RioCan: Retail Segment Appears To Be Stabilizing

RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) (TSX:REI.UN) saw nine consecutive quarters of positive SPNOI growth. The company is also able to maintain its occupancy ratio after Sears Canada's decision to exit its business in Canada last year. RioCan's primary market strategy should enable long runway of growth. In addition, its rich development pipeline will continue to unlock value for its shareholders. The company currently pays an attractive dividend with a yield of 5.8%. The shares are trading at the low end of their historical valuation.

Source: Company Website

RioCan's Stabilized Retail Portfolio

RioCan has maintained its occupancy ratio

RioCan has maintained its occupancy ratio at a high level despite several headwinds in 2017 (e.g. the bankruptcy of Payless ShoeSource and liquidation of Sears Canada). As can be seen from the chart below, its occupancy ratio stayed in the high 95% and low 96% range. We believe investors' concern about e-commerce replacing brick-and-mortar stores is overdone. It is true that several retail chains have either reduced their brick-and-mortar stores or decided to liquidate all of their stores. However, the impact on RioCan's occupancy rate and revenue is quite minimal. As can be seen from the chart below, RioCan's committed occupancy rate only dropped from 96.8% in Q3 2017 to 96.6% in Q1 2018. The difference was only 20 basis points. In fact, the company has regained ground. Its Q2 2018 committed occupancy ratio has returned back to 96.8%, thanks to its effort to release some of the vacant properties with even higher rental rates.

Source: Investor Presentation

Nine consecutive quarters of positive SPNOI growth

Below is the chart that shows RioCan's same-property net operating income growth since Q1 2015. As we can see from the chart, RioCan has achieved nine consecutive quarters of positive SPNOI growth. The reason its Q2 2018 growth rate of 2.1% was less than its previous quarter was due to a one-time severance charge of C$4.3 million. Otherwise, its Q2 2018 SPNOI growth rate would be in the mid 2% range.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we believe its business will continue to perform well

Major market strategy will be beneficial in the long-term

RioCan has a strategy to focus primarily in Canada's six major markets. These markets include Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton. The goal is to have 90% of its net operating income coming from these major markets (see chart below) with over 50% of its NOI coming from Greater Toronto Area. To achieve this goal, the company is actively selling many properties located in its secondary markets. At the end of Q2 2018, 86% of its annualized rental revenue comes from its major markets.

Source: Investor Presentation

RioCan's major market strategy will benefit from favorable demographic trends. This is because these major markets have higher population growth than other parts of the country. In fact, over half of Canada's new immigrants chose to reside in Canada's top three urban centers (click here). As a result, these markets have higher population density that will support retail activities.

Besides favorable demographic trends, SPNOI growth rate in major markets is also much higher than other markets. For example, in Q1 and Q2 2018, RioCan's SPNOI growth rates in its primary markets are 3.3% and 2.5% respectively. On the other hand, its SPNOI growth rate in its secondary markets in Q2 2018 was only 0.1%.

Another benefit of focusing on primary markets is that these areas tend to have much higher net asset value growth rates. We can observe this trend in its peer's, First Capital Realty (OTCPK:FCRGF), net asset value growth. Like RioCan, First Capital Realty's portfolios of retail properties are located in major urban markets in Canada. Below is the chart that shows First Capital Realty's NAV per share growth since 2015. As can be seen, its NAV per share has grown from C$18.25 per share at the end of 2015 to C$22.21 at the end of Q2 2018. This is a growth rate of 21.7% in 2.5 years. We believe RioCan's focus on major markets will also help it to grow its NAV per share rapidly.

Source: First Capital Realty's Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Properties under development will increase its net leasable area

RioCan's urban properties have lots of growth potential thanks to urban intensification. The REIT is actively rezoning and redeveloping its retail properties to also include residential and office spaces. As the table below shows, there are currently about 2.1 million square feet of active projects under development. These projects include a combination of retail, office, and residential properties. These PUDs will gradually reach completion in the next 1-3 years. Once completed, these PUDs will increase their total leasable area by 5.4%.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

What we especially like about RioCan's projects under development is that a lot of these projects will be residential rental units. Most of its residential units under development are located in Ontario. According to a publication by Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario, demand for rental apartments and housing units is projected to average 34,000 units annually in the coming decade. This will result in a shortfall of over 6,000 units per year under the current development outlook. This will result in a cumulative deficit of 62,500 rental units in the coming decade. Since most of its residential rental units under development are located in Ontario, we believe RioCan's future SPNOI growth will be positively impacted.

Future development pipeline presents strong growth potential

Besides its PUDs, RioCan has 26.2 million square feet of total development pipeline. Although most of these projects will not be developed in the near-term (RioCan also wants to maintain a healthy balance sheet), once developed, it will increase its total net leasable area by about 66%. This will help improve its net asset value per share.

Source: Investor Presentation

Attractive Valuation

RioCan pays a monthly dividend of C$0.12 per share. Its dividend yield of 5.8% is attractive. The REIT is currently trading at a price to 2018 AFFO multiple of about 17.1x. This value is about 1.8x multiples higher than its Canadian peers. We believe this is warranted, as the company's focus in the major markets should bring above-average SPNOI growth. The company's current price to book value of 0.993 (see chart below) is towards the low end of its five-year range. Given the potential of NAV creation through its PUDs and future development pipeline, we believe RioCan's current valuation is very attractive.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

While retail activities remain strong in Canada in 2018, an economic recession will likely impact its occupancy and SPNOI growth. In addition, the implementation of B-20 mortgage guideline earlier this year may result in a decline in housing prices across Canada. Since RioCan plans to sell some of its residential units under development, its sale price may be impacted as well.

Investor Takeaway

We believe RioCan's retail portfolio is stabilizing after the company's occupancy ratio took a small dip late last year and earlier this year. The company's SPNOI growth rate remains strong in Q2 2018. We believe its strategy to focus on the major markets in Canada will serve it very well. In addition, the company has a healthy PUD and future development pipeline that will gradually create shareholder value. RioCan continues to be a good investment choice for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

