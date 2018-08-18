TG Therapeutics Is Worth A Look Before Phase 3 Combination Cancer Data

The company has $126.3 million in cash as of June 30, 2018, which means it has enough funds to run its operations into the second half of 2019.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) might be worth a speculative buy because it will release data from its phase 3 cancer study, which is approaching quickly. If the results are positive, then it will be able to file for an FDA approval of its combination product TG-1101 (ublituximab) and TGR-1202 (umbralisib) to treat patients with first-line relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). That would be a good opportunity for the company to finally achieve FDA approval for a product in its pipeline.

Phase 3 Combination Study

The phase 3 study is recruiting up to 600 patients who are treatment naive and have relapsed or refractory CLL. Patients in the study are either going to take TG-1101 (ublituximab) and TGR-1202 or the combination of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil, marketed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) as Gazyva. One thing to note is that the combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 is known by the company as U2. The primary endpoint of this study is to see if the combination of U2 is superior to Gazyva in terms of progression-free survival (PFS). The secondary endpoint is looking at overall response rate. If the combination of TG Therapeutics' U2 is shown to be superior over Gazyva, then it is highly likely that it will be able to file for FDA approval for this patient population. What is already known is that the study started off with two single-agent arms of each drug but was stopped due to lack of efficacy. However, the combination arm is what remains. There is massive potential for this study because it will possibly allow for the first filing for regulatory approval by TG Therapeutics. Results from this study are expected to be released around September 2018, which is roughly a few weeks away.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity is massive, because there is still an unmet need in CLL patients. Not because there is no current treatment option. There is a current treatment available being used to treat CLL, and that is ibrutinib from AbbVie (ABBV). The big issue is that patients can become intolerant to ibrutinib, other BTK inhibitors, and PI3K delta inhibitors. That is the point where patients experience such adverse events that cause them to discontinue treatment. The problem is that once a patient is forced to discontinue treatment, there aren't many other options available. It is not to say that ibrutinib doesn't work, it's a powerful drug, but the problem is that there is a high level of intolerance. How can such a correlation be tested? Well, TG Therapeutics ran a phase 2 study that was presented at the European Hematology Association back in June of 2018.

The phase 2 study was looking to recruit CLL patients who were intolerant to prior BTK inhibitors and PI3K delta inhibitors. The opportunity here is that many kinase inhibitors cause about 40% of patients to discontinue treatment due to adverse events. In the phase 2 study from TG Therapeutics, it was shown that only 13% of patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events when given TGR-1202 (umbralisib). That's pretty good considering that the dropout rate for BTK inhibitors and PI3K delta inhibitors are much higher than that. This gives TG Therapeutics a good opportunity to achieve a new form of backup therapy for its phase 3 combination study noted above. If the primary endpoint of PFS is met, then the company can file an application to the FDA for approval.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, TG Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents $126.3 million as of June 30, 2018. It believes that its cash position should be enough to fund operations into the second half of 2019. The cash position is fine for now, so I don't expect it to raise cash in the near term. However, a lot of pharmaceutical companies don't like to wait until the end to raise cash. I believe that if the company were to raise more cash, it would do so sometime during Q1 of 2019.

Conclusion

The upcoming phase 3 results are crucial for TG Therapeutics, especially because it is dominated by a high selling cancer drug known as ibrutinib. AbbVie expects ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to reach $5 billion in sales by 2020. The main focus driver for ibrutinib was being able to be used to treat front-line CLL patients. That's where this catalyst becomes risky. That's because as soon as the data is released for the phase 3 CLL study, it will probably be compared to data from ibrutinib. Therefore, if the PFS and OS rates don't turn out as good as expected, then the stock may tumble.

An even worse case scenario would be if the combination of TG-1101 (ublituximab) and TGR-1202 (umbralisib) were to fail in meeting the primary endpoint of the study. That would be disastrous for TG Therapeutics' stock. However, the good news is that the biotech is exploring such cancer drugs in other B-cell lymphomas such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) which provides another shot on goal as well. For that reason, I believe that TG Therapeutics should be on your radar before the data readout in the coming month.

