These Bulls Are Still Running - Today's Editors' Picks

Pessimism may be picking up among investors, but today's picks offer up a few ideas that have horns. New contributor Key Investment Partners presents his case for a micro-cap in the cannabis space, contributor Wealth Insights writes about an overlooked dividend champion, and contributor BZ Equity Research offers a cautious analysis of a biopharmaceutical play. On the macro side, contributor HFIR argues that the oil bull thesis is still alive and contributor William Daniel discusses the speed bumps involved in long-term investments. Lastly, contributor Vince Martin describes what could be a bullish-turned-short opportunity.

Market is confused on if the marginal barrel is in by lowering spare capacity or if a deficit still remains. Nothing in the market says any risk from Iran is priced in.

What we see here is just sloshing around of global inventory from opaque to transparent with the deficit intact. I personally watched floating storage go from 50 to 36mb in 3 days this week. All games that will be recovered on the back end. Look for Brent/WTI spread to take off again now that the OPEC June 40mb inventory dump was absorbed. We'll see if IEA is correct and this shale oil has a home. I'm guessing not.