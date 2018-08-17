Helios & Matheson Stock Implosion Offers Important Lessons About Analyst Coverage (Podcast)

In my latest podcast, I review his story and where I believe he may have been misled by "analysts" covering the name.

The Helios & Matheson (HMNY) disaster that has unfolded for shareholders over the last few months has surely taught many retail investors some difficult lessons about the realities of investing in a company that can’t generate its own cash to keep it self funded. As shares of HMNY have been decimated over the last six months, you would likely be hard pressed to find an investor that isn’t down nearly all of their investment by this point.

HMNY data by YCharts

But under the surface lies another alarming reality that has been less covered, but for some good investigative journalism that Business Insider recently conducted here and here. That includes the story of how two investment banks, both reportedly receiving "millions" in fees from H&M, who kept a "BUY" rating on the company's stock as it fell precipitously.As Business Insider notes, these analysts – one from Maxim and the other from Canaccord – held their "BUY" ratings on the name until they ultimately wound up suspending coverage: they never issued "SELL" ratings. This came to light yesterday in another BI article that I read detailing nearly $190,000 in losses that an unsuspecting HMNY investor wound up taking after reading these analyst reports - each with double digit price targets on a $4 stock - that were provided to him via his discount brokerage's research tools.

(Photo via CNBC.com)

While it is undoubtedly the job of the self-directed investor to manage their own risk prudently, this raised numerous questions to me about why and how investment banks are allowed and should be allowed to publish coverage on names that they are performing investment banking business with (or seeking to perform business with). Almost all of the time, at the end of analyst reports, they do disclose their relationship with the company – however, when looking at just whether or not they have a "BUY" or "SELL" rating on the name, it may not be as evident to investors that an analyst could be facing such a conflict of interest.Thus began my discussion on my podcast last night where I talked for about 25 minutes about this situation and why all “analyst coverage“ may not be created equal. From there, I dovetail the conversation into how Jim Cramer on CNBC has been recently detailing the events unfolding in the Tesla scenario.

You can listen to my entire podcast here (Warning: Explicit language):

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own TSLA puts and calls

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.