Pegasystems: Turning The Corner

The company has disclosed significant amounts of revenue that have been committed, but will not be recognized until the next few years.

A faster-than-expected shift into cloud bookings proved to be a headwind on revenue growth, but overall revenues turned positive this quarter (versus -8% y/y last quarter).

Pegasystems (PEGA) reported Q2 results earlier in August, and from the looks of this quarter, it looks like Pegasystems is becoming much healthier with regard to its cloud transition than it was last quarter. Recall that back in Q1, Pegasystems reported a faster-than-expected transition to the cloud, which ate into the company's near-term revenues and caused a -8% y/y top-line decline accompanied by a large drop in profitability.

This quarter, Pegasystems not only managed to increase its growth rate in ACV (annual contract value), which indicates the growth in its recurring revenue base versus perpetual deals - but the company also managed to turn around its negative revenue comps to positive single-digit growth. This trend might suggest that, despite strong cloud transition metrics, Pegasystems will still be able to produce positive y/y comps going forward.

Not only that, but shares of Pegasystems are about 10% cheaper from last quarter - so in my view, Pegasystems' value proposition looks a lot better for investors.

I would still wait and see if Pegasystems' shares see any further pressure before dipping my toes in, but the company is certainly approaching a buy point.

Strong ACV growth and cloud bookings

Let's dive into deeper detail on Pegasystems' cloud transition - which, for Wall Street, is probably the most important aspect of the company's Q2 results.

The primary measure of Pegasystems' shift to recurring revenue is the growth in its ACV. Ultimately, the larger Pegasystems' ACV becomes, the more of its revenues are "locked in" on an annual basis.

This quarter, as shown in the chart below, Pegasystems' ACV grew 20% y/y to $515 million. Term and cloud ACV (the higher-margin portion of Pegasystems' business), meanwhile, grew 31% y/y to $251 million.

Figure 1. Pegasystems ACV growth

Source: Pegasystems investor relations

Pegasystems' annual revenue run rate is just shy of $1 billion, so this means that just over half of Pegasystems' revenues is already locked in. Note that ACV growth this quarter also represents an acceleration from last quarter, where total ACV grew 14% y/y to $494 million.

Alan Trefler, Pegasystems' CEO, also noted that this quarter was the first time that cloud bookings (at 54% mix of total bookings) comprised more than half of total bookings in the quarter:

"We continue to see acceleration in our move to the cloud and recurring arrangement. In Q2, for the first time in our history, cloud represented more than 50% of all new business. And it was 54% in Q2 and grew 37% year over year. Now I think this is really terrific for our business long term. It can make our performance in short-term periods harder to understand. And it's important we think therefore to consider growth in ACV, what's called annual contract value when evaluating how the business is doing."

It's true that this larger mix of cloud bookings has a negative near-term impact - as we'll discuss shortly, Pegasystems missed Wall Street's estimates in Q2. But in return, Pegasystems is building a strong pipeline of revenues in the future, for multiple years out.

The following table gives a good illustration of how much committed revenue Pegasystems has built into its pipeline:

Figure 2. Pegasystems forward-looking revenue pipeline

Source: Pegasystems investor relations

I've previously noted that Pegasystems faces plenty of competition in both CRM and BPM from the likes of Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce.com (CRM), and others. However, it seems that Pegasystems is able to hold its own, with its growing ACV complemented by large customer wins such as FedEx (FDX) and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD). A new offering called Pega Infinity, launched at this year's PegaWorld, will further cement the company's market share.

Q2 download: the revenue miss is misleading

Here's a glance at Pegasystems' full Q2 results:

Figure 3. Pegasystems Q2 earnings

Source: Pegasystems investor relations

Total revenues grew 6% y/y to $196.8 million, reversing a trend of -8% y/y from last quarter. Note that Pegasystems broadly missed Wall Street expectations of $217.3 million (+16% y/y), but the company certainly has a good explanation for why - a much larger-than-expected mix of cloud bookings.

Looking at the bookings mix from the other way (perpetual deals) also helps to explain the shortfall in revenues. Pegasystems had guided to higher revenues in Q2 because it had expected cloud bookings to be 30% cloud, not 54% (it did a bad job of predicting the customer mix, but investors looking for long-term growth should be pleasantly surprised). Perpetual license deals, as a result, dropped to just 14% of total bookings in the first half of 2018 (versus 57% in 1H17) - so these large upfront one-time deals essentially got cut out of this quarter's revenue base, hurting the y/y comp. Here's some further color from Pegasystems' CFO:

"The short-term revenue impact of this significant shift is obvious if you look at the top-line revenue. However, there are much more meaningful learnings when you look at the individual revenue elements. If we adjust it for the $35 million term renewal in the first quarter of 2017 and adjusted for our bookings mix that we had modeled for 2018 of approximately 30% cloud, our revenue would have increased approximately 20% year over year. If you adjust - excuse me, if you adjust for the extraordinary - excuse me, the extraordinary $35 million term renewal, term revenue would have increased by 30% year over year."

Pegasystems' operating losses more than doubled in the quarter, as increases in sales and marketing ramped to support the cloud transition - but essentially, Pegasystems is investing upfront into deals that will pay out over longer periods of time, so this trend shouldn't be too worrying. Wall Street had expected pro forma EPS of $0.19 versus the company's result of breakeven, but again, we should be more patient with a company in transition mode. Pegasystems is probably one or two years out from generating a steady-state level of profits, so for now, we should concentrate primarily on the company's cloud transition progress.

Key takeaways

Pegasystems' Q2 cloud metrics are incredibly encouraging, especially given the fact that the company was able to produce positive y/y revenue growth after exiting Q1 with -8% y/y growth. Looking purely at Pegasystems' revenue and earnings miss is misleading, as the shortfall to expectations was caused by a favorable shift to cloud bookings. In my view, Pegasystems is a much more attractive investment now than last quarter, when shares were trading in the mid-$60s. Continue to monitor the shares for an entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PEGA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.