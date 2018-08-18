S&P 500 Weekly Update: Bearish Views Are Everywhere, The Stock Market May Have Different Ideas

The moment emotion becomes part of your mindset, you are set up for failure.

There could be more surprises ahead. Sustained economic growth is NOT priced into this equity market.

Listen to the market, not the headlines. The picture is not as dire as the commentary.

"A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." - Winston Churchill

The stock market sends signals. It's up to the market participants to listen, then interpret these signs. So far this year, the equity market has had its share of issues to contend with. Issues that many believed would bring this bull market to an end. After all, we still hear how old this bull market is. In February it was the inflation/bond scare that met up with a severely overextended market.

More uncertainty with the trade skirmish with China, the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) scandal, the administration's tactics on numerous fronts, and the Mueller probe that seems never ending. During the first 7+ months of this year, the equity market sent numerous signs. Despite the controversy and uncertainty, the most important signal, the S&P, has gained 6+%, and is just 1% under the January highs. Yet it seems everyone is upset, resulting in many getting cautious or downright bearish.

Many pundits are warning about the scary days of August and September that lie ahead. They couple that with the fact that the S&P has been unable to break thought to new highs, and all sorts of negative scenarios are born. There are negatives around, but there are positives as well. Instead of looking around for what can take the market down, I look around for what can push stock prices higher. I prefer that course of action for the simple reason that we are in a bull market trend.

The push/pull in the markets is a result of the weighing process that takes place. An investor has to give weight to each piece of evidence that is laid out before them when forming a strategy to negotiate the markets. At the end of the day, a conclusion is made as to whether the pros outweigh the cons, or vice versa. Sounds simple, but the key to developing the correct strategy is how a market participant goes about looking at the data.

We know that emotions will distort your thinking and influence your decisions. A mind cluttered with emotion and or biases is more likely to come to the wrong conclusion. On the other hand, an emotionless, open mind brings a rational approach to any situation. There is another aspect that is very helpful when trying to come to the right conclusion, and that is patience.

Add fear to the equation and patience goes out the window. It then becomes I have to do SOMETHING and I have to do something NOW. The "preconceived notions" and the "there is bad news in EVERY data point presented" way of thinking is still here, despite the results that have been demonstrated. Staying with that mindset is a recipe for failure.

It is pretty interesting when I see the media using the word "crisis" (referencing Turkey) all over the place, yet the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are just a touch below their recent highs. Now that's the kind of message I am referring to.

Economy

The table below alerts us to the fact that there has been a recession in every decade since 1850. I guess that infers that we will have a recession before the decade ends next year. My instincts are telling me there are a whole bunch of pundits that have viewed the statistics below and conclude that 2019 will be THE year for the next recession.

In fact this conclusion is making the rounds on the major financial outlets by a host of experts.

According to a recent survey, apparently those experts also include plenty of others forecasting a recession that starts in 2019.

Get the picture. Lots of folks seem pretty sure about the next downturn. Let's look at some facts first. The post war era has been more calm with an average contraction of 2.3%. Prior to that the average was an astounding 22%. In addition to being less volatile, the amount of time between recessions has lengthened since the 1950s.

When an investor clears their mind of bias and emotion, they can conclude that no one can really predict when the next recession will occur with any degree of precision. It's obvious by now that these events don't operate on a set schedule. In previous missives, there has been evidence shown to suggest expansions don't die of old age. Economic cycles don't care who is in the White House, and they don't care what month or year it is. Last week I showed the results of a report where Goldman Sachs studied other countries where growth cycles have lasted more than 10 years.

There has also been plenty of evidence to show how this expansion which started out so anemic may be just entering the latter stages of the cycle. Therefore I conclude that since I can't predict what may occur in 2019, or 2020 for that matter, the strategy will be to watch the data with an open mind and let that be the guide on how to proceed.

NFIB small business sentiment hit its highest level since 1983 in July. Quality of Labor has shot up to the number one problem spot in recent months, overtaking Taxes and Government Red Tape, which have both been drifting lower for the last couple of years. After these three problems, the next biggest are Cost of Insurance, Competition, Other, Poor Sales, and Cost of Labor.

Michigan sentiment drops to an 11-month low of 95.3 from 97.9 in August and 98.2 in July leaving the measure further below the 14-year high of 101.4 in March.

Retail sales rose 0.5% in July, with the ex-auto component up 0.6%, a little better than expected. But the 0.5% increase in June sales was revised down to 0.2% after the 1.2% surge in May.

Empire State manufacturing index bounced 3 points to 25.6 in August (a 10-month high) after falling 2.4 points to 22.6 in July. It was 24.2 last August.

Productivity growth of 2.9% in Q2 (a 3-year high) beat estimates, following an expected trimming in Q1 growth to 0.3% from 0.4%. If this growth can be sustained, it is a huge positive for the economy.

Philly Fed Manufacturing fell to 2-year low of 11.9 from 25.7 in July and 19.9 in June versus a 1-year high of 34.4 in May. The ISM-adjusted Philly Fed fell to a 1-year low of 56.1 from 59.7 in July, 59.4 in June, and a 45-year high of 62.5 in May.

Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator rose 0.6% to 110.7 in July following the 0.5% June gain to 110.0 (revised from 109.8). This is another record high for the index, with data going back to 1959, and it has not posted a decline since May 2016. Every recession since the early 1970s saw this indicator turn negative year over year ahead of a recession.

NAHB housing market index fell 1 tick to 67 in August after holding steady at 68 in June. This is right where the index was a year ago.

Housing starts rose 0.9% to 1.168k while building permits were up 1.5% to 1.311k.

Global Economy

One area that remains a concern is the weakening of economic data out of the EU recently. Keeping a close eye on this situation was a point that has been made since the April/May time period. Q2 GDP is now tracking at an annual rate of 0.75-1%, which if it holds would represent the weakest quarter for growth in more than five years. There are political issues at the root of the growth problem. Uncertainties over Italy's new government and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hold on power head the list. Add in the trade talks and the discord in the recent Brexit negotiations and one can easily see why there is plenty of concern.

German GDP beat expectations resulting in an upgrade of Eurozone growth forecasts.

EZ industrial production remained steady increasing by 2.5%, slightly below a forecasted rise of 2.6%.

U.K. retail sales rose 0.7% reversing the unexpected decline in June results.

Earnings Observations

With Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reporting earnings on Friday, this earnings season officially comes to an end. The week started with 90% (452) of the S&P 500 reported. With EPS up 25% year over year, tax cuts are flattering results, but the 10.1% reported sales growth is also a welcome sign of solid nominal activity. The graphic below provides a nice summary of the recent earnings season.

This quarter saw a record high percentage of companies beating EPS estimates (79%). Healthcare (95%), and Information Technology (90%) sectors have the highest percentages of companies reporting earnings above estimates. They also are the leaders in reporting revenues above estimates. It should be obvious that these areas of the market are where the growth is and where investors need to focus their attention.

The Political Scene

Turkey entered the investment scene on Friday August 10th, and everything hit the fan as a meltdown in Turkey raised concerns of a contagion throughout Europe. There is plenty of talk in the market about the decline in the Turkish lire and how that could be similar to the middle of 2015, when emerging currencies were under pressure. It doesn't mean the Turkish crisis in the lire and fear of contagion won't increase volatility, but it would be too early to say the currency issue is leading to a global problem like 2015-16.

In my view this issue will not damage the long-term uptrend in U.S. markets, nor change my investment strategy.

The trade scuffle with China dominates the political scene. Internationally, in 2017, China imported $1.841 trillion worth of goods from around the globe. In 2017, it exported $2.272 trillion worth of goods globally. Simple math equates to a trade surplus of $431 billion in 2017.

From 1985 to 2017, China has run a trade surplus with the U.S. This trade surplus has increased every year except for three: 2001, 2009, and 2016. In 2017 China exported to the U.S. $505.47 billion worth of goods. China imported from the US $129.89 worth of goods. Simple math equates to a trade surplus of $376 billion of goods with the U.S. All of China's worldwide trade surplus (88%) is with the U.S. It is no wonder it is absolutely unwilling to change anything.

Investors can expect this trade dispute to remain in the headlines for quite some time, but the situation needs to be put in context. Instead of the all is going to end badly commentary, the word negotiation should be used to describe the situation.

Early next week, the first meeting of the U.S.-EU Executive Working Group tasked with advancing goals outlined by President Trump and European Commission President Juncker will commence. An agreement in principle on a revised NAFTA between the U.S. and Mexico is also top of the agenda next week. Then later in the week we saw the following headline:

"A Chinese delegation will meet with Treasury officials in Washington late next week, restarting trade dispute talks that have been stalled since July as both sides continue to move ahead with plans to impose tariffs."

Unless I am mistaken plotting a road map to discuss tariff issues with China can be classified as negotiations.

Sentiment

AAII weekly sentiment didn't show much change this week. Pessimism among individual investors about the short-term direction of the stock market dipped back below its historical average in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment rebounded, while optimism was nearly unchanged and remains below its historical average.

Crude Oil

The EIA weekly inventory report tells us there was a 6.8 million barrel build. Gasoline inventories decreased by 0.7 million barrels.

Absolute levels of crude inventories are now slightly above their five-year average. WTI closed the week at $66.02, down $1.65 for the week, an eight-week low. The $67 support level gave way on global growth concerns. Anybody's guess where the price goes now. There are as many opinions for lower prices versus a year-end rally taking prices much higher.

The Technical Picture

The rise in stocks that we have seen since the July 4th holiday has brought the S&P 500 extremely close to its January highs, but just because it's close doesn't mean it's a foregone conclusion. The bulls and bears are in a bit of a stalemate here as the index resides in no man's land.

Since the S&P 500 had some trouble getting over the hump while challenging the high of 2,872, it is not unusual for the index to stumble here. These periods are typically volatile and anything but smooth sailing. This week has been a testament to that. If I go back to the 2015/2016 time frames, there were plenty of false alarms as the index tried to reach new heights.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The chart displays an important question, did the S&P successfully retest the breakout level? The short-term direction is predicated on ONE issue now. The S&P remaining above the trading range top (2,790-2,800) that held it captive for six months. IF the index can, an investor can forget about any downside that will be meaningful. IF it can't, then more testing of levels back in that trading range occurs. The latter would imply plenty of volatility and murky price action. For the short to intermediate period, this is a meaningful point in time. The longer the index remains above the breakout level, the more confidence this upward move has staying power. It has now been 14 trading days and counting.

Here is the dilemma for anyone trying to time or outguess the market. IF the first scenario plays out, an investor can forget about seeing these levels for a while, and when they return, more than likely they will have a completely different view of the market.

Short-term resistance resides at S&P 2,860, then the old high of 2,872. Support remains at the 2,790-2,800 range.

Market Skeptics

A few stocks are pulling the overall market higher. Hardly a week goes by when that isn't being told to investors. So I will counter week after week to demonstrate how ridiculous that notion really is.

With the help from LPL Research and Ned Davis Research, here are some facts:

The Advance/Decline (A/D) lines for the NYSE and S&P 500 both closed at all-time highs in Aug. Same with the Dow A/D line.

The Value Line Geometric Index is less than 2% from its all-time high. This index equally weights all stocks and is a good gauge for how the median stock is performing.

The Technology Equal Weight Index and the Nasdaq 100 Equal Weight Index made new highs recently.

It was by a scant 4 points, but the Wilshire 5000 made a new high on August 7th.

Ned Davis Research reports the top five stocks in the S&P 500 account now for 13.98% of the total index. The current weight of the top five stocks is actually beneath the average of 14.33% using NDR's data going back to 1972.

Numbers don't lie, so is there really a problem here? The problem lies with the negative narrative claiming a handful of stocks are holding up the stock market implying there is danger ahead.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Semiconductor stocks are a group than generally comes to mind as the technology leader, but that hasn't been the case over the last four months. Since its high in mid-March, the group has formed a bit of a downtrend with a lower high in early June.

Source: Bespoke

It bumped up against that downtrend line again and some conveniently timed downgrades of the sector recently this week caused the entire group to pull back sharply. As with most healthy markets, the Nasdaq which made a new high on July 25th hasn't needed the semis in its recent rally.

One group within tech that has picked up the slack of the semis is Software and Services, which has been on a tear in 2018. In late July, we saw a major decline in the group as Facebook's earnings disappointed. Since then, though, the group has seen a nice bounce, rallying over 4% from its low.

Source: Bespoke

Recently the group has shown a pattern of rotation towards month end, where investors take profits on names in the group. Once the new month starts, though, new buyers rush in.

Despite the notion that the FAANG stocks may have had their run, I believe this is one area of the market that will continue to move higher. In a bull market, I do not sell New Highs, especially with stocks showing improving fundamentals.

Facebook has some headwinds to deal with into the next quarter and will probably trade sideways for a while. Apple (AAPL) is setting new high after new high, same with Amazon (AMZN). Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is consolidating a 100% gain in the last seven months and is now back into a buy zone. Finally, after setting a new high recently, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) remains a core holding that suits any portfolio.

Tariffs, tweets, and rate worries might be in the headlines, but it is better to concentrate on issues like market breadth and overall price action. Market breadth is key as it has in the past suggested eventual new stock market highs. If one hasn't noticed that is the case today. I find it very difficult to be in the negative camp with another quarter of ~25% SPX EPS year-over-year growth.

The way the media is presenting the issue on the trade front can't get much worse. The earnings season had a few examples of companies complaining about negative tariff impacts, but not enough to disrupt the upward trajectory on earnings estimates, as overall guidance remains positive. Then again there is the possibility for at least one major deal on trade to come through this fall. The groundwork for an agreement with the EU has been established, and talks with Mexico seem encouraging, but not many are mentioning these events.

I do believe we have turned the corner and are in the middle of the acceptance stage of this market cycle. Hard, factual evidence is being presented by a contingent that looks at all of the data, and for the most part anyone looking at the information concludes it has merit, because it's logical. Here is what typically happens next. After concluding the evidence is there to sustain the trend higher, the very next headline that comes out inferring there could be trouble ahead, the market weakens, ALL of the logic is lost. It is the reality of the situation. I see it every day, week, and month with clients, and I've seen it for 35+ years. This past week was a perfect example of that phenomenon.

There is only ONE way to approach the markets and be successful, emotion has to be left out of the equation. One of the ways to help keep emotion at bay, look at the longer-term picture. We all get wrapped up in the day-to-day market action and headlines. Any long-term chart I can show you doesn't look so scary at all. It mutes any of the fearful headlines that are swirling around.

Many if not all of the short-term trends and technical concerns have little to do with the longer-term view. Many of these short-term swings do not make a dent in the longer-term view, but the surrounding headlines make us believe all will come crashing down.

When the technical issues build up and morphs into the longer-term view, it is at that point in time that we need to be concerned, not a day sooner. Do not get trapped into giving into that emotion, concentrate on the view from 30,000 feet. Whether one wishes to believe or not, there is plenty of evidence presented to conclude that the probability for higher stock prices is there. One can believe that or decide to move on because of preconceived notions, headlines, and fear of market highs. I prefer to pay attention to the evidence placed before me and leave the emotional swings to others.

In a secular bull market, the surprises come to the upside much to the dismay of the naysayers. There could be a rising probability for a market bullish announcement, and a lower risk for a market bearish one. At some point, the market will sniff out the positives and move higher. It may be doing that right now as the S&P 500 is again within 1% of the all-time high.

Market skeptics might want to note what occurs after new highs are made.

Please allow me to echo the words of Josh Brown to refresh their memories.

When a stock or a market hits an all-time high, it means that people were willing to pay a price that no one before them has ever paid.

It means that no one has a loss in the stock or is "waiting to get back to even so they can sell".

It means that a host of people who had been waiting for that pullback to get in are now ripping their own skin off in aggravation.

It means that everyone who sold along the way, in varying degrees of course, was wrong even if they were up big.

And so while the majority of investors are programmed to believe that a new all-time high is a precarious perch and presages an imminent turn in the other direction, it isn't ever quite that simple. Many new all-time highs are merely stepping stones toward the next set of new all-time highs. That is what a bull market looks like.

My core belief now is any pause in the upside should be considered an opportunity. The first seven months showed higher volatility coupled with correction phases. An overbought market collided with the prospects of a tightening cycle. Much if not all of that excess has been worked off in the last six months.

Sustained economic growth is NOT priced into this equity market, nor is the resolution of the tariff issues. Looking out to the end of the year, after some volatility, the market rejuvenates and moves higher.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

