Ensco: The DS-5 Settlement With Petrobras Sounds Like A Clever Move

Investment thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term offshore driller stocks, together with Transocean (RIG). These two offshore drillers constitute my central holding in this struggling sector that has yet to see a full-blown recovery.

What characterizes Ensco compared to Transocean is that it is well-diversified with a sizeable jack-up fleet representing over 50% of the actual backlog of the company while both have a manageable debt load and appealing future backlog. It is the main reason that I chose these two companies that cover well both the ultra-deepwater and the shallow water segment.

The most recent Ensco's fleet status released on July 19, 2018, explains well the underlying strength of the company and its future potential in this struggling industry. (I strongly recommend getting familiar with the fleet status linked above.)

As I said in my preceding article, the recent fleet status suggests that a recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floater segment is still waiting quasi-motionless. Even the jack-up segment's so-called recovery is mostly confined in two "hot" locations, which are the North Sea and the Middle East.

Unfortunately, this recovery that struggles to spread from the shallow water to the deep sea comes with low day rates that are not sufficient to create a healthy cash flow, as we will see below. Signs are slowly indicating that the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segment start to move a little with some promising prospects notably offshore Brazil which is the subject of this article.

Thus, I keep recommending ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $6 for investors who already have an ESV holding is an attractive strategy. Finally, and it is the most relevant strategy for the offshore drillers, I recommend taking advantage of any rally by pocketing some profit off the table and use the cash on a situation of weakness.

P. Carey Lowe said in the conference call:

We believe that our diversified fleet, which includes six of the highest specification drillships in the global field, and four North Sea jackups younger than 20 years, provides us with exposure to segments of the offshore market that are already beginning to improve.

News yesterday: Ensco released that it has resolved its issues with Petrobras about the DS-5 drillship.

A little history about the Drillship DS-5.

On Feb. 7, 2011, Pride International and Ensco created the second largest offshore driller at the time, with a combined estimated backlog of $10 billion. Louis Raspino was the CEO of Pride International at the time. The four semi-submersibles listed below come from this merger.

We learned that Petrobras sent a team of negotiators to renegotiate a number of long-term contracts using a "carrot and stick" approach. As Gareth Chetwynd wrote on Oct. 9, 2015:

A team of negotiators overseen by Petrobras executive Rudemar Lorenzatto and his right-hand man Marcelo Santa Rosa, have taken a carrot and stick approach to secure the cuts, offering some extended charters to the desperate drillers.

Old Fleet Status Before the Renegotiation

The drillship Ensco DS-5 brand new at the time kept its contract until July 2016 at $435k/d.

However, on January 4, 2016, Ensco received a notice from Petrobras asserting that Petrobras believes the DS-5 drilling services contract is void effective January 4, 2016. Ensco indicated that:

Without specifying any supporting facts or conduct, Petrobras' notice alleges that Pride had knowledge that the shipbuilder of DS-5 made improper payments to the former third-party marketing consultant who then shared the improper payments with former employees of Petrobras and that Pride may have assisted in or facilitated these improper payments. Contrary to Petrobras' assertion, the Company has found no evidence that any current or former employee of Pride or Ensco was involved in any wrongdoing, had knowledge of any wrongdoing, or authorized the former third-party marketing consultant to engage in any wrongdoing on behalf of Pride or Ensco with respect to the shipbuilding contract for DS-5.

I have estimated at the time that the loss of revenues for the Ensco DS-5 was around $90 million and if we add interest and costs, it could be well over $110 million now.

Ensco decided to settle the dispute with Petrobras, and it seems the right move in my opinion and probably the only one. Yes, the company would have prevailed in the dispute and pocketed about $120 million from Petrobras, but the company would have been left at the "tendering door" in Brazil that seems quite promising for the near future with countless drillships idle. Of course, the company said:

Ensco said the terms of the agreement were confidential, adding that "no payments will be made by either party in connection with this settlement."

In a decrypted language, Ensco is securing a mid-term or long-term contract for the Drillship DS-5 with Petrobras by willingly settle a dispute with Petrobras that it could have easily won. To cover the potential award loss, Petrobras will have to contract the DS-5 for at least 18-months at about $210k/d which is totally reasonable. Furthermore, Ensco will be allowed to participate in any tenders controlled by Petrobras.

Technical Analysis

ESV has experienced a decisive breakout last week and I would not be surprised to see the stock re-testing the $5.50 long-term support (I recommend to buy at this level) unless this news pushes the market to be suddenly bullish which is not likely.

A new potential trading pattern that could be coming here is a descending channel pattern with a line resistance at $7.35 (I recommend some selling at this level) and line support at around $5.25.

My recommendation now is to hold ESV and wait for a significant move with a potential re-test of the $5.25-5.50 range at which point it is a good idea to add again. Of course, oil prices are paramount.

