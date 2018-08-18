August 17 Natural Gas Weekly: Bullish Short-Term Weather Vs. Bearish Long-Term Storage Projections

This report covers the week ending August 17, 2018. Daily data for August 11 to August 16 is estimated. Daily data for August 17 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 532 bcf this week (up 9.0% y-o-y, but down 2.0% w-o-w). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but declined slightly: from +23% to +21% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above the 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. The weather conditions cooled down - especially in the Northeast part of the country. We estimate that the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) now will drop by less than 10.0% w-o-w for the week ending August 17. However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) will still be above last year's level by around 10%. Still, seasonal trends call for a declining number of CDDs and TDDs. Natural gas consumption should hit a trough in mid-September.

Total exports dropped by 1% w-o-w, mostly due to weaker pipeline flows into Mexico and Canada, while LNG sales stayed strong. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass and Cove Point together served at least 6 LNG tankers this week (total natural gas carrying capacity 21 bcf). In annual terms, total exports were up 27.0%.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 63 consecutive weeks now. While daily output is up only 5.7% (or 4.5 bcf) since last December, current annual growth rate appears a lot stronger (almost 13%) due to base effects. We estimate that dry gas production will average 83.0 bcf/d in August, 83.7 bcf/d in September, and 84.3 bcf/d in October. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 91.2 bcf per day for the week ending August 17 (up 12.0% y-o-y, but mostly flat w-o-w). Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive at around 114 bcf. The volume is some 17 bcf larger than a week ago and 16 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices since it is above last year's level and also above the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast, but as we are moving into the shoulder season, other factors start to play an important role - notably, end-of-season storage outlook and winter forecast. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily (early morning and afternoon) update on the weather forecast as well as a full update on the end-of-season storage outlook. In addition, we publish the latest results of the extended-range ECMWF model (twice per week). Consider singing up, if interested (see the link below).

Weather

On Thursday, by 4:30 PM Eastern, it became abundantly clear that mid-term weather models are taking a U-turn. They showed strong bullish changes vs. previous results. We therefore recommended to take profit and reduce short exposure (at least partly). 12 hours later, on Friday, at 04:00 AM Eastern, early morning models confirmed the bullish changes from yesterday's 12z models (see the print screens below) and we therefore had to revise our consumption estimates higher and our storage level outlook lower.

Source: The results are from the Bluegold Research hybrid model comprised of GFS, NAM, Canadian GGEM and ECMWF.

The latest weather models have clearly invigorated the bulls, but we doubt that the rally can last - not least because storage deficit is projected to continue shrinking for the rest of the year (see the figures below).

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 33 bcf, which was a bearish surprise, as we anticipated, since our storage projection was also above market consensus. Total storage now stands at 2,387 bcf, which is 595 bcf (or 19.95%) below the 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 52 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +59 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventory deviation from the 5-year average should contract from -595 bcf (-19.95%) today to -594 bcf (-18.81%) for the week ending August 31. At same time, we expect annual storage deficit to shrink by 40 bcf over the next three weeks due to seasonally weak consumption and very strong daily rate of dry gas production.

