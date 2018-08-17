Two Encouraging, But Not Convincing, Quarters From Lenovo

Management must convince investors and analysts that its strategy can sustain profit improvements beyond cost-cutting, and improved Mobile share in North America is likely an important driver.

Once again Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) (992.HK) has delivered a better-than-expected set of quarterly financial results and once again many sell-side analysts are reacting with “yeah, well … I still don’t believe it”. That skepticism isn’t completely unfair, as Lenovo has struggled for some time now to translate its strategic and R&D decisions into real financial upside and quite a bit of the recent outperformance has been driven by cost reductions.

I remain in the “skeptical optimist” camp with Lenovo, and I continue to hold a relatively small position, as I believe the company still has leverageable brand value in PCs, not to mention an efficient product development and manufacturing system, and long-term upside in its Data Center Group business. I’m still looking for roughly 2% long-term revenue growth, sub-2% FCF margins, and high single-digit FCF growth as the company stabilizes the Mobile group and drives better results from its PC business.

Strong Performance On Most Lines

All in all, Lenovo reported a confidence-building fiscal first quarter. It wasn’t perfect, and there’s work left to do, but management seems to be addressing most of the issues that are of greatest concern to investors.

Revenue rose 19%, or about 12% on an organic basis, coming in 7% higher than expected. The PC business saw 19% growth (12% on an organic basis, excluding Fujitsu), with the company seeing better results in its corporate PC business. According to IDC, Lenovo’s shipments rose around 11% (closer to 5% ex-Fujitsu), and it looks as though the company’s effort to shift its mix towards higher-priced products continues to pay off.

Data Center sales jumped 68%, with high single-digit growth in the System X server business and red-hot growth (off a small base) in the hyperscale and software-defined business. Mobile revenue fell 6% (but did improve 23% sequentially) on a high single-digit decline in volume as the company continues to shift its focus to North America and South America.

Gross margin improved slightly from the year-ago level (10bp), but came in close to a half-point lower than expected, as the torrid growth of the hyperscale server business is pushing margins lower in the Data Center group. Operating results returned to a profit after a year-ago loss, as did pre-tax profits (the favored profit metric for Lenovo), and pre-tax profits exceeded sell-side expectations by 27%, with a 5% margin in the PC business and smaller losses in the Data Center and Mobile businesses.

Can The PC Workhorse Keep Driving Growth?

Lenovo management guided for at least another two quarters of double-digit growth in the PC business, with management claiming that it could offset tightness in CPU availability by increasing the mix of older tech and/or shifting more business to an alternate CPU platform. I’m not sure how well either of those strategies will go over with customers, though, and I’d note that HP (HPQ) and Dell continue to do pretty well in the PC business, while Huawei has quickly been picking up notebook market share in the Chinese market.

The PC business was stronger than expected industry-wide in the second quarter, with year-over-year growth of close to 3% and the strongest quarter for the industry in years. Both HP and Dell gained share relative to Lenovo, though, and the company saw a second straight quarter of price pressure in gaming notebooks. With Lenovo prioritizing better price realizations and lower costs, management needs to be careful not to push it too far. I realize my experience is a “n=1” example, but I’ve been a loyal Lenovo customer for over 15 years and my most recent Lenovo buying experience (a few months ago) was a pretty miserable experience, with a customer service experience that I’d call adversarial, if not actively customer-hostile. Maybe my experience is indeed just a one-off, but HP and Dell have stepped up their games and Lenovo needs to be careful not to price-maximize/cost-cut their way out of strong brand value.

What Comes After Cost-Cutting?

Actually, Lenovo’s ability to do more than just cut costs to drive greater profitability is one of my bigger concerns across the business in the near term. It’s still very much an open question if Lenovo can gain any real traction in North America with its smartphones; the company is #4 behind Apple (AAPL), Samsung, and LG and its market share is almost trivial. While the company continues to develop new phones that get a lot of praise from reviewers, market traction has proved elusive, making it difficult to achieve profitable operating scale.

The challenges in the Data Center business are a little different, as Lenovo’s hyperscale and software-defined products appear to be catching on with customers (particularly in China), but with gross margins that make operating leverage more challenging.

Both the Mobile and Data Center businesses showed good year-over-year progress in reducing their pre-tax segment losses (both improved by around $80 million), but the progress has flattened out on a sequential basis (particularly in the Data Center group), and I’m not sure there’s a lot more management can do from a cost-cutting standpoint. The change in Mobile strategy (focusing on North America and South America) could still drive improvements if new product launches can gain more meaningful share, but I’m a little concerned about Lenovo’s strategy to drive profitability in the Data Center group.

The Opportunity

Even with those concerns in play, Lenovo is doing better than I’d expected, and I do not believe my expectations are all that ambitious, nor do I believe today’s valuation fully captures the potential of the business. I’m looking for long-term revenue growth a little above 2%, with Data Center as the prime grower and PCs and Mobile both growing less than 2% a year. I expect a little bit of long-term gross margin improvement, but double-digit operating income growth on improved operating efficiency over time, with operating margin climbing slowly back toward 2% and FCF margin likewise creeping up back toward 2%.

The Bottom Line

Those cash flows support a fair value around $13 today (with a double-digit discount rate), suggesting worthwhile upside. Lenovo still isn’t especially popular on the sell-side, and that suggests some more upside if and when Lenovo can continue to drive better results in PCs with its shift in strategic priorities and show meaningful traction with its Mobile business in North America. At the same time, though, I’d keep an eye on share shifts in the PC business and the growing trade issues between the U.S. and China, as Lenovo’s low-margin model can’t really sustain significant new external pressures right now.

