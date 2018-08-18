REITs Rally Following Strong Earnings Season

So much for the “retail apocalypse.” Retail sales continue to be stellar led by a resurgent brick and mortar sector. Total retail sales have surged 5.3% over the last year.

Housing data was mixed this week with housing starts missing estimates, but permits showing continued moderate growth in new construction. By most measures, the US remains significantly undersupplied in housing.

Homebuilders continued their 2018 struggles, dipping another 2.5% this week following disappointing housing starts data. Stellar earnings from Home Depot, however, show the resilience of the broader housing sector.

REITs jumped more than 2% on the week, buoyed by a continued retreat in Treasury yields and a risk-off sentiment. “Bond-substitutes” are back in-style following a brutal start to 2018.

Real Estate Weekly Review

On a busy week of real estate economic data and retail earnings, REITs (VNQ and IYR) climbed more than 2%, continuing their strong performance on the heels of a solid earnings season. Powered by stronger-than-expected economic growth and a robust labor market, there are signs that real estate fundamentals have entered a period of reacceleration.

Buoyed by retreating interest rates, the yield-sensitive real estate sectors were the strongest performers this week, led by healthcare, manufactured housing, and storage REITs. Retail REITs also outperformed following another stellar retail sales report and solid earnings from Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT), and Macy's (M).

Homebuilders (XHB and ITB), on the other hand, continue to struggle in 2018 after nearly doubling in share price last year. The sector dipped 3% this week following mixed housing data in which housing starts missed estimates for the second straight month.

In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week higher by 1.8% while international real estate (VNQI) finished higher by 2.2%. The Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, which tracks an average of residential REITs, homebuilders and suppliers, home improvement retailers, and housing services firms, climbed 0.7%, led by a 3% jump in residential REITs.

Earnings Season Update

Earnings season wrapped-up last week for most of the real estate sector. Overall, REITs reported results that beat estimates, highlighted by strong forward guidance. Nearly 50% of REITs boosted full-year 2018 expectations, the strongest quarter of upward revisions since 2016. There are continued signs that real estate fundamentals have entered a period of modest reacceleration, powered by stronger-than-expected economic growth, after a slowdown over the last several years. Apartments, data centers, and retail REITs were the outperformers this earnings season.

This week, we published our quarterly update on Single Family Rental REITs: Strong Quarter Amid Housing Shortage. 2Q18 earnings were mixed with American Homes (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH) each reporting solid quarterly results but provided weaker-than-expected fully year guidance. In line with apartment fundamentals, rent growth showed signs of reacceleration. Higher-than-expected expense growth, however, unsettled investors as “one-off” items are becoming far too common. Small-cap SFR REIT Front Yard Residential (RESI) is making its presence known. Through the acquisition of the 3,200-home HavenBrook portfolio, the company became the fifth largest owner of single family rentals.

For the second time in the past three weeks, more than twenty REITs climbed over 5% on the week. Yield-sensitive sectors, along with office and retail sectors were the biggest winners on the week, led by office REITs Mack-Cali (CLI) and Brandywine (BDN); retail REITs Brixmor (BRX), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Washington Prime (WPG), and Kimco; and net lease REIT Spirit Realty (SRC).

Homebuilders had another tough week, with much of the sector dipping to new 52-week lows following disappointing housing starts data. Toll Brothers (TOL), Taylor Morrison (TMHC), and Lennar (LEN) were each down more than 4% on the week.

2018 Performance

REITs are now higher by 1.7% YTD on a price-basis, climbing back into positive territory after a tough start to the year. Despite the recent strong performance, REITs are still underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, which is higher by roughly 6%. Homebuilders are off by nearly 19% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-Year yield has climbed 46 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 13% climb in the price of crude oil and 5% rise in gasoline prices.

Amid a period of continued undersupply of residential housing and persistent housing cost inflation, REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 9.9% annualized rate of return during this period.

Real Estate Economic Data

Housing Data Mixed After Solid Start to 2018

Following the strongest month for total housing starts since 2007 in May, housing starts and permitting activity have pulled back over the last two months. The pullback in June and July comes after a solid first-half of 2018 which saw an upward inflection in housing construction activity led by a recovery in multifamily starts, reversing a multi-year downtrend of moderating growth. Total housing starts rose 4.4% over the last twelve months, led by single family at 8.0%. Multifamily starts have stabilized over the last year following a significant pullback.

Despite otherwise solid (and perhaps boring) trends of moderate growth over the last several years, the past two months of weak starts have caught the attention of the financial media and investors. While it is unwise to extrapolate too much from two months of weak data, the recent acceleration in construction costs related to the proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum may be having a mild impact on the timing and appetite from developers of new housing projects. While housing starts have been weak the past two months, permits have actually seen a modest acceleration. Total building permits, a leading indicator of housing starts, have grown 4.7% over the last twelve months, up from 4.2% last month.

After a surge of apartment starts from 2014-2016, multifamily starts cooled in 2017 but have bounced back in recent months, particularly in the regions most affected by tax reform. Apartment developers appear to be responding to the removal of key homeownership incentives that is expected to spur increased rental demand in high-cost housing markets. Completions have finally ‘caught-up’ with starts, as seen below. 359,700 were delivered over the last year, pulling back slightly from the near-term peak of 362,800 in May. More than 600k units are still under construction with peak-deliveries occurring between the spring and autumn of this year. We expect completions to remain in the 340-370k/year range through 2018, representing about 2% of existing inventory, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal.

As we discussed in our update on the Single Family Rental sector, the United States is not building enough new homes, and rental REITs are among the direct beneficiaries. Amid the lingering housing shortage, long-term rental fundamentals remain highly favorable. Since 1995, shelter inflation has outpaced the broader rate of inflation by more than 1% per year, fueled by a persistent supply shortage in the US housing markets. Over the last three decades, structural impediments to supply growth, aggravated by the dramatic dislocations during the housing crisis, have dramatically slowed the rate of housing starts per capita. The implications of this housing shortage, we believe, will be a continued persistence of “real” housing cost inflation (rent growth) and a long runway for growth in residential housing construction.

Solid Trends in Retail Continue

Retail sales, particularly in the traditional brick and mortar categories, continued their positive momentum in July. On a trailing twelve-month basis, growth in total retail sales climbed 5.3% to the strongest rate since late-2012. After slowing from 2012 through 2016, retail sales growth has mounted a solid recovery. Again, there is mounting evidence that tax cuts have strengthened the spending capacity and willingness of the American consumer. Brick and mortar sales rose 4.0% on a TTM basis while nonstore (e-commerce) sales ticked sideways at 10.2%.

On a TTM basis, eight of the ten brick and mortar categories ticked higher on the month with only the high-flying furniture and building materials sectors seeing a slowing rate of growth. As a whole, the services, food-based, and discount retailers continue to thrive, but the recent story has been the surprising reacceleration in the beaten-down retail categories including clothing, electronics, and health and beauty.

As we discussed in our recent report, Good Riddance To The Retail Apocalypse, recent retail jobs data indicates that the wave of store closings in 2017 have significantly subsided and that 2018 will likely see a net increase in store openings. Retail REITs have been among the best-performing sectors over the last quarter but underlying fundamentals will continue to be held back over the near-term by last year’s unusual surge in store closings, particularly in the big-box category.

Bottom Line: Strong Week for REITs

REITs jumped more than 2% on the week, buoyed by a continued retreat in Treasury yields and a general risk-off sentiment. “Bond-substitutes” are back in-style following a brutal start to 2018. REITs delivered a solid earnings season in 2Q18. There are continued signs that real estate fundamentals have entered a period of reacceleration, powered by stronger-than-expected economic growth.

We will continue our REIT and Homebuilder Rankings updates next week with reports on the mall and homebuilder sectors. Be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Single Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

