brent prices. The improvements in EBIDTA, net income, and FCF are fairly dramatic to me. PBR very prudently applied the net divestiture proceeds to debt, helping to achieve the 13% QoQ reduction. PBR has reduced interest expenses significantly as a result of carrying less debt, and pushed average maturities to 9.63 years, giving it a lot of headroom. It is hard to dislike anything here. The loss of production is painful, until you see the reduction in debt. Worth mentioning also these divestitures helped cement the long term partnering with two world class operators.

Source- Internal DDR review of PBR.

Your takeaway

These are just two examples of the internal discussions we have at the DDR. One of the things every portfolio needs is a selection of stocks that have not currently been fully appreciated by the market. That is where growth is found.

In this case we have offered two stocks Tetra and Petrobras that the market has 'kicked to the curb'. We think there is considerable value to be realized in each over the next six months to a year.

That said, this brief summary is meant only to alert you to them. It is not a complete investment thesis for these stocks. If anything you've read interests you, there is still a lot of work to be done on your part before plunking your money down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI, PBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.