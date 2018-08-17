Autodesk Invests In Rhumbix For Smart Construction Tech

ADSK is investing in and acquiring firms to continue building out its construction management platform.

Autodesk has led an $8 million financing round for Rhumbix.

Quick Take

Design software firm Autodesk (ADSK) has led an investment in Rhumbix’ recent funding round.

Rhumbix provides construction and development firms with a mobile system that helps field personnel on construction sites enter and track data.

ADSK is moving aggressively to build out its construction management capabilities with both investments and acquisitions.

Investee Company

San Francisco-based Rhumbix was founded in 2014 to increase construction development efficiency via a mobile-first platform.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Zach Scheel, who previously held various positions at Bechtel Corporation, a large construction and engineering company.

Below is a brief video about Rhumbix’ approach to construction site efficiency:

(Source: Julian Pisani)

Rhumbix offers four primary products:

Basic - Digitized timekeeping

Core - Labor productivity analysis and optimization

Master - Customized system for larger integrations

T&M Tracking - Time & Materials tag tracking for general contractors

In addition to Autodesk, Rhumbix’ investor base includes Greylock Partners, Brick & Mortar Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures, Glynn Capital Management, s28 Capital and individuals such as Darren Bechtel.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Autodesk’ Forge Fund led the current funding effort, although other investors in the current round were not disclosed.

Valuation terms of the investment weren’t disclosed. Including the current funding, Rhumbix is believed to have raised $28.6 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

ADSK is investing in the company to combine Rhumbix’ system with Autodesk’ BIM 360 construction project management platform.

As Jim Lynch, VP Construction Products, Autodesk stated in the deal announcement,

Rhumbix is proven to increase labor productivity and profitability, which is exactly the type of results we seek to pass along to our existing and future construction customers. The Autodesk Forge Fund invested in six construction technology startups in the last year, including Rhumbix, and each of these investments demonstrates our commitment to provide customers a more connected, productive, and profitable construction process.

Autodesk has been a moderately active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 14 companies since the beginning of 2015.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicates that Autodesk has invested primarily in the industries of Electronics, Enterprise IT and Digital Media.

Additionally, most of the firm’s investments have been at the early stages of Seed or Series A; geographically, ADSK has focused its efforts on California and Massachusetts.

Autodesk has only made one disclosed investment so far in 2018 but was consistently active in the years 2015 through 2017.

Notably, it recently acquired one of its investee companies, Assemble Systems. This deal was also in the construction workflow technology sector, so it appears ADSK management is focusing its efforts on creating efficiencies in construction project management.

The Rhumbix relationship provides Autodesk with a mobile-first piece of the construction site data collection and management process. Rhumbix is essentially the ‘top of the funnel’ for maximizing the value of obtaining real-time data as it occurs in the field.

I expect to see additional moves by Autodesk, whether by acquisition or investment, as it continues to build out its construction management offering to prospects and customers.

Thanks for reading. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.