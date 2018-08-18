This Canadian Turnaround Play Has 33% Upside And An 8% Divvy

We think the company can generate $350M of run-rate EBITDA worth 9x, which means this stock should be worth $20, a 33% upside.

Chemtrade Logistics (OTC:CGIFF) primarily produces industrial chemicals with three main product lines, discussed briefly below. There used to be only one reason to own this stock, a 6-7% dividend yield or higher paid monthly. It really should earn a spot in our favorite Canadian dividend stocks list. And with the recent decline in price, there is now room for capital appreciation as well as collecting the divvy which makes the investment significantly more compelling now than in the past.

The market is missing the true earnings power that Chemtrade can generate due to some issues like integrating the Canexus assets, general business disruptions over the LTM, and lumpy prices. But the operational issues are transitional and are being managed, and prices of the raw commodities are rebounding in most business lines, suggesting higher earnings are imminent.

Business Lines

This chart shows the revenue split both before and after the Canexus acquisition.

Source: Chemtrade Investor Deck

Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC) is the sulfuric acid business. The company has nine plants producing merchant acid, and of these, four plants produce Ultra pure acid and six do Regenerated acid. This business generates EBITDA margins in the low 20% range. Regenerated acid is produced by processing contaminated sulfuric acid into fresh sulfuric acid. Most of these plants are directly connected to refinery customers via pipeline. Ultra pure acid is used in semiconductors; it needs to be very high quality (low contaminants) for obvious reasons. Demand has been strong in the segment, and capex continues to be spent in this business line. It manufactures half the merchant acid it sells; the rest it is basically a middleman.

Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals business (WSSC) serves a diverse group of customers and end markets. This business generates EBITDA margins in the low to mid 20% range. It breaks down into two markets: Water treatment chemicals produced in 40 facilities; the company makes inorganic coagulants and is the largest manufacturer. Customers are largely municipalities and industrial companies, and it does some custom work in the segment. It's a solid business line with growth in municipalities. This segment also includes the aluminum sulfate business; one ingredient in the manufacturing process is sulfuric acid which is sourced from the SPPC segment above. Specialty Chemicals include potash and phosphate products along with sodium nitrate. Much of this heads into pharmaceuticals.

Electrochemicals (EC) is the sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali business; most of this business came from the Canexus acquisition. This business generates EBITDA margins around 30%. The company has the largest and lowest cost sodium chlorate facility in the world. Caustic soda is primarily sold to the pulp and paper industry while hydrochloric acid is used in fracking.

Commodity Opportunity

Chemtrade operates in non-exchange traded commodities, which means prices are not always obvious to us investors. But our understanding is that commodity prices in most of the underlying markets are improving. Consider these management comments, all from its recent AGM:

The chlor-alkali markets continue to be strong and show no sign of weakening. The markets for our hydrochloric acid, which is sold into the fracking industry, are quite strong (these ebb and flow with rig count, so it is down but improving). Caustic soda, demand remains firm and pricing continues to have upward momentum. A recent industry publication forecasts strong caustic soda pricing at least through 2022. The sodium chlorate market dynamics improved even further as one of our competitors recently shut down a plant in Quebec. We continue to believe that the whole sodium chlorate industry is operating, and will continue to operate, at high utilization rates.

Those are all pretty positive statements. We've seen some of the price charts as well, which we can't share due to copyright issues, but they are largely supportive of these comments.

The result is that the second half of the year should be much improved from the first half, and the market appears to be either missing that completely or doesn't care.

Management has guided that 2H will be much better than 1H even if prices don't improve; keep in mind it has already made complete turnarounds on operational excellence to fix some of the production issues it had been having.

Valuation

In 2017, Chemtrade generated $292M of EBITDA during a period of mediocre commodity pricing and significant operational issues. With a full year of Canexus earnings, improvement in operations and a small bump in commodity prices, we think the run-rate EBITDA for this company is much closer to $350M on ~$1.7B of sales.

Chemtrade has traded at a forward EV/EBITDA range of 8x to 10x over the past four years, and we think the business is actually in a better shape than before the Canexus acquisition, making it worth closer to the upper end of that range.

Using a 9x multiple generates a $20 stock price, much higher than today's $15, offering investors a 33% upside, and that's before clipping the 8% dividend (paid monthly).

Tax

Before we go any further, it's important to touch on the company's tax status. This was covered in a prior article by Safety In Value. Please read that article. It has some great overview of the Canexus/Chemtrade merger as well as tidbits like the company's tax status. But in the event your content is locked, I'm going to paraphrase what he summarized succinctly.

Chemtrade started and continues to trade as a Canadian income trust (similar to MLP structure). It's an unusual structure these days because the Canadian government nerfed the tax advantage income trusts had a decade ago. Now there isn't any reason to have them. That said, the advantage is the structure continues to force Chemtrade into paying income to unitholders, which underpins the dividend yield as it is essentially mandated. Chemtrade is taxed as a corporation under US rules, subject to a 15% withholding tax which should be recoverable. Speak to an accountant regarding tax issues.

Leverage

Chemtrade used both debt and equity to finance the Canexus acquisition; as such, the leverage at the company is quite high at nearly 6x. Of course, this is on a trailing basis with a very low level of EBITDA generation given poor results. Specifically, Chemtrade only generated $225M of EBITDA; upon $350M in EBITDA, the company will naturally de-lever to under 4x.

Overall this level of debt does create some executional risk, which is a large reason why we are seeing the pressure in the equity value today. If the company doesn't turn operations around and commodity pricing doesn't improve, the leverage levels will continue to look very high.

But they are manageable either way, as Chemtrade is very effective at converting EBITDA to cash; even with the recent poor results, the company was able to generate positive levels of free cash flow, largely due to this being a relatively light capex business (sub-$100M/yr).

Source: Company reports; chart created by author

And this is what it looks like when you break it down. Note the convertible debt which will dilute the equity on conversion.

Source: Company presentation

Risks

First and foremost, this is a commodity business, and commodity prices can fluctuate significantly. While the current trend in most of the underlying markets is up, that does not necessarily mean it will stay that way. Each market trades on its own individual supply and demand dynamics.

Clearly the leverage discussed above could be a risk; although the majority is not due 2023, it does create an interest burden for the company.

Chemtrade produces some harsh chemicals which can carry liabilities and damages in extreme circumstances.

Chemtrade has a $65M reserve to settle a GCC/GenChem price fixing claim, while it may end up needing to pay much less than this, or maybe not.

Conclusion

Chemtrade is a unique company producing a wide range of chemicals. In many cases, it is the largest producer and has the ability to generate strong margins. Company-wide, Chemtrade generates 20% EBITDA margins which convert very well to cash. Chemtrade is using this cash to pay an 8% monthly dividend to shareholders, grow by acquisition, and tackle the pile of debt on the balance sheet. We think the company can generate $350M of run-rate EBITDA worth 9x, which means this stock should be worth $20, a 33% upside.

