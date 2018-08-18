Colgate-Palmolive's Deceiving Dividend Growth Rate Makes Me Wonder

The market has been quite tough with "classic" dividend payers in the consumable goods sector. It seems that between tech and energy, investors find little interest in boring companies like Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). CL's shares are down double digits (-12% as of August 16, 2018) while the rest of the market is showing another great year. What's wrong with CL? Is it time to buy it on the drop?

A few months ago, I thought CL was a great buy. We are talking about a dividend king (50+ year with a dividend increase), a company with a dominant position in a highly recurring product (toothpaste), and a strong presence in emerging markets ensuring future growth. Unfortunately, after reviewing its latest quarter, my interest toward CL faded a bit. Here's why.

Understanding the Business

Colgate-Palmolive owns a portfolio of leading brands in several categories throughout most retail stores. Among its most popular brands, you will find Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Hill's, and Ajax. It operates across four business segments: Oral Care, Personal Care, Pet Nutrition, and Home Care.

Its most important product line is focused toward oral care which occupies an impressive market share in many countries. CL benefits from brand recognition across the world which gives it more pricing power and a stronger relationship with retailers.

The company continues to focus on emerging markets which now represent 50% of its revenue. CL does a lot more sales outside the US now:

Source: CL Investor Relations

This puts the revenue under currency pressure as the US dollar remains strong.

A Look at The Latest Quarter

On July 27, 2018, CL posted the following numbers:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73, up +1.4%.

Revenue of $3.88B, up +1.5%.

Dividend of $0.42/share, no increase.

The CEO said:

"The second quarter was another challenging one with category growth rates remaining soft in many markets around the world and recent unfavorable movements in foreign exchange. Net sales grew 1.5% and organic sales grew 0.5%, below our expectations, due to unit volume declines in emerging markets and flat pricing worldwide. Colgate's leadership of the global toothpaste market continued during the quarter with our global market share at 42.1% year to date. Our global leadership in manual toothbrushes also continued with Colgate's global market share in that category at 32.3% year to date."

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

CL's most interesting growth vector is its market position in emerging markets. While it already derives about 50% of its revenue from those countries, the utilization of oral care isn't close to what it is in North America. Therefore, as the population's overall education improves along with their economic status, we should see a natural rise in demand for these products.

The company has streamlined its process to unmatched efficiency over the past decades. With a strong gross margin, around 60%, CL can compete with any smaller competitors in its playground. It has the ability to enter into a price war and definitely win it. Unfortunately, CL looks more like a sports team with the best defense but with limited scoring chances.

Dividend Growth Perspective

CL's dividend history is remarkable. Very few companies will celebrate their 60th consecutive year of dividend increases, with increases in the upcoming years. CL is part of them. Lately, the company has been offering a decent yield (between 2% and 2.5%) on top of an impressive dividend CAGR of 7.70% over the past 10 years.

Source: YCharts

However, if you look at the orange line closely (dividend paid), the impressive growth happened in the first five years of this period. Over the last five years, the dividend CAGR went from 7.70% to 4.32%. This is quite a drop, even for a Dividend King.

Source: YCharts

Currency headwinds and weaker growth prospects have affected CL's ability to raise its dividend. When you look at both payout and cash payout ratio, you understand how management must remain cautious about future raises. At these levels, dividend payments and their growth are safe. However, shareholders must now hope for mid-single-digit rates.

Potential Downsides

While we have read many times about currency headwinds affecting companies' financials since 2012, CL is definitely one of these victims. With 75% of its sales generated offshore, a strong U.S. dollar could hurt CL's financial results. From quarter to quarter, this remains a preoccupation as the US dollar remains strong.

Even though CL shows a very strong brand portfolio, its variety of products is also limited. The company hasn't been able to reproduce its dominance in the oral care business across its other segments. Therefore, it remains highly dependent on this division.

Finally, CL will continue to see the cost of packaging and transportation rising. In its most recent quarter, gross margin has decreased by 140 basis points. We could see profits being eroded by rising costs of raw materials in the upcoming years. In other words, the best defense might not be enough going forward.

Valuation

It is fascinating to see how CL has been valued in the past decade. Most of the time, its PE ratio was around or above 20 times earnings. Considering CL as a defensive stock, it is surprising to give such a high valuation.

Source: YCharts

With a forward PE ratio of 22, CL seems fairly valued at the current price. When I used the dividend discount model, I had to reduce my dividend growth rate that I previously used and then see a drop in value.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.68 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $88.79 $63.32 $49.17 10% Premium $81.39 $58.04 $45.07 Intrinsic Value $73.99 $52.76 $40.98 10% Discount $66.59 $47.49 $36.88 20% Discount $59.19 $42.21 $32.78

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Even at a 9% discount rate, there is no point in entering in a new position in CL. Since this is a very strong defensive player, I will keep it in my portfolio, but certainly not add more shares.

Final Thought

Colgate-Palmolive has surely benefited from the emerging market explosion over the past two decades. Interestingly enough, there is still room for growth in those countries as the usage frequency of oral care is not yet up to the level of developed countries.

CL is a good candidate if you are scared the market will crash. This is the kind of business that will keep paying and increasing its dividend for several years. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with lots of growth potential.

Disclosure: I do hold CL in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

