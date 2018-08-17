Gold Miners Look Cheap If You Ignore History

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) took a monstrous hit on August 15 falling by 6% to a new 52-week low. Since its inception, GDX has radically diverged from the Gold price itself.

GDX data by YCharts

Over even longer time frames, the HUI (Gold Stock Index) has actually underperformed Gold as seen in this ratio chart.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The chart above does look as a case of compelling divergence and Gold miners have underperformed the metal by a large margin instead of leveraging the rally in the price of Gold. But does this represent an opportunity?

GDX constituents

The top holdings of GDX include Newmont Mining (NEM), Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV), Barrick Gold (ABX), and Goldcorp (GG).

Source: VanEck

The bulk of the holdings have their primary listing in the US with a few scattered in Canada and Australia. Almost all of them derive their primary revenue from the price of gold and most of them have been around since the turn of the century, allowing us to examine their history. Let's look at a brief history of these incredible bargains.

Serial Dilution With No Respite

While the index tracks only the stock prices, it makes no adjustments for share counts.

NEM Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The 3 that have been around since the year 2000 have shown a remarkable ability to issue shares to expand their empire. This tendency to dilute shares extends pretty much across the board and it is hard to find Gold miners that have been able to show some restraint in this regard.

AUY Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

For what exactly?

All of this share issuance, whether for acquisitions or internal incentives has not exactly resulted in increased production. ABX, for example, produced 6.2 million ounces in 2001.

In 2017, the numbers after all of this serial dilution was a tad lower.

In case you think this was the trough, think again.

ABX is projecting (and in most cases, they have a history of overoptimism) that their cash costs will rise and production will fall over the next 5 years.

NEM is another example that produced 7.63 million ounces of gold in 2002.

All of those shares and capital expenditures have resulted in a net outlook of 40% lower production over the next few years.

So the metric that would matter most, gold production per share has fallen drastically. While the percentage decline per share varies by miner, we were not able to find a single one where production per share increased.

Why things could get worse

With all-in sustaining costs around $850/oz, the sector does produce significant cash flow at these levels and that is a plus. The current multiples do appear compressed but likely are due to move up because of the recent drop in the price of gold.

ABX Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

But do remember that a lot of these mines are outside of North America and come with their own sets of problems. Political uncertainty along with labor strikes are par for the course for these mining companies. Additionally, the extraordinary strength in the US dollar has offset a lot of cost pressures over the last few years in their emerging market mines. Any reversal in that trend will rapidly push up their cash costs and people expecting a big leverage to the price of gold might be disappointed. Energy also represents a significant cost for mining companies and a tight supply outlook pushing oil over $80 will create a significant headwind for these companies. Finally, copper represents a significant percentage of the miner byproduct revenue and the recent price drop will reduce cash flows going forward.

Where we stand

Adjusted for the relentless dilution, falling production and increased costs (which have matched or exceeded the rally in the price of gold), we would be hard pressed to argue that gold mining companies (and by extension companies that make up GDX) are cheap today versus the past decade. Their reserves per share, which we have not shown, are actually significantly lower today than two decades ago. One could argue that the falling production and falling reserves from all gold miners are actually bullish for the price of gold. Generally, that would hold true for all commodities. However, with gold, it is the above ground supplies which create the price setting mechanism and anyone looking at the mine supply is missing a good 98% of the picture.

Source: Gold.Org

The positive aspect though is that miners do produce good cash flow at current levels and if the price of gold is about to rally, they will show good leverage to it. From current levels, GDX miners should show a two to three fold increase in cash flows with every dollar increase in the price of Gold. Considering that and the fact that the sector sentiment is the dumps, we can expect an above average rally when things turn.

For more analysis such as this, alongside real-time alerts to sell insurance (puts) to panicked investors and lottery tickets (calls) to euphoric investors, please consider a subscription to our marketplace service Wheel Of Fortune.

About "Wheel Of Fortune"

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs, and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.