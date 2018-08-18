Downgrading Habit Restaurants After Massive Surge, Minimum Wage Headwind

Chain's concentration in California market (majority of locations) will be problematic as minimum wages there continue to rise in future years.

Shares of fast casual burger chain Habit Restaurants (HABT) have seen renewed enthusiasm in recent weeks. Since July 1st, they have surged more than 66%:

HABT data by YCharts

We suspect this has been largely due to short covering after the company reported second-quarter same-store sales of +1.2% (following Q1 where SSS fell by 1.4%). However, taking a longer-term view of the company leads us to believe the stock is well ahead of itself. Based on management's guidance for 2018 revenue of between $393 million and $396 million, we estimate full-year 2018 EBITDA of $26 million, giving HABT shares an EV/EBITDA valuation of 15x, among the highest in the sector.

While we find the chain's food to be of high quality, we believe the market is not factoring in the headwinds from its concentration on its home California market. As you can see from this screenshot from a June 2018 company presentation, a whopping 72% of HABT's locations are located in California:

This is problematic for the company, as the state mandated minimum wage in California is set to explode in the coming years:

More specifically, over the next four years, the minimum wage is set to surge from $11 to $15 per hour, a jump of 36%. In fact, the increase that took effect on January 2017 has already taken a bite out of HABT's profit margins:

As you can see from this section of HABT's 2017 annual report form (10-K), labor costs increased from 32.7% of total costs in 2016 to 33.5% in 2017. In fact, the company's lawyers made sure to include this headwind in the 10-K disclosures:

From the income statement above, we can see that labor is HABT's single largest expense. With more than 70% of its units (California locations) subject to a 36% jump in minimum wages over the next several years, the expense base will be under severe pressure. If only 25% of its employees earn the minimum, HABT's labor costs would rise by 6.3% to 35.6% of total sales (70% x 36% x 25%). Such a jump would bring total company margins down by 2.1% of sales.

As is often the case, HABT will likely offset these labor cost increases by rising menu prices and cutting staffing levels, both of which will negatively impact customer experience and risk reducing traffic. In the hyper-competitive burger space, where many national players are much larger than HABT in terms of scale (especially related to marketing and purchasing power), smaller chains like HABT are likely to be at a competitive disadvantage.

Because Wall Street seems to be focused simply on a same-store sales improvement from Q1 to Q2 of this year, we are taking this opportunity to downgrade the stock from "2" to "1," our lowest rating. We simply do not believe a share price of more than $16 is warranted. This is an abrupt shift for us, as we only recently removed our highest "3" rating from HABT two weeks ago, after the stock jumped from $10.00 to $12.70 during the month of July. However, the sudden price changes are requiring more dramatic ratings changes, in our view.

DSO Restaurant Analysis 2018 Ratings History on HABT: 1/1/18 - Rated "3" (highest) at $9.55 per share 8/1/18 - Downgraded to "2" (neutral) at $12.70 per share 8/15/18 - Downgrade to "1" (lowest) at $16.65 per share

