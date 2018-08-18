Sachem Capital: Small REIT, Big Gains

It is out-earning its dividend payments and will be forced to raise them again soon.

Investment Thesis

Sachem Capital (NYSEMKT:SACH) is a young REIT offering a healthy and growing dividend that is strongly covered.

Company Overview

Sachem is a hard money lender. This means that its loans are secured by property and typically given to individuals who need assistance for investment in properties or do not qualify for typical mortgages.

SACH provides loans ranging in very small ($10,000) to a maximum size of $1.2 million. Currently it has a loan portfolio of $72.4 million with a total of 385 loans comprising it.

This company makes its revenue based on the spread between the cost of capital versus the rate at which it lends. The last time SACH provided details on its lending rates, it was charging interest rates of 9-12%, while its cost of capital was 4.5% plus LIBOR, which is adjusted quarterly. This spread explains the revenue increase; as management closes additional loans, it receives the difference.

These loans are structured with payments of interest being required only upon the maturity of the loan or the entire balance is due. This structure is beneficial to house flippers or those seeking to purchase properties in real estate to then turn and sell at a higher price or rent out. SACH charges no prepayment fees.

The company fills a gap between banks offering long-term mortgages and signature loans. This is highly popular as can be evidenced with SACH's success, but it also comes with risks.

Risks Related to Sachem

SACH has a short-lived portfolio by design. The average length of a hard money loan is 1-3 years. The loans are not structured to be long ordeals. This means the company is consistently forced to find new customers or build relationships with the existing clientele - think a company that routinely flips homes for example.

Furthermore, SACH is lending to those who might otherwise be unable to secure a loan - like those facing potential foreclosure. The company however is able to recover some funds in these situations. Since the loan is secured by real estate, the foreclosure process can be initiated by the company and it can resell the property to recoup losses.

Another risk for investors in SACH is its small size; it is a micro-cap stock with current market cap at the time of writing this article of $62 million.

The Positives

Outside of SACH's small market cap and relatively risky business model, its growth is strong and impressive. Net income rose to $2.2 million, a 131% year-over-year, or YoY, increase. To support this growth, SACH was able to increase its revolver to $35 million. Of this, $32 million remains available.

Looking forward, SACH is heavily concentrated in Connecticut where it is headquartered, but is looking to expand into the surrounding states. This means hiring personnel and building relationships in these states to drive income. I expect this will slow its impressive growth once the company starts to expand only to see growth strongly resurge as new connections are made.

SACH's dividend is well covered as well. Last quarter, it earned $0.14 per share and paid out only $0.11. Being a REIT, the company must pay out at least 90% of its income annually back to its shareholders. Currently, out of the two quarters of earnings, having earned $0.27, it has only paid out $0.215 this fiscal year - or only 79%. Management addressed this in the recent earnings call; it is rolling this excess forward, paying down the revolver to help garner further earnings and planning future dividend increases. This past quarter management upped the dividend payout by 4.8%. An additional increase will be required to maintain its REIT status if earnings continue to grow.

Investor Takeaway

SACH is a small company that is growing rapidly. Its dividend is covered strongly by its earnings and has plenty of liquidity to continue its growth. Risks are present given the company's small size and the niche market to which it serves. So far, management, which is a major shareholder, is aligned with investors in seeking a high return for their investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SACH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.