Avalara: Simply Too Expensive

Despite early excitement that new state sales taxes on e-commerce sales would spike Avalara's growth, there seems to be little chance of a meaningful uplift in growth.

The resulting ~15% rally, however, has eaten into much of the bank's price target of $45, leaving little room for upside left.

It's not often that Goldman Sachs (GS) comes to the rescue, but it certainly did for Avalara (AVLR), the tax compliance software company that went public in June at $24 per share. Goldman's Jesse Hulsing called Avalara a "category winner" and pinned a price target of $45 on the stock, which, as Avalara promptly rallied 15% on the news, became more or less a self-fulfilling prophecy. Prior to this research note, shares of Avalara were still having a hangover effect from when the company released its first earnings quarter, dropping more than 7% as a result.

AVLR data by YCharts

Despite recent turbulence, it's important to note how immediate and rich Avalara's post-IPO gains have been. In the two short months that Avalara has been public, it has already returned nearly 2x to its early investors (and more than that if they sold in early July, when a Supreme Court ruling ordered Wayfair (W) to collect sales taxes and promptly initiated speculation that many more e-commerce companies will now require compliance software).

But when we look at Avalara's results, there's nothing quite spectacular that merits the company's massive gains and rapid rise to a bloated valuation. The first earnings quarter often sets the tone for a new public company, and Avalara did not perform all too well. Growth, in particular, came in roughly flat to the prior quarter (an unreleased quarter, though we have the detail from the company's S-1 filing).

Furthermore, the company's first crack at FY18 guidance was also not totally impressive. Avalara initiated revenue guidance of $260-$261 million for FY18, implying just 22% y/y growth at the midpoint. Given that Avalara's first-half revenues have grown at a 25% y/y pace, this guidance range (which could still have some opportunity on top) would imply that Avalara's growth will decelerate to sub-20% in the back half of the year.

Figure 1. Avalara guidance Source: Avalara investor relations

In any case, Avalara's valuation is too rich for a company that is growing at such a slow pace, and also has a ways to go toward hitting breakeven profits. A quick valuation check - at Avalara's current share price of ~$40, the company carries a market cap of $2.60 billion, based on 64.98 million shares outstanding immediately post-IPO. With $173 million of cash on the balance sheet, Avalara is left with an enterprise value of $2.43 billion.

This puts Avalara's valuation at 9.3x EV/FY18 revenues - certainly not the most expensive valuation multiple in the SaaS sector, but far from the cheapest. And when we factor in the face that Avalara's growth rate in the low 20s compares terribly against its recent IPO SaaS peers that have much higher growth rates in the 30-40% range, it makes Avalara's valuation look even more distasteful.

In my view, "category winner" or not, Avalara isn't a wise investment at current valuation levels. While I agree that Avalara operates in a niche software area with thin competition and has plenty of room to keep expanding, its growth rate is just too slow to warrant its expensive valuation multiple. The risk-reward profile, at current levels, is tilted heavily against the bull.

Q2 download

Here's a look at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Avalara Q2 earnings Source: Avalara investor relations

In my opinion, Avalara's Q2 results were largely a mixed quarter (and judging by the -7% stock reaction post-earnings, it seems most investors would agree) - which is a shame, given how important the first earnings release is in setting trading momentum.

Total revenues grew 25% y/y to $63.7 million, roughly keeping pace with the 25% y/y growth rate it set in Q2. Wall Street had only expected $60.8 million in revenues (+19% y/y), so the six-point beat is still impressive, but it's clear that investors were hoping for more. In many cases, recent IPOs have been able to pull off an acceleration in growth rate after the IPO. This makes sense for a number of reasons - obviously, because of the publicity and hype that an IPO entails, as well as the additional capital that can be invested into sales. Of course, Avalara's IPO closed in mid-June so there wasn't a lot of time to enjoy an "IPO lift" in Q2, but still, the flatness of Avalara's growth rate is disappointing - especially when the narrative in July and August had focused on Avalara picking up additional growth due to stricter e-commerce sales tax requirements.

Avalara ended the quarter with 8,080 customers, growing the client base by only 4% sequentially (320 net adds). What I'd especially like to see with Avalara is for the company to land major blue-chip clients. For the most part, Avalara is popular primarily with the middle market, as these companies typically need complex tax compliance tools but don't have the resources to build an entire department around tax. Critical to Avalara's growth and maturity into becoming a full-fledged enterprise software company, however, is its ability to woo the higher-billing Fortune 500 customer segment.

Another disappointing note in the quarter was gross margins. Avalara notched a GAAP gross margin of 70.7% in the quarter (on the low side for SaaS companies, which typically carry gross margins in the mid-70s or low 80s), 110bps lowers than 71.8% in the year-ago quarter.

All of Avalara's components of operating spend cranked higher as well - R&D rose 21% y/y to $12.4 million, sales and marketing (Avalara's largest expense category, as is the case for most SaaS companies) rose 22% y/y to $40.6 million, and general/administrative costs rose 25% y/y to $9.3 million. Each of these operating spend components consumed a smaller percentage of revenues than in 2Q17, but only by a hair. As a result, GAAP operating losses of -$17.3 million widened from -$14.4 million in the year-ago quarter, but the resulting operating margin of -27.1% is marginally (130bps) better than -28.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Still, however, for a company that's growing its top line at such a modest pace, I'd expect more dramatic improvements to the bottom line. A -27% operating margin for a company growing at just 25% y/y (and much worse, a company that is slated to see full-year growth drop to the 22% range for FY18) simply doesn't make the cut. Pro forma EPS of -$0.19 in the quarter still managed to beat Wall Street consensus of -$0.23, but not by much.

Key takeaways

In my view, Avalara posted unspectacular results in Q2, and the Goldman-induced rally will be quick to fade. Avalara's >9x forward revenue multiple rests on precarious ground - very few companies in that valuation tier are growing at a measly 25% y/y growth rate. Avalara's narrative of tax compliance and the recent e-commerce tax news has been a major support to the story, but unless Avalara can drive some more impressive results, the stock won't have major upside left.

Another cautionary flag is the fact that Avalara's lockup expiration is still coming up in December, and with the shares having gained so much since the June IPO, there will be a throng of insiders lining up to cash in on their stock. In my view, Avalara's rally is close to hitting its ceiling - investors would be wise to be cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.