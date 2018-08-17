Aristocrats: Nucor, Chevron, Leggett, Exxon, And Air Products Flash 15.4% To 24.85% Net Gains Per August Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield Aristocrats showed 66.7% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price small stocks led these S&P Dividend Aristocrats.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years."---us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Cast 12.9% To 24.85% Net Gains To August, 2019

Six of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Aristocrats was graded by Wall St. wizards as 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 15, 2019 were:

Nucor Corp (NUE) was projected to net $248.53, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $233.01 based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) was projected to net $189.02 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) netted $159.88 based on a median target price estimate from Twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) was projected to net $154.72, based on target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $153.70, based on a median of target estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) was projected to net $149.88, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health (CAH) was projected to net $136.32, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $133.82, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) was projected to net $129.02, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 16.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

53 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Dividend Aristocrats Stocks By Yield

Top ten Aristocrats selected 8/15/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, AT&T, Inc. (T) [1] was the lone communication services representative in the top ten.

Two energy representatives placed second, and fourth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [2], and, Chevron (CVX) [4], while two healthcare representatives placed third, and fifth, AbbVie (ABBV) [3], and Cardinal Health (CAH) [5].

One utilities firm placed sixth, Consolidated Edison (ED) [6], and one consumer cyclical firm placed seventh, Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) [7].

Finally, three consumer defensive sector representatives placed eighth, ninth, and tenth: Kimberly-Clark (KMB) [9]; Procter & Gamble (PG) [8]; Coca-Cola (KO) [10], to complete these Aristocratic top ten by yield for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Aristocrats Showed 17.44% To 10.46% Upsides To August, 2019; (31) Downsides Projected From Four Losers Ranged 2.62% & 9.24%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 66.69% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P Dividend Aristocrats To August, 2019

Ten top Aristocrats dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 8/15/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected The 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Aristocrats Dogs (32) Delivering 17.44% Vs. (33) 10.46% Net Gains by All Ten by August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 66.7% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced Aristocrats top yield dog, Chevron (CVX), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.3%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for August 15 were: AT&T, Inc. (T); Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG); Chevron (CVX); Cardinal Health (CAH); Exxon Mobil (XOM), with prices ranging from $32.47 to $76.94.

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of August 15 were: Consolidated Edison (ED); Procter & Gamble (PG); AbbVie (ABBV); Kimberly-Clark (KMB); Chevron Corp (CVX), whose prices ranged from $79.79 to $117.94.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: sevasevol.blogspot.com

Two of these top Aristocrats pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating. A Dogs of the Week III (A Safari To Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8 and has 49 now selected. Catch the DOTW IV Ivy League portfolio launching September 6. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks contending for a weekly slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Just go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM most trading days and watch, like, comment and share the live video. Or catch the replays, anytime. Yet, always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.