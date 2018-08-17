Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Time To Turn Short-Term Bearish

Given natural gas prices are already trading at the top of the price band, we see downside risk to $2.80/MMBtu.

Lower 48 production is now averaging above ~82 Bcf/d and the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook is showing a cooler than normal September outlook.

We are turning short-term bearish and initiated a new long DGAZ position.

This compares to the +30 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +31 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage build of 33 Bcf for the week ending August 10. This compares to the +30 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +31 Bcf. The +33 Bcf was 23 Bcf lower than the five-year average of +56 Bcf, and 20 Bcf lower than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending August 17th, we have a forecast of +55 Bcf.

EOS has now been reduced from 3.43 Tcf last week to 3.4 Tcf today.

Turning Short-Term Bearish

We initiated a long DGAZ position at $20.63 this morning.

Our reasoning for turning short-term bearish is as follows:

Our proprietary trader survey indicates traders are now short.

Lower 48 production along with total gas supplies have increased, which is pressuring fundamental balances.

ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook for September shows a bearish outlook for demand.

We wanted to wait for the right opportunity to initiate this short position. We wanted to see whether production was going to inch higher and if the weather models are indeed showing a cooler than normal outlook for September.

Lower 48 Production

ECMWF-EPS Long-Range

Top of the Price Band

In addition to the three reasons as to why we started a new long DGAZ position, our analysis of the current natural gas fundamentals indicate to us that prices are sitting at the top of the price band, $2.75 to $2.95/MMBtu.

Given that the fundamental outlook has shifted bearish, we believe the risk/reward favors being short-term bearish here. We are targeting October to pull back to $2.80/MMBtu.

Natural Gas Storage Deficit to the 5-Year

Using our latest storage forecasts, we see the natural gas deficit to the 5-year average to remain at the ~600 Bcf range until early September.

But given that the outlook in September is biased to the cool side, the deficit will start to narrow as storage builds increase faster than the 5-year average.

Conclusion

With Lower 48 production averaging above ~82 Bcf/d and the long-range weather outlook turning bearish, we have initiated a new long DGAZ position.

For readers interested in receiving our exclusive daily natural gas reports and real-time trading alerts, please see here for more info.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.