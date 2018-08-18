Why Adaptimmune's Forward Momentum May Be The Perfect Entry Point

Adaptimmune's long-term prospects need to be considered alongside the cash burn that may not be enough to see it to approval.

Adaptimmune (ADAP) is a company that hasn't received a ton of coverage on Seeking Alpha, save for an article postulating a significant rebound for the company from author Looking For Diogenes. So it seems appropriate to take a look at this mid-cap cancer biotech for some signs of promise. Today, I want to lead you through some scientific and financial due diligence on ADAP, placing it into context with recent news, which I covered previously on 3 Things in Biotech.

Scientific pipeline

ADAP is focused largely on the development of T-cell-based therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, with the aim of training the body to ward off pathogens and tumor cells. This is based on the development of a platform called Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR), which seeks T-cell receptors selected for the best affinity with minimal cross-reactivity.

These T cell receptors are then placed into the patient's own T cells in a method that echoes the now-famous CAR-T cell methodology. Unlike CAR-T cells, this method uses a recognition method that is closer in principle to how the body naturally detects and fights foreign molecules.

From ADAP's June 2018 corporate presentation

Most of its programs are rather early stage, in phase 1/2 study, with the exception of GSK3377794, which is in phase 2 study for sarcoma.

However, ADAP recently announced that it has ceded control and responsibility for this T-cell therapy to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), netting a one-time payment of $27.5 million, as well as developmental milestones and sales royalties. So the ball is in GSK's court now, and this development should have a pretty big impact on the ADAP's cash burn rate, which we'll get to later.

From ADAP's June 2018 corporate presentation

Because this program has been fundamentally de-risked for ADAP, we can largely ignore its contributions to the developmental pipeline, since there is little hope for approval in the next few years. Therefore, the developmental burden for ADAP now rests on its other projects. However, it is worth noting that targeting an antigen called NY-ESO has yielded some promising early responses in sarcoma, which is not noted for its ability to be targeted by immunotherapies. This lends some support for the overall methodology of using these SPEAR T-cells.

The next big thing for ADAP is the MAGE A-10 TCR program, which uses T cells taken from the patient that are modified to express a T-cell receptor (TCR) against an undisclosed molecule on the surface of certain solid tumor cells. MAGE A-10 currently has two main trials ongoing:

A phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial to test the safety and efficacy of MAGE A-10 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) A phase 1 study enrolling patients with inoperable urothelial (mainly bladder) cancer, melanoma, or head/neck squamous cell carcinoma

The phase 1/2 trial has been going on the longest, having been initiated in December 2015. ADAP has provided a few data updates from these trials, most notably at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting. In a poster entitled "Initial safety assessment of MAGE-A10c796TCR T-cells in two clinical trials," ADAP showed that the MAGE A-10 cells have so far demonstrated favorable tolerability when given at a dose of 100 million cells. At that point, no tumor responses had yet been observed, but the findings justified moving forward with a higher dose of cells.

MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cells are even earlier in the clinical pipeline. These T cells are engineered to recognize an antigen called MAGE-A4, which may be important in a wide variety of tumor types. As such, ADAP initiated a pilot dose-escalating study intended to transition patients toward a dose of 10 billion cells. The design of this trial is a "basket study," where patients are enrolled based mainly on the presence of a specific biomarker, as opposed to a type of cancer. Patients just have to test positive for HLA-A2, a specific serotype of the human leukocyte antigen.

No results have been presented for MAGE-A4, but considering it only began in May 2017, this is not a terrible surprise. The company also has a SPEAR T-cell therapy targeting a protein called alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), which is thought to be important in liver cancer. This, too, is in phase 1 study, and we haven't had any data readouts to date.

From ADAP's June 2018 corporate presentation

Needless to say, ADAP remains firmly planted in a rather early-stage part of developing its own pipeline. This will have to be taken into consideration with the other developments, particularly in relation to cash burn, discussed below.

Momentum-building news

ADAP is building its dose-escalating trials in 3 stages. The first cohort of patients receives 100 million cells. The second cohort receives 1 billion cells, and a third cohort would receive 5 billion.

Recently, ADAP announced that its Safety Review Committee completed a safety review of the second cohort of patients in the MAGE-A4 basket study, in which the patients had been treated with 1 billion cells. Of note, the committee did not note any safety events that would necessitate delay or termination of the trial, allowing it to proceed to the third dosing cohort.

This follows in the footsteps of a similar favorable review in the MAGE-A10 program, which came in July.

The news that the escalation is allowed to proceed may very well prove quite important, as early data from the NY-ESO project indicated that duration of response to therapy corresponds with the dosage of cells that the patient is treated with.

Financial outlook and risks

So, the science is rather early, but you know if you read my Cancer Screener article that this is just one factor of the investors' calculus. We also need to look at its current funding situation and cash burn, and square that against how long it might reasonably take ADAP to get an approval, if everything goes as planned.

As of the Q2 filing, ADAP maintained $42.3 million in cash and equivalents, with another $86.7 million in marketable securities, making a total funding position of $129 million. This was matched against an operating loss of $28.9 million in that quarter, mainly driven by $26.6 million in research and development that was offset by $9 million in revenue, which comes from the contract with GSK.

Now, since GSK is taking on the sole responsibility for development of the NY-ESO, which accounted for $2.7 million in clinical trial expenses, as well as some undisclosed portion of the $14.8 million in manufacturing costs. If this is, say, $4 million, then ADAP stands to save around $6.7 million per quarter, knocking its burn rate down to $19.9 million.

At that rate, the company runs out of cash in about 6.5 quarters, or just under 2 years. Throw in the payment from GSK, and you bring that figure up to a reasonably comfortable two years' worth of operating funds.

Now, obviously this is not the most spacious cash position that a company ostensibly in phase 1 development could have. If things go generally according to plan, it's unlikely we see an approval before three years of development, in the best case scenario. So I definitely consider the risk of dilution to be serious here.

However, any dilution that the company needs to undertake would most likely be couched in an announcement of some kind, hopefully for positive news in its MAGE programs. There is also the possibility of developmental milestones from GSK, and with Breakthrough Therapy designation in a tumor space of high unmet need, this is a possibility within two years. This would bring in royalties in a market where drugs like pazopanib command upwards of $400 million in annual sales.

Therefore, an approval of NY-ESO, even if it's totally in GSK's hands now, would take a lot of the uncertainty out of the equation for ADAP, as well.

Concluding thoughts

It is clear that ADAP represents a pretty promising proposition in cellular immunotherapy, which is reflected in its current market cap (as of this writing) of around $800 million. The prospective investor should beware: even with a hot new immunotherapy, and even with a partner backing development of a flagship product, there is substantial risk.

Basically, if you decide to dive in with ADAP, you can expect at least two years of waiting, I'd wager, at which time a current investment's value could erode. I personally would be worried about becoming a bit of a bagholder at this price point, given that ADAP is trading as if it is more like a phase 3 company than a phase 1/2. There is absolutely promise here, but I feel that the long-term investor takes on a significant risk of dilution.

It is also worth noting that ADAP does not seem to be posturing itself to partner its other SPEAR T-cell programs, as it touts MAGE-A4 and A10 as "wholly owned" products, and this makes sense. If the company can get these programs off the ground, it won't have to mortgage somewhere around 90% of the revenue to a big pharma to keep the lights on. Personally, if I were a true long, the possibility of coming out with a blockbuster immunotherapy drug would be a bigger deal.

In conclusion, if ADAP is not on your radar, I think you should be paying attention. And if you have not done a deeper dive on them, you should consider it. Whether the risk profile fits your personal appetite is certainly up to you, however. Good luck!

