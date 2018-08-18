Best Buy - GreatCall A Great Call?

While the company has a great track record, a strong balance sheet and multiples remain very reasonable, reality is that I am not attracted to chasing momentum seen already.

Best Buy announced a surprising acquisition, which falls outside its core retail expertise, but certainly looks interesting (with an eye to the future).

Best Buy (BBY) has made an acquisition and we wonder if this is really a great buy, with shares hardly reacting to the deal announcement. The company is moving outside of its core expertise, moving into an unrelated yet appealing market segment with the purchase of GreatCall.

The question is, of course, if this is a wise move and whether it fits within its shifting strategy to help consumers (as it has done with GeekSquad), although this is definitely a step further into another market.

The deal sounds reasonable but does not alter my cautious stance on the shares despite the resilient performance of management in what remains a very difficult core retail market.

GreatCall a Great Call?

Best Buy has reached an agreement to acquire GreatCall in a $800 million cash deal, claiming that the deal is in line with the company's 2020 strategy. GreatCall is a so-called connected health service provider which provides technology and services to an ageing population, while providing peace of mind for family members at the same time.

Founded in 2006, GreatCall now has 900,000 paying subscribers which use its connected health and personal emergency response services, thereby generating $300 million in sales each year. With the service, seniors who find themselves in trouble can hit a button and get connected by an agent to emergency personnel, family members, or general services.

The company claims that the deal fits within its strategy as it enriches lives by addressing human needs, with GreatCall currently serving about 2% of the US population with an age over 65, currently amounting to 50 million people. The good thing is that founder David Inns will stick with the company and joins Best Buy as the deal is expected to have a neutral impact to this and next year's earnings. Earnings accretion is only seen the year thereafter and has not been specified.

Money To Run An Experiment

Best Buy has run its finances in a conservative way, so it has the opportunity to make a bit more opportunistic deals. The company ended the first quarter with more than $2.63 billion in cash and market equivalents, offset by $1.34 billion in debt. This net cash position of $1.3 billion will drop to half a billion overnight. This means that net cash position will drop to a little less than $2 per share.

This net cash position comes on top of the solid earnings power displayed by the business after Best Buy restructured the business early and well. The company returned to sales growth last year, generating over $42 billion in sales. Adjusted operating profit margins expanded some 20 basis points to 4.6% of sales, with adjusted earnings increasing by nearly a dollar to $4.42 per share. Furthermore, note that the charges between both reported and adjusted earnings were very modest.

In actual dollar terms, the company generated more than $2.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA, which means that on top of the current pro-forma net cash position of half a billion, the company easily has a few more billion in borrowing power, if needed.

Amidst flattish sales (flat to modest comparable sales growth) offset by a working week less in 2018, the company sees adjusted earnings improve further to $4.80-$5.00 per share this year. The company started the year on a strong note, with first-quarter earnings and sales being stronger than anticipated, yet it was too early in the year to raise the full-year guidance with any comfort.

What Now?

Shares of Best Buy hardly reacted to the deal and in some way that is understandable. Trading at $77, the market valuation of the firm has risen back to $22 billion, as the price tag of the deal amounts to just 3.5% of the market valuation. The bigger question is whether the deal makes strategic sense, as this is up for debate and actual "proof" in terms of future performance.

Reality is that Best Buy has been quite forward looking versus other retailers, which, combined with a proactive stance to restructuring and financial conservative practices, resulted in the company doing pretty well versus its peers.

This solid operational performance has served the believers in Best Buy very well as shares have risen from $30 in spring of 2016, having risen more than 150% in the time frame of 2 years. Even now, shares can hardly be called expensive at 15-16 times this year's expected earnings, despite the solid balance sheet, as it is clear that not all scepticism on the long-term outlook for the business model has vanished, although a great deal has gone away.

In May, I looked at Best Buy following the release of the solid first-quarter earnings report, as I applauded the solid topline performance, but questioned where the operating leverage was. For now I reiterate my concern that while current multiples still look fair, I have no desire to chase the momentum despite the resilient performance and strong balance sheet, as I still have concern about the longer-term prospects (margins) of the business. That is not to say that if shares were to sell-off (again), I am happy to review the situation at levels in their sixties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.