Lexington Realty Trust: Paid To Wait

Management commentary suggests that there will be significant progress by the end of next year.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) has been going through the often painful process of repositioning their portfolio since 2013. LXP is seeking to minimize their exposure to office properties in favor of single-tenant industrial properties.

Over the last 5-years, LXP has made substantial progress in improving their balance sheet and rebalancing their exposure. In the conference call, management suggested that there would be increased dispositions in the near future and that the high-end guidance of $300 million for the year might be exceeded.

One interesting exchange in the Q&A period,

John Guinee Great. Okay. So shifting from a finance rate to an industrial rate sort of ripping off the band aid, most likely takes you maybe you need to get to about 85% industrial, 15% other in order to claim victory. Is that a fair number or and when do you think you can get there? Wilson Eglin That's a fair number, John. I think we would feel like it would be a success if we could be there by year end next year. I think we would feel like we had a lot of success in the transition. In the office portfolio about 60% of it is relatively long weighted average lease term and there is quite a liquid market for that asset type right now. The balance of the portfolio is where we have weighted average lease term of sort of roughly four years and that's where the binary outcome at the end of the lease term determines so much of the value.

This suggests a significant acceleration and a lot of changes occurring over the next year and a half. What does this mean for shareholders?

Dispositions

For the first half of the year, dispositions have occurred at 7.7% GAAP and 7.2% cash cap rates. That is a positive since their acquisitions are likely to be in the same ballpark.

However, in the future, LXP has a few known transactions that will happen at much higher cap rates.

The Swiss RE property in Overland, KS currently pays $5.5 million in annual rents. That property will be conveyed to the lender in Q4 of 2018 or Q1 of 2019 and the balance on the mortgage is only $32 million. The second Swiss RE property is likely to experience a similar fate. The FedEx property in Memphis produces $7.1 million in annual rent and will be sold for $50 million.

As these properties are disposed of, revenues will drop, and only the FedEx facility will provide funds to be reinvested. Combined with another $100+ million in assets that will likely be sold in Q3 and Q4, LXP investors can expect revenue, FFO and AFFO to drop during the second half of 2018 and into the first half of 2019.

Acquisitions will help offset the drops and regain some of that cash-flow, but it will take time to recover 100% of it. In general, investors can expect dispositions to occur at higher cap-rates than acquisitions. Converting to industrial will be dilutive to cash-flow in the short term. In the long term, office space is notorious for having high TI requirements, while industrial space requires far less customization. LXP should see their capital expenditures decline.

The Dividend

The dividend has been brought up in the last two conference calls. In my opinion, fears of a dividend cut are far-fetched. LXP raised the dividend in Q4 last year, with full visibility of what would be happening in 2018. There is nothing upcoming that should be a surprise.

The current AFFO dividend payout ratio is a very healthy 71%. At the low end of 2018 guidance, the payout ratio would be 75%. As discussed above, it is reasonable to expect AFFO to shrink in Q4. In 2018, quarterly AFFO could go as low as $0.22. Which would still be an 80% payout ratio.

It is reasonable to expect the payout ratio to rise from current levels, but it should not get to the point where LXP has difficulties covering it.

Meanwhile, LXP has virtually nothing to gain from a cut. They have plenty of cash, including $71 million in restricted cash, most of which is earmarked for a 1031 exchange. Additionally, they have $310 million available on their revolving line of credit.

Would $20-$40 million retained by a cut dividend make a material difference to the balance sheet or their acquisitions? No.

Valuation

Management believes that as they convert their portfolio to a more industrial focused portfolio, that their common shares will experience multiple expansion.

Currently, LXP is trading at a P/AFFO of only 9x. Industrial REITs typically trade in the mid-teens or higher. It could take a while for the market to warm up to LXP as a primarily industrial REIT. Early on, it is reasonable to expect LXP to be trading at the low end of the range, and perhaps they might be bought out similar to Gramercy Property Trust (GPT).

A fair value for LXP would be 12-13x AFFO, which would indicate a 30-40% increase from today's prices. That multiple expansion should occur when the market shifts from thinking of LXP as an office REIT, to thinking of it as an industrial REIT. If LXP achieves an 85%/15% balance by the end of 2019, that should be enough to attract notice.

Conclusion

LXP is a repositioning story that I bought into too early. In 20/20 hindsight, it would have been best to wait for the huge drop at the beginning of this year and then back the truck up.

The long-term thesis remains intact, and management commentary suggests that they will be picking up the pace in repositioning their portfolio. Disposing of the Swiss RE properties and the FedEx building will substantially decrease their office exposure. They are also the largest office lease expirations until the Xerox lease in 2023.

LXP might see their payout ratio inflate a little as they dispose of office properties at higher cap-rates than their industrial acquisitions. I am not concerned about a dividend cut because they do have a comfortable cushion and they are not experiencing difficulties accessing cash for acquisitions. A dividend raise is unlikely this year, but a dividend cut is even more unlikely.

As an industrial REIT, I do not see LXP as the strongest option. However, at their current price, they are priced below what even a poor quality industrial REIT should be trading for. The multiple expansion should happen, it is a question of when. I continue to believe that patience will be rewarded.

