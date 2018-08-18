Adecoagro Has Its House In Order, But The Neighborhood Is On Fire

Although I had some concerns back in April about Adecoagro’s (AGRO) exposure to volatile commodity markets, particularly the oversupplied global sugar market, the shares have done better than I’d expected since then, with a 10% rise that not only beats Sao Martinho, but trounces Cosan Ltd. (CZZ). I believe Adecoagro has helped up better in part because of its low-cost sugar/ethanol operations, as well as its greater capacity to shift production toward ethanol at a time when sugar prices are so weak.

Looking ahead, the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China should continue to help crop prices in Brazil and Argentina, while Adecoagro is also able to take advantage of weaker local currencies and a pretty solid hedging position. Moreover, I think the share price doesn’t reflect the progress the company has made over the years in improving its operations, nor the potential leverage to a larger dairy business. The commodity exposure increases the risk of this stock, but I do think the valuation remains relatively attractive.

Solid Performance Against A Tough Backdrop

All things considered, I would say that Adecoagro had a good second quarter despite some challenging operating conditions. Although revenue declined 7% (net of taxes), adjusted EBITDA rose about 50% on strong cost improvements in the business.

Within the 7% revenue contraction, the Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy business saw a 14% decline from the year-ago period on extreme weakness in the sugar business. Sugar revenue declined 56% as realized prices fell 26% and volume declined 41% as the company shifted as much production toward ethanol as they could manage. Production costs were still well-controlled, though, and Adecoagro remains a low-cost producer in Brazil. Ethanol revenue spiked 47% as realized prices fell 2% in dollars (rising 8% in reals), but volume increased 49%. Energy revenue rose 33% on double-digit increases in volume and price.

Farming results were okay, with revenue up 3%. Crop revenue declined 22% as the weather-related yield pressures that I mentioned in that earlier piece did their damage – total crop volume was down 39% for Adecoagro, with 20%-plus declines in soy and corn and even worse results in the second harvest. Between the drought and the U.S./China trade disputes, though, prices have been strong and Adecoagro saw 29% better price/ton realizations. Rice, which is reported separately from row crops, posted a 30% revenue improvement on double-digit yield improvement, while dairy revenue dropped 14%.

Despite the tough top-line environment, Adecoagro really came through on cost containment. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 50%, with Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy EBITDA up 32% on a 29% decline in per-ton costs. Farming EBITDA jumped more than 100% excluding the gains from land sales, with very strong margin improvements in crops and rice as the company benefited from operational efficiencies and a weaker Argentine peso.

Making The Best Of A Tough Situation In Sugar

Like Cosan, Adecoagro is trying to offset the significant price declines in global sugar by hedging and shifting more production to ethanol, as ethanol prices have been offering a 20%-plus premium on an equivalent basis to sugar. As a reminder, ethanol is a significant passenger vehicle fuel in Brazil, with fuel for passenger vehicles mandated to include 20% to 27% ethanol, and Brazil’s domestic gasoline refining capacity is inadequate for its needs.

Relative to Cosan, Adecoagro has quite a bit of flexibility when it comes to changing up its production mix, with the company capable of producing up to 70% ethanol on a sustainable basis. Management is now underway with some modest capacity investments that will push that closer to 75% for 2019 production.

Adecoagro has also been active in its hedging program, hedging virtually all of its 2018 expected production at prices close to $0.17/lb (versus a realized price of $0.154/lb in the second quarter) and more than half of its 2019 expected product at around $0.15/lb. With production costs just a little above $0.10/lb, Adecoagro is in a better position than Cosan, which I believe explains some of the share price outperformance.

Still, the sugar market is likely to be challenging for a little while longer. Production has been increasing in several growing areas (including the EU, Thailand, and India) and the market could be meaningfully oversupplied for the next two years without significant supply curtailment (either lower plantings or weather issues). Although this will be a challenging time for Adecoagro, Cosan, and Sao Martinho, I wonder about the long-term consequences – with global production costs north of $0.15/lb, what will happen to farmers in India and Thailand now that prices are around $0.10/lb? If this supply glut pushes farmers out of the market, it could ultimately be positive for producers with staying power, which certainly includes Adecoagro.

The Opportunity

I expect healthy corn, soy, and rice plantings from Adecoagro later this year (for harvest in 2019), and I continue to expect the company’s highly efficient operations to generate above-average returns. Of course, weather is an unpredictable factor and unlike SLC Agricola (OTCPK:SLCJY), Adecoagro farms mostly in the humid pampas region of Argentina (SLC Agricola has more farming in Brazil). Pricing is also unpredictable, as the trade disputes between the U.S. and China have spurred increased demand for South American grain.

Even with these unpredictable swing factors, I expect continued growth from Adecoagro, as the company has managed to produce ongoing (albeit choppy) growth in revenue and EBITDA over the past eight years. I’m looking for mid-single-digit revenue growth, though a significantly expanded dairy operation (SanCor) could certainly offer upside. Likewise, while I expect slightly higher mid-single-digit growth in EBITDA and stronger growth in FCF, the expansion potential in dairy is considerable, and there is also some upside here from ongoing land development and sale opportunities.

The Bottom Line

I’ve cut back my fair value estimate on Adecoagro to around $10 to $11 on the worsening prospects for sugar over the next couple of years, but also the impact that will have on sentiment. I’m using a forward EBITDA multiple that is actually a bit below my EBITDA growth expectation, as I think it may take a little more time for investors to feel more comfortable about the situation in Adecoagro’s markets and its potential growth/diversification plans. All the same, while the commodity risk contributes to an elevated overall risk profile, I think this is still a name with some worthwhile upside for investors who can tolerate the volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.