Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) CEO Travis Stice on Definitive Agreement to Acquire Energen Corp (Transcript)

Travis Stice

Thank you, Adam. Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us. I’m excited to announce that Diamondback has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Energen in an all stock transactions. This transaction creates the premier large cap Permian independent old gas company as the combined entity will own 390,000 net acres essentially split evenly between the Midland and Delaware Basins. And we’ll be able to grow production at pure leading rates with best-in-class capital and operating metrics.

I’m extremely proud of our organization for all that we have accomplished in a short time as a public company. And I would also like to congratulate the Energen team for all of their accomplishments. I feel the combination of these two companies will successfully create differential long-term value for our shareholders.

Let me begin by discussing the key components of the transaction. We’ve agreed to acquire Energen and an all stock transaction for approximately 9.2 billion inclusive of Energen’s roughly 830 million of net debt. This represents an implied value to each Energen shareholder of $84.95 per share based on the closing price of Diamondback stock on August 13th. Upon closing the transaction, Diamondback shareholders will own 62% of the combined company in Energen shareholders will own about 38%.

We expect the acquisition to close by the end of the fourth quarter subject to the approval of both Diamondback Energy and shareholders, the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing Diamondbacks Board of Directors and Executive team will remain unchanged and the Company will continue to be headquartered in Midland, Texas.

This transaction represents a transformational moment for both Diamondback and Energen shareholders as they are sets to benefit from owning a must-own large cap independent that is uniquely positioned to deliver unmatched growth and returns in the Permian Basin. The addition of Energen provides an opportunity for us to high grade portfolio, so that we can continue to focus on maximizing long lateral inefficient pad development of our combined premium locations.

The size and scale that the transaction brings forth will further improve Diamondback's long-term strategy of return on and return of capital. Our industry has transformed into a manufacturing business and the operator that converts resource into cash flow at the lowest cost will win in the long run. This transaction adds critical mass for Diamondback and enables us to achieve more efficient operations in multiple, clearly defined deliverables synergies.

Applying Diamondback's current drilling incompletion costs through our expanded portfolio in the Midland Basin, we will reduce well cost by over $200 per lateral foot. Over the course of our pro forma Midland Basin drilling program, which increased by 2,000 net wells, this synergy will deliver over 1.5 billion of net present value to our shareholders.

Reduction of pro forma G&A expenses will save between $30 million and $40 million annually while unexpected decrease in our cost of capital due to the credit enhancing nature of this transaction is set to save us between $25 million and $50 million annually. In total, we expect to deliver roughly 2 billion in value related to these primary synergies beginning immediately in 2019.

Slide 6 of our investor presentation outlines these synergies at a high level with more detailed in the pages that follow. Further overtime, we expect to be able to deliver an additional 1 billion in value related to secondary synergies. Such secondary synergies included expected savings on drilling and completion activities in the Delaware Basin, improved LOE, the benefits of overlapping and adjacent in multiple counties and most importantly the benefit of a high-graded portfolio, which will increase our average forward return on invested capital in reinvestment rates.

With this acquisition, we will also implement a grow and prune strategy where long dated inventory can be divested and reinvested into high return near-term projects. The resulting benefits from our increased scale, improves capital productivity, lower cost of operations and development optimization cannot be overstated. We also expect to realize value for Energen's substantial mineral assets via our affiliation with Viper Energy Partners. And lastly, Energen’s large existing midstream infrastructure will also add scale to our midstream business at Diamondback.

Diamondback had the history of accretive acquisitions and subsequent integration and execution. And we’ve always been very clear and we’re looking for an acquisition. This trade is accretive on all the metrics we focus on cash flow per share, earnings per share, forward free cash flow outlook, production, net asset value and acreage. This pro forma company with assets that a 100% base in the most productive efficient oil base in the North America can sustain significant production growth within cash flow at best in class operating metrics, while continue to grow as capital return program over a multi-year time period. We’re in the business of converting resource into cash flow and pro forma Diamondback will be able to do so at best in class metrics for much longer extended runway with this transaction.

With these comments complete, I’m happy to take your questions.

Neal Dingmann

Travis, congrats on the deal. Jumping into it, just on by the activity. I think looking at just rig-wise, you had about 13, Energen has about 10 running. So I'm wondering now when you see this deal close towards the end of the year, are you going to be running around the same amount of rigs? And if so, really what's the drivers? Is it going to be cash flow? Or what really is driving that plan?

Travis Stice

We've not provided a lot of detail on 2019. It looks like I think it's reasonable to assume we'll just continue activities that both companies are currently running as you look into 2019. The driver next year is going to be the same driver expense for the last couple of years. We're going to look at cash flow and we're going to allocate capital including dividend to match that cash flow. That's been a pretty consistent message of ours, and we'll continue to be consistent on the going forward play.

Neal Dingmann

So probably it wouldn't jump, you wouldn't jump amount of rigs as far as add because of the synergies or anything like that you don't see yourself going from 23 to 30 or anything like that initially?

Kaes Van't Hof

No, Neal. I think Energen had spoken about being cash flow neutral in 2020, I think with our operating metrics on, 5 Midland rig program that certainly allows that cash flow breakeven to move into 2019 or almost right away. So, with the synergies that we're talking about here, I think, the pro forma plan at 23 rigs or so, at the start is where we'll start and assess the growth as cash flow less.

Neal Dingmann

And then one, one other, just, Travis, you mentioned on the royalties or again on, as far as, what's the opportunity, or what, how big of opportunity you have on that if you look at, I want to see on as far as when you talked about sort of synergies, potential drop downs, et cetera. How big a deal could that be, if you include kind of that 2% override yield, kind of us, et cetera?

Travis Stice

Well, I think we laid out, in one of the slides in the deck we laid out the $60 million to $80 million, estimated EBITDA from those assets that had greater than 75% NRI. And I think we just did that last week where we drop down from Diamondback and you kind of do some math on that but it will be a pretty deal. If you use those metrics, it will be a pretty sizable drop.

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes, I mean $80 million is 20% of Vipers cash flow this year or so, little bit less or a little bit more, but it's going to take time and we don't want to own anything greater than a 75% NRI at the Diamondback level, which is why we have the Viper vehicle. And then I think it's going to be a certainly long-term positive for Viper as well as now our team has another 200,000 acres to buy under that we're focused on in the Permian. So a huge opportunity set for Viper to grow.

John Nelson

Good morning. Congrats, the team on the deal and much appreciated on the comprehensive work you guys did to lay out the deal synergies. Travis, you previously talked about the optimal rig count for your post Ajax asset base as being 17 to 20 rigs. How does that change with Energen? And will the asset divestiture program be a lever to pull to accelerate rig additions?

Travis Stice

Yes. Certainly, in reverse order there, yes, certainly part of the franchise it gives us a lot of options to what to do with that view with that cash from those divestitures. Yes, 17 to 20, is sort of what we had talked about post Ajax. As you look, into 2019 what we were talking with Neil. We're going to balance our cash flow pretty carefully to pay our dividends and save -- cash flow. So that will probably translate to roughly the same amount of rigs that Energen is driving right now.

John Nelson

But for the Energen and asset base kind of ultimately similar to how you talked about kind of what the optimal level is for the FANG asset base. Have you guys had a chance to kind of take with you is to what that number should be that you all play think you can operate on the properties? Or is that still done?

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes, I mean I think we'll think about it as a portfolio effect, John. Certainly, we want to put some more rigs on some of their areas and then we would have standalone and vice versa. So I think it's safe to assume high-20s just kind of new mid-teens from a max rig perspective. But we're going to take our time getting there given we want to make sure we integrate and realize these synergies right away.

John Nelson

Okay. And we should think about that as being kind of roughly split Midland to Delaware? Or is there…

Kaes Van't Hof

I think that's fair assessment. We drilled almost twice per wells per year on the Midland side and we do have a little more Midland inventory. So that amount of rig count in the Midland side will get more wells down in than the Delaware.

John Nelson

Great. And if I could just follow up, I guess on the portfolio or grow and prune strategy. I think the difference of Central Basin in platform properties to the rest of the assets is pretty obvious to us. But could you just clarify maybe what the criteria are for classifying additional properties as non-core? And do you ultimate want to get a point whether it's an annual proceeds target? Or is lease kind of be handled those kind of one-off opportunities?

Travis Stice

Yes, John, as we think about capital allocation, what we'll do is, we'll put all the locations in our capital allocation decision bucket. And we'll look at those like I said in prepared remarks those long dated inventory items, inventory projects. And those will be the first ones that we look at trying to monetize in. And we certainly are at the stage where we want to signal the magnitude of what any future divestitures are going to be.

But it is part of our overall capital allocation because as we talked about earlier proceeds from divestitures going to be used in a number of ways increasing dividends returning to the shareholders. We're accelerating the program or more likely probably a combination of all of those things. So, we've got a lots of options in front obvious, but we're going to maintain our -- maintain our focus on delivering these synergies because that represents true value to the shareholders. And we'll make capital allocations decisions to stay within cash flow.

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes and I think, John, with the balance sheet as one-time levered pro forma. We have a lot of flexibility on divestitures or non-divestitures. So we'll be very careful on those decisions.

Derrick Whitfield

Regarding your assessment of Tier 1 acreage for Energen, could you comment on the data and process using your analysis, as it seems -- touch over credit going first blush? And Travis what you're looking at is our quick math simply based on six counties would adjust at least 120,000 net acres in the core fairways in the Midland and Delaware?

Travis Stice

Yes, we took an approach that we want at one zone with the 50 IRR at today's realized prices. It's not a perfect science, but this is the first time we disclose this at the Diamondback level as well Tier 1 acreage perspective. So obviously there’s upside from zone delineation and touching new areas, but this is what we knew today and we took our best guess and wanted to disclose as much as we could and is this deck.

Derrick Whitfield

And then referencing Page 7 for my follow-up, would it be reasonable to assume that the secondary and other synergies would also be fully realized and the approximate 2020 timeframe as well?

Travis Stice

Yes, Derek, we really wanted to talk about primary synergies is something we could realize in 2019 right away. I think from a D&C perspective in the Delaware Basin, we are a little earlier in our development then we are in the Midland Basin. So I think that $50 a fraud is certainly a foot is certainly something Mike and his team can get after right away. And as we get economies of scale on the Delaware that number should continue to improve.

Kaes Van't Hof

And, Derrick, I’ll just add a couple of clarifying comments there. We put this detail of synergies in, not necessarily to be able to clearly articulate externally. We did so, because we’re going to hold ourselves accountable for these metrics internally. Because if we hold it internally then externally you’ll be -- if we hold ourselves accountable to and internally with an external, you’ll be able to see results. So it’s more you’ll see what we’ve done versus just as what we say.

So this is all part of our setting expectations on the pro forma company and the detail in the synergies are direct asset to the organization that we’re going to continue doing, what we always do when we require assets. Now granted this is a lot bigger asset than we’ve ever required. But if you go back in our history every acquisition we’ve done, we’ve turned around and executed better than what we had in our in our acquisition model. And that’s something we keep internally as we said set goals and objectives for ourselves.

Michael Kelly

I guess grinding away the nice air condition office in Midland is one way to beat the Midland heat, most people just go on vacation. You guys have been busy. I was hoping you could kind of, first, just high-level frame. How do you think this transaction really kind of sets you up in terms of depth of inventory going forward? Maybe where you were versus where you are now with Energen? And then also kind of same question just from an organic growth standpoint longer term, what’s -- how this kind of affect standalone look versus now the combined entity on those and longer term organic growth rates?

Travis Stice

Yes. Good questions, Mike. Listen, really some of the notes that came out last night and this morning, I was a little surprised with the commentary on some perception of lack of inventory depth at Diamondback. We’ve never felt that we’ve had a lack of inventory depth. But that being said, this type of transaction of this size and scale, all it really does is that allows us to increase the runway premium locations, Tier 1 all locations and win.

You put additional locations in Diamondbacks hands, and you put the operating metrics and execution efficiencies on those new assets. You’ve really extended the time at which you’re going to continue to do the things that we have articulated to the market over the last couple years, growth within cash flow, true returns on capital and true returns of capital. So I think this is just really an enhancing transaction for both Diamondback and Energen shareholders.

Michael Kelly

And maybe kind of dig enough to the quality of the Energen position, one thing I've always appreciated about you guys is in any deal, you kind of set the criteria. Travis, if you require, some of us is going to race to the top quartile in your overall portfolio, and it's a bigger deal so maybe it doesn't kind of fit nicely with that kind of framework there, but maybe you could just talk about the overall quality of Energen's portfolio versus kind of FANG's stand-alone? And I'm also curious of, what across to their portfolio, listed out to you as being some the highest quality stuff that you're likely allocate capital to kind of fairly quickly in this process?

Travis Stice

Yes, Mike, the Energen assets on the Delaware Basin, they as good as some of the assets we've seen anywhere. I mean, we all know, just on a BO, barrel of oil per foot basis, they've got some stuff there that's well in excess of 200 barrels of oil per foot and even higher in some of the recent well that they've done. So, we were really impressed once we've got under the hood at some of the recent results they've had in the Delaware Basin. So those are obviously raised to the top of the combined portfolios, inventory allocation.

The things that they've done in Western Glasscock County, those well results continued to improve. We moved the quality this in Howard County. Howard County has been the quiet superstar of the Permian County, and they've got a nice position there. Martin County gives a lot for us and sure good results there in Martin County. We've got a nice chunk in Midland County as well, too. So overall I think you seeing an uptick in the Delaware Basin pro forma inventory, and I think you're seeing more to say as a positive lean on the Midland Basin side of the asset.

Drew Venker

In the release, Travis, you guys talked about increasing returns to shareholders over time. And I just want to hear a little bit more on that plan, if you can speak to it as we get into 2019 and 2020. Are you expecting an increase in materially in 2019? And would that be more focused on dividends and buybacks? And partly I'm thinking about differentials, potentially maintaining pretty wide levels through next year. So how that plays into your plan?

Travis Stice

Sure, Drew. We've obviously not, spell that and pulled some details exactly what our dividend policy is going to be going forward. But when we rolled out the fact that we were initiating a dividend which I think we are the first company to do so since, what, 2005 or something like that. We intimated that, going forward, our board has indicated a desire to continue to increase that dividend.

And the pro forma companies when you look at the cash flow per share generation prowess that the pro forma companies have, we're going to have a lot of options to figure out what we're going to do with excess free cash flow. And that's before you take into account divestiture proceeds. So, we've enhanced our ability to supercharge our growth in returns and growth of return on capital and return capital going forward in the future with this transaction.

Drew Venker

Thanks Travis. It's fairly interesting that dividends a bigger priority and buybacks probably not first use of cash to return to shareholders?

Travis Stice

Yes, I think so. Yes, that's the way we think about it.

Drew Venker

Okay. And just one on the synergies side Travis. You guys talked about material savings that you'd expect versus Energen's well cost. They've been drilling pretty large pass for some time now and that might not be the differentiator is in your mind. But can you give us some additional detail what do you think the primary differences between your AFEs and their AFEs and whether to all designer bigger pass on what exactly it expected to be?

Travis Stice

Sure. If you just look at the frac recipe between the two companies, it's essentially similar. I think we have a definitive advantage on the Midland Basin side because all three of our frac spreads are using locally provided sand that translates into real dollar per foot. And then I think also when you just look at Diamondback's drilling organization and while Energen has made really good improvements over the last several quarters on the drilling side. Diamondback still stands in pretty rare company when it comes to getting the TD faster than anybody else. And when you get the TD faster, you end up saving money on the daily spread rate and you get to drill more wells on a year. So those are the two really primary things that make up that $200 a foot.

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes and I'd say, it's probably two thirds on the drilling side and one third on the frac side. And part of the frac is recipe is the other part is making sure we keep the cost down.

Jeff Grampp

Travis, I'm curious if you can talk a little bit maybe about Anderson you guys commented rig count pro forma is probably not going to change plus or minus that much, if at all, But in terms of development approach and pad sizes and that sort of thing given the pro forma asset base should be better able to withstand longer cycle times for the larger pads. Is that something you guys are thinking about early on here? I guess can you talk about how the pro forma development approach might change if at all?

Travis Stice

Sure, Jeff. We signaled the market during our explanation of the Ajax that, that asset was going to start off with four well pads. And while we've not made a lot of pomp and circumstance without our migration to the large and multi well pads, that's what we've been doing now so multiple quarters now, Mike. And I think that's the Energen is really probably one of the first companies in deploying large multi-well pads and we planned to continue accelerating our transition from four well pads to greater than four well pads and stay the same zones more than single zones.

Jeff Grampp

And for my follow-up. On the midstream side, can you guys talk about any I guess interest in building out the midstream position on the Energen assets going into '19 or 2020 as you guys kind of get your hands on it? Do you guys feel there is a need to expand any midstream gathering systems in the Delaware on the oil side or anything like that, but can you just touch maybe on the midstream side bringing Energen's assets in?

Travis Stice

Yes Jeff. We did a lot of work on what they have and actually they have very substantial midstream assets today more than doubles the estimated capacity that we had. We have as a company today. On the oil side, most of their oils are on pipe. So I don't think we're going to spend the money to rebuild the system that we would own.

I think they have really good deals in place with first purchasers and midstream providers in the basin. That we want to keep in place through this period of tightness over the next 6 to 12 months in the Permian, but from an asset level perspective, I don’t think, we’re going to have to spend a lot of money like we have in Delaware Basin today on building new systems because of the capacity that’s fair today.

Operator

I just want to probe in a little bit into the $220 savings for lateral foot. And Mike you mentioned two-third drilling, one-third completion. I was wondering, if you could provide probably a little more detail on how big is the sand-saving component? And on the efficiency side, on the time to drill and complete, how big is that? Just any granularity on that front would be helpful. And then on, is there a real difference in spacing assumption between the two companies?

Mike Hollis

Asit, I’ll start with the frac side. And local sand essentially saved us about $50 a foot between Q1 and Q2 on the completion side. So that’s a little less 75% of the total. I mean the real benefit is on the drilling side right days on location is a big variable costs when it comes to drilling and if you have a spread rate of $70,000 a day and you’re saving 3 or 4 days per well, that’s real money.

In the synergies, we didn’t assume faster cycle times, so we’re not assuming that you’re reinvesting cash flow higher rates of return earlier, which is only a tertiary synergy that we didn’t put on this page. But that’s the majority of the benefit on the Midland Basin side and we really wanted to show you exactly what we’ve done. That’s exactly what our costs were in Q2 and exactly what theirs word normalized for how we account for our wells. And we wanted to show you everything we had.

And then on the spacing side, we pointed out on Page 9. We actually think pretty much alike on the majority of the zones that we care about both the Midland and the Delaware Basins. So, I don’t think Energen was putting their thumb on the scale when it came to locations, and I think they’re conservatively space as are we and as a pro forma company, we’re going to continue to test some down spacing in some areas, if it’s proven that it works. But otherwise we’re pretty happy with a conservative inventory account.

Asit Sen

And Travis, you’ve been laser focused on ROCE and could you frame for us the ROCE upwards trajectory both near term and then your views long-term relative to your current annualized ROCE of 16.5%? How do you see that evolving?

Travis Stice

So when you look at doing a deal this size, you’ll see a slight dip in ROCE in 2019. But by 2020, into 2019, into 2020 will be back it about the same levels we are today and that number grows quarter-on-quarter starting pretty much 4Q ’19 or 1Q ’20.

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes. Obviously, it’s going to take a little bit of a hit in 2019 into 2020. As Travis said, it gets back to normal, but that doesn’t even account for any cash proceeds reinvested into higher return projects that can get you back there faster.

Travis Stice

And still we’ll in excess of our weighted average costs of capital, I said as well.

Charles Meade

Travis, picking up on the thread that you made, or I guess the company made earlier about getting under the hood with the energy in assets. Can you -- or what can you add are share with us this morning about how long you've been under the hood of those assets? How long you've been looking at this and how the deal came together, how competitive was it that anything along those lines?

Travis Stice

Yes, Charles, I guess a question asked a bunch yesterday and after talking to counsel, I guess I can't say anything about that because you've got a, we got a proxy that's going to get filed and we'll be required in that proxy to spell that out chapter and verse and so as much as I want to be able to answer your questions, I can't. And so, but I promise you when we get the proxy files you'll have a chapter and verse in that disclosure.

Charles Meade

Understood Travis. I appreciate it. It will be a cliffhanger until then. I want to ask, you guys did a great job laying out to be quantifying a lot of the synergies, and Michael, a lot of other people on this call appreciate that. But I wonder if you could talk a bit more, you've touched on this a little bit already I wonder if you could talk more about some of the more difficult to quantify advantages that you'll be achieving with the scale, maybe some of the intangible benefits that you see going forward. And then on the flip side, are there, you mentioned this has been the biggest sort of, biggest acquisition you guys have ever done. Are there any challenges that that you see, or going to new things that you're going to have to think about that you're going to be looking into next year or so?

Travis Stice

Yes. Charles, those are great questions. I'm going to take the challenges. This is the biggest trade we've ever done, and even more importantly, this is the first trade that we've done, that really comes with people. And so, it's going to be a challenge for organization to integrate these synergies and I'm imminently confident it will be able to do that. But I think anytime you're dealing with the human element of a trade of this size, whatever you think is going to be difficult, probably gets more difficult in the near-term and then better over time.

We've got a culture here at Diamondback Energy, and we're going to be inviting a lot of Energen employees to come embrace that culture, but that's going to take some time. And what I'm going to continue to challenge our Diamondback employees is that they've got a model the kind of culture that we want others to aspire towards, and that things like laser focus on execution and low cost operations and those things that we've been known for are going to be evident and to go-forward.

But yes, to bring in people into the organization, in my mind right now represents the biggest challenge. And to that end, I'm actually going to be talking to all the Energen employees today. I'm going to start the effort to capture their hearts and minds today, and I'll be here in London and I'll be in Birmingham on the way to New York and Boston this week. So I'll let Kaes answer the other question.

Kaes Hof

Yes, Charles. And a couple of intangible benefits, obviously, the valuation gap, our mineral company between Viper and Diamondback provides a significant value uplift for those minerals. We didn't put a true value on that from a synergy perspective because I think it's a financial product. But what we're really excited about is, if you thing the pro forma company and you running 20 rigs on higher return, 20 plus rigs on a higher return overall project or overall return on invested capital. And that capital gets reinvested at higher rates early, I mean, that's a real driver of NPV, along with the cost savings. So, we didn't put a firm value on that, but certainly if you think about the drilling program, reinvesting cash at a much higher, average IRR earlier in our lifecycle that's going to provide a lot of benefit.

Juan Jarrah

Hey good morning guys and great deal as usual. I did want to follow up on some of the previous questions up on the call. What I'm trying to understand here is you, do report a pro forma asset base of call it 7,100 net locations and again assuming no change to the development cadence of the pro forma company let's say around 300 wells per year. You get about 25 years drilling inventory if I did my math right. So the question I'm trying to ask is is there an ideal target that you would be looking at going forward?

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes JJ, obviously more inventories better. And you've seen multiples that some of the large cap independent in the U.S. get because they have perceived it as net inventory, so certainly a benefit to us that their inventory is more than doubling here. I think we're going to be very more aggressive than most on removing the long dated inventory and using that as a part of our drilling prudent strategy. I think we investing that cash again into the higher return projects sooner is something we're very focused on.

Jason Wrangler

I was just curious obviously with the Ajax deal last week too in discussion of financing there. How you look at the balance sheet kind of moving forward with some of the capital that you need to deploy to make that acquisition happen as well?

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes, Jason, we've, we're going to be pretty careful on funding the cash portion of the Ajax deal. We're obviously going to have some serious conversations with the rating agencies over the coming months and hopefully very productive conversations. I don't think the bankers on the phone want to hear this, but we're probably going to push the cash portion on our revolver, which has a ton of capacity and wait to see what levels we can fund longer term debt at in 2019 should the transaction close.

Michael Hall

Yes good morning. Appreciate the time. I guess just stepping back, wanted to talk a little -- just get some more color around kind of what the strategic vision is from here? Obviously, now you've got arguably a different peer group that you're competing for capital with? Where do you think you or what specific metrics do you think you compete most geographically on from here. And as you think about the go forward strategy, does M&A remain a key component of that going forward?

Travis Stice

So, when you look at the pro forma entity and when you look some of the financial measures particularly free cash flow per share. You'll see that we sack up very, very favorably relative to some of the other larger peers here in the Permian. Also just from an efficiency perspective, total cash cost per barrel cash margins per barrel those things are also still going to be very favorably reviewed.

The M&A strategy going forward, obviously this is a big deal for us. And someone is asking last night that he going to step on the sidelines for a little while and I thought about a minute and said, well, we’re going to have to find out where the sidelines are and what they look like for us to step off. But the reality is we’ve got to integrate this acquisition. But really more important Michael on a go forward basis, we’ve now created a company that can not only do two things we’ve talked about, which is grow production, grow our dividends, all within cash flow.

And really now with the prodigious free cash flow generation ability, we can now actually do an Ajax style deal all from cash flow. And that’s a pretty unique position to be in and as we think about what the future looks like, it’s a company that can do all of those things accomplished all of those things best in class metrics and continue to grow using accretive acquisitions, but never hitting the equity or debt markets in order to accomplish that.

Kaes Van't Hof

I think we want to maintain mid-cap metrics with a large-cap balance sheet and the large-cap return of capital yield.

Michael Hall

And then I guess this as you combine the 2 companies and look at marketing side of the equation. Maybe you could talk a little bit more about what Energen brings to the table and then how you view kind of combined company realization outlook relative to what you guys have provided for Diamondback standalone?

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes, obviously did a lot of work on their position. They have multi year term purchasing deals in place for the majority of their large positions with well capitalized purchasers that have a lot of spare pipe capacity today. So, obviously did a lot of diligence on that front. I think the outlook for Permian differentials has started to look a little better.

I think, you’ve actually seen some of the some of the pipelines announced that they’re going to come on earlier than expected, which is very rare in our industry. So really it’s getting through the next 9 to 12 months at the long end and these guys have five-year term purchasing deal, but I don’t think large buyers are going to try to break and their protection on the hedge side gives us a lot of confidence as well.

Richard Tullis

Good morning everyone. Congratulations on putting together a sizable and interesting transaction, Travis. Just a couple quick questions. So you spoke about keep in the total rig count about the same once the two organizations are combined. But you see any shift of rigs, say, in the latter part of 2018, where Energen may not have been running in areas where you see the most opportunity for returns and efficiencies maybe more activity in Howard, for instance?

Travis Stice

Richard, I think just for the sake of planning purposes, I think we’re going to continue to operate the respected pro forma, I mean the standalone drilling plans kind of as is. We did get underneath the hood, but now you’re talking about getting inside the carburetor. So right now, we’re going to, we’re just going to kind of maintain what both companies are doing over the next couple of months, what we try to get this trade integrated.

Richard Tullis

I understand. When you look at the synergies projections Travis, there is a 220 per lateral foot of potential savings for the Midland Basin wells. Is that only for Energen operations? Or do you project savings within the legacy a Diamondback side as well?

Kaes Hof

Yes, Diamondback has been running pretty lean on the Midland Basin side. I think the one benefit of this is some more scale and probably a little bit better pricing on some contracts, namely probably the same contract. On the drilling side, those guys have been operating very lean. And really, it's just about executing on a pro forma capital plan. That's twice the size of what they've dealt with to date.

Richard Tullis

All right, just lastly, from a logistics standpoint. Are you able to incorporate the new larger organization, your existing building, Travis, or is there any need to maybe relocate within Midland or any other plans there?

Travis Stice

Yes, I didn't really, we didn't really have a large acquisition like this on the radar screen when we buildings. When was it, Kaes.

Kaes Van't Hof

Six months ago.

Travis Stice

Six months ago. Yes, six months ago. So, we own both Fasken 1 and Fasken 2 towers right now. And so we'll look over the upcoming weeks and months to provide more clarity on how we're going to get everyone in the corporate headquarters here in downtown. But there's still a lot of ground to plow before we start thinking about that.

Kaes Van't Hof

Yes, downtown office space is tighter than the labor market here in Midland today.

Rehan Rashid

Good morning. Thank you for squeezing me. Sticking with the integration and execution team, is an efficient frontier for the number of rigs an organization can and or should run, I think, going from 17 or 18 rigs, let say between 27 to 28? What are the critical kind of guard rails? What are the critical day-to-day operational plans, strategic plan that needs to kind of adapt and change? Yes. So can, does anything change?

Travis Stice

Sure. So really, the efficient frontier is how much capital we can deploy within cash flow that sort of the governing and then we back-calculate the number of rigs that get into that. And in market and his organization take those number of rigs and they build out their organization underneath it. So we don't really think about rigs as being an efficient frontier as much as we think about what kind of returns we can generate within cash flow as the efficient frontier. But listen, Mike and his organization have done a great job and so as the Energen team. And running rigs is, how many rigs were you running in your former company?

Kaes Hof

Just because many of 176.

Travis Stice

Yes, much Mike said it's been over 173 from for example, we can handle rig. It's just how we do on a belt…

Rehan Rashid

And two week all right. So, just from a standpoint of day-to-day management of the supply chain, management of the personnel, human capital, COGS, I mean, is there anything, kind of, that will have to be specifically addressed as you integrate and execute?

Travis Stice

Yes, all of that will be, Rehan, but that's what we do. That's our core business. So that's behind the scenes, and that's something that our investors just expecting to do, and that's what our board compensates our executives to take care of those kind of things.

Travis Stice

Thanks everyone for listening. And I know there's probably going to be evolving questions over the next couple of days. But just reach out at the information provided and we'll try to answer your questions, but you'll all have a great day. And to those employees, I'm going to be talking to you today. Look forward to meet with you in person here in a couple of hours. Thanks again.

