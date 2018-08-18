Swelling Order Backlog To Trigger 176% Upside For Kvaerner ASA

Based on EV/EBITDA multiple of peer, the stock has 176% upside potential from current levels of $1.7.

The company's arbitration outcome for a 2012 project remains uncertain, but the markets have more than discounted that concern.

The NCS market is likely to see higher investments in 2019 and 2020, and the company's strong order intake is likely to sustain.

The company's revenue and EBITDA visibility is strong for FY19, with EBITDA margin likely to improve.

Kvaerner ASA has a current order book of $1,344 million and the company trades at a market capitalization of $453 million with zero debt.

Investment Summary

I am initiating coverage on Kvaerner ASA (OTC:KVAEF) with a “Strong Buy” rating and an initial investment horizon of 18 months. I expect Kvaerner ASA to trend higher by 176% in the given investment horizon.

Kvaerner ASA is a strong turnaround story in the oil & gas services sector with focus on the Norwegian Continental Shelf where the company has been awarded some major projects in the last 12 months. This initiating coverage will focus on the impact of the swelling order backlog on revenue and EBITDA going forward.

For a company with current market capitalization of $453 million, the order backlog as of 2Q18 stands at $1,344 million and this coverage will discuss the impact of this order backlog translating into revenue in the next 18 months. Kvaerner ASA is well positioned to deliver robust revenue and higher EBITDA margin in FY19. Based on the valuation analysis, the stock has meaningful upside potential.

Kvaerner ASA trades with higher liquidity in the Oslo stock exchange with ticker "KVAER."

Why Kvaerner ASA Is Mispriced?

Kvaerner ASA has strong growth prospects in FY19 and the company is undervalued by 176% based on EV/EBITDA multiple as compared to peer. There are several reasons why a mispricing exists.

Kvaerner ASA has a current order backlog of $1,344 million. However, the company’s order backlog was $1,085 million in 1Q17 and it shrunk to $969 million by 4Q17. It’s only in 1Q18 and 2Q18 that order inflow has resumed for the company. If this trend sustains, the markets will re-rate the stock based on FY19 and FY20 growth. I see this happening as the NCS market gains momentum on higher oil prices. Even as order flow resumed (particularly in 1H18), the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin has contracted from 12.0% in FY17 to 10% in 1Q18 and further to 5.6% in 2Q18. The contraction in EBITDA margin has been misleading for the markets, as recently awarded projects are in early phase not yet recognizing margin. The EBITDA and revenue bump-up is likely to come in FY19 and that will change the valuation outlook. In 2012, arbitration related to the Nordsee Ost project was filed by Kvaerner ASA against RWE Innogy. The Nordsee Ost offshore wind station project was worth €75 million and required Kvaerner ASA to deliver 48 jackets for the wind station’s turbines. The matter became disputed after Kvaerner ASA asked for additional compensation for additional costs and change in scope of work. While the arbitration is ongoing, the following comments from the company are important –

"There is still substantial uncertainty with respect to the final financial outcome of the Nordsee Ost project, and to avoid prejudicing Kvaerner's position, no estimate of the expected final outcome is disclosed."

Further, according to 2Q18 report –

"NCOA (net current operating assets) at the end of second quarter 2018 was negative NOK839 million, a deterioration of NOK76 million YTD. The disputed Nordsee Ost project is tying up working capital until the arbitration is resolved."

The uncertainty related to the litigation outcome of the Nordsee Ost project is one of the factors that has contributed to mispricing for Kvaerner ASA. However, when valuation is discussed incorporating a stress scenario for negative litigation outcome, it will be clear that the market has more than discounted the concerns.

Why Initiate Coverage Now?

An important question from investors would be as to why initiate coverage on Kvaerner ASA in the second half of 2018. My view on the timing is as follows –

As mentioned earlier, the company’s order book has started accelerating only after 1Q17. Just to put things into perspective, Kvaerner ASA reported order intake of $233 million in 2Q18 as compared to an order intake of $45 million in 2Q17. As the NCS market gains traction, order inflow is likely to be robust in the coming quarters and this should help the company report strong revenue, EBITDA and cash flow numbers in the next 4-6 quarters. Kvaerner ASA has started working on new projects, but projects in early phase are not yet recognizing margin. The company expects EBITDA margin bump-up to come in FY19 and that’s likely to be associated with revenue and cash flow bump-up. This will trigger strong stock action potentially in FY19. Norway’s exploration industry investment has increased more than expected in 2018 and, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, investments are likely to rise further in 2019 and 2020. Kvaerner ASA is well positioned to see robust order intake in the next 24-36 months and as cash inflow visibility increases, the valuations are likely to readjust. By mid-2020, Johan Sverdrup is likely to contribute to 30% of Norwegian oil production. Kvaerner ASA is already working on key elements of the project in Phase 1 and Equinor (EQNR) has already initiated a LOI for Phase 2 to Kvaerner ASA and Aker Solutions (OTCPK:AKRYY). The scope of the work will extend through 2022. A single project is likely to ensure that the company’s order intake and growth visibility remains robust in the coming years.

Therefore, Kvaerner ASA is clearly emerging from a dull phase in terms of revenue and EBITDA growth to a phase where growth is likely to gain significant traction. This makes investment in Kvaerner ASA attractive at current levels.

Revenue And EBITDA Outlook For 2019

In order to establish the case for upside, it’s important to discuss the revenue and EBITDA outlook for FY19.

The table below gives the calculations for FY19 revenue and the following points have been assumed:

As of 2Q18, Kvaerner ASA had an order backlog of $1,344 million, with 41% of the backlog for execution in FY19. This is the first part of the revenue calculation that gives a firm revenue visibility of $551 million. For 1H18, Kvaerner ASA has an order intake of $835 million. While the Norwegian Ministry expects investments to accelerate, I am assuming the same order inflow in 2H18. The orders are largely front end loaded and my assumption is that 50% of 2H18 orders are likely to be executed in FY19, with another 50% to be executed in FY20 and beyond. This would add another $417 million to the company’s revenue visibility for FY19. For simplicity and a ball-park estimate, I have assumed that order inflow for 1H19 is also the same at $835 million. However, I have considered a conservative 10% of the backlog to be executed in FY19 and that would imply additional revenue of $83 million. My assumption is that order inflow in 2H19 is for 2020+.

The revenue visibility for FY19 comes to $1,052 million. Considering the remainder backlog for FY18, the revenue visibility for FY18 is $871 million, which is largely in line with the company’s guidance. Therefore, potential revenue growth of 21% is likely in FY19 as compared to FY18.

This is a good base case scenario as I have assumed order intake in the coming 12 months to be the same as the order intake for 1H18. However, investments are likely to accelerate in FY19 and FY20.

Kvaerner ASA reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.0% for FY17 and this has significantly declined by 420 basis points to 7.8% in YTD18. The company’s EBITDA margin has declined primarily due to phasing of old projects and new projects still not recognizing margin.

This is likely to change in FY19 and as a base case scenario; it can be assumed that the company’s EBITDA margin is back to 12.0%. This would imply EBITDA of $126 million for FY19.

Valuation Analysis

For the company’s EV/EBITDA valuation analysis, I have made the following assumptions:

The company’s arbitration claim remains uncertain, and as of 2Q18, Kvaerner ASA has provisions of $31 million. However, the scope of the Nordsee Ost project in dollar terms was $86 million, and as a stress case scenario, I am assuming that loss for Kvaerner ASA. Considering the average of last 4 quarters, Kvaerner ASA has $96 million of cash blocked related to working capital and I have not considered this in my enterprise value calculations. Aker Solutions currently trades at market capitalization of $1.8 billion as compared to Kvaerner ASA's market capitalization of $453 million. While these are not comparable peers on the basis of size, I have assumed 2019E EV/EBITDA multiple of Aker Solutions for valuation analysis in the absence of a closer peer (in terms of market capitalization).

Considering Aker Solutions' EV/EBITDA multiple and using it for calculating the equity value for Kvaerner ASA, the potential valuation gap comes to 176%.

Even if the EV/EBITDA multiple is stressed by 20% to 6.8, the potential upside comes to 129%. The rationale for stressing the EV/EBITDA multiple is to discount the factor of Aker Solutions being a larger company and commanding a premium valuation on the basis of a higher order backlog.

A second stress case valuation scenario is provided below where the EBITDA is stressed by 20% as compared to base case estimates and the EV/EBITDA multiple is also discounted by 20% to factor for the bigger size of Aker Solutions.

The rationale for stressing the EBITDA is to check for valuations if the order backlog growth is relatively slower in the next 12 months. While that’s unlikely, it provides a good insight on the extent of undervaluation.

Even in this scenario, a potential stock upside of 91% is likely.

Risk Factors

I have already incorporated the risk related to relatively slower order intake in the next 12 months by discounting the base case EBITDA by 20% in the valuation analysis.

Another key factor that’s worth discussing is the current trade wars. The negative impact could be seen in the form of relatively low real global economic growth. Oil prices can potentially decline and oil & gas companies might revisit their investment targets for 2019 and 2020.

While this risk factor needs to be closely watched, I am of the view that oil will remain above $60 per barrel and that’s attractive for NCS projects. In addition, Kvaerner ASA is already undervalued and I don’t see meaningful downside risk from current levels. The upside potential is, however, significant.

Conclusion

Kvaerner ASA is an undervalued stock from the Norwegian oil & gas services industry and is worth considering for the next 18 months. The company has big orders from Equinor and continued projects from a big counterparty underscore the fact that project execution is good.

Kvaerner ASA's stock has been negatively impacted by the arbitration provisions and lower EBITDA margin in 1H18. However, even discounting for losses due to arbitration, the company is undervalued. Further, the declining EBITDA margin in 1Q18 and 2Q18 is temporary and margin is likely to pick-up in FY19.

With a swelling order backlog, front-end loaded backlog and potential for higher investments in the NCS in the next 24 months, Kvaerner ASA is a “Strong Buy” with 129% to 176% upside potential from current levels.

