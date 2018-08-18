MLPs: 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense If You Know What You Are Doing.' - True Or False?

Background

Last year, on November 20th 2017, I named "5 Midstream MLPs You Should Buy Now For Both Yield And Price Appreciation Potential". These five names were:

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP)*

*On March 27th, 2018, Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) agreed to acquire TEP in a stock-for-unit merger transaction in which TEP unitholders received two TEGP shares for each one outstanding TEP common unit. The new-merged entity is now called Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE).

TEP, as a standalone, has performed much better than TGE between 11/20/2017-3/27/2018; however, for the sake of simplicity and due to technical constraints, we present the total return of TGE since 11/20/2017

WES Total Return Price data by YCharts

On top of this single suggestion, it's well known across the platform that both Trapping Value and I own InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

In this article, we will touch upon three interesting aspects/questions of the midstream MLPs (AMLP) segment:

How a diversified ETF competes/performs against single holdings? Is diversification always and/or automatically a blessed thing? Is AMZA as bad as many try to paint it?

Our AMZA Experience

If you read our work on the free section, you already know that we, at The Wheel of FORTUNE, have mixed feelings about AMZA:

On one hand, there's no doubt that this ETF is disappointing, led by a management team that is certainly not delivering any alpha (excess return above the benchmark). On the other hand, we still hold it and, on a total return basis, it has not been such a dog as many call/view it.

AMZA Total Return Price data by YCharts

As you know, our strong affection for MLPs really kicked off during Q4 2017, especially towards the end it. As the above chart suggests, timing was pretty good and very quickly the main benchmark (AMLP) was up 20%, just to see a 20% decline then after (during February and March this year).

Based on the closing price of $7.92, as at 8/15/2018, here are the total returns of all our four AMZA purchases:

Purchase Date Purchase Price Total Return Apr. 26, 2017 $10.65 -4.79% May. 4, 2017 $9.94 2.01% Jun. 12, 2017 $9.50 6.74% Nov. 29, 2017 $7.62 19.42%

Note that we didn't purchase AMZA ever before (4/26/2017) or after (11/29/2017) the above-mentioned dates.

Midstream MLPs Past Suggestions

Since our last AMZA purchase, almost nine months ago (November 29th 2017; as mentioned above), we took a strategic decision to focus on single names instead of on pools, i.e., ETFs, CEFs, etc. This shift has worked out extremely well with our MLPs picks that are performing superbly all across the board:

Symbol Purchase Date Purchase Price August 15th Total Return* ANDX Nov. 20, 2017 44.50 48.39 15.58% BPL Jul. 20, 2018 32.25 35.49 10.05% DKL Jun. 12, 2017 31.00 32.10 15.37% DKL Nov. 15, 2017 27.60 32.10 24.44% DKL Nov. 20, 2017 27.40 32.10 25.35% EEQ Feb. 5, 2018 12.90 10.62 (9.53%) EEQ Feb. 22, 2018 12.15 10.62 (6.83%) EEQ Mar. 2, 2018 11.50 10.62 (1.57%) EEQ Mar. 20, 2018 8.65 10.62 30.87% ENB Mar. 15, 2018 31.00 35.08 16.49% ENB Apr. 24, 2018 29.60 35.08 22.00% ETP** Dec. 19, 2017 17.64 22.06 34.67% ETP** Mar. 15, 2018 16.00 22.06 48.47% NS-B Dec. 13, 2017 22.10 22.92 10.18% NS-B Mar. 8, 2018 20.60 22.92 15.89% NS-C Feb. 13, 2018 24.63 25.17 9.04% NS-C Mar. 8, 2018 22.93 25.17 14.68% PBFX Nov. 17, 2017 19.50 21.40 17.28% SNMP Dec. 19, 2017 10.80 10.10 6.04% SNMP Mar. 9, 2018 10.40 10.10 5.78% TGE*** Nov. 20, 2017 21.75 24.26 22.75% TGE*** Feb. 12, 2018 18.69 24.26 37.68% USDP Dec. 19, 2017 10.55 9.95 4.34% WES Jun. 12, 2017 54.63 51.26 2.25% WES Nov. 16, 2017 45.00 51.26 22.16% WES Oct. 13 2017 46.00 51.26 19.50% WES Nov. 20, 2017 44.83 51.26 22.62%

* Total Return = (8/15/2018 closing price+distribution up to and including August 2018)/purchase price. ** To become ETE soon, based on 1.28 shares of ETE for each 1 ETP share exchange rate. *** Formerly TEP (as described above). **** Note that the above data does not include suggestions involving options and/or bonds that have performed as good, if not better! (for full details please visit our most recent monthly review)

It's All Relative in Life

The most popular ETFs focusing on midstream MLPs are:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) with AuM of $10,377.81

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) with AuM of $3,441.48

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure ETF (EMLP) with AuM of $2,326.25

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (MLPI) with AuM of $1,644.87

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) with AuM of $ 956.51

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) with AuM of$ 680.16

The AuM pace of growth in 2017-2018 has been mixed for these ETFs. On one hand, you have AMJ and MLPI that recorded declines (of -8.25% and -31.9%, respectively) and AMLP that only grew its AuM by 5%. On the other hand, you have EMLP, MLPA and AMZA that managed to grow their assets by about 50%, 127% and 293%, respectively. Those are terrific rates of growth.

AMLP Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

The phenomenal success of AMZA - quadrupling its AuM over just 19.5 months - is particularly of interest. Not only because we are shareholders but mainly because it's a screaming contrast compared to the fund's performance during the same time period.

AMZA Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

Having said that, note that as much as AMZA's price seems like it can only move in one direction - that's, admittedly, an accurate observation - the fund has managed to deliver a positive total return while its share price has declined over 30%. That's quite bizarre indeed, but quite a statement by a fund that many hold and (almost) as many (love to) hate.

Sure thing, AMZA's +3.76% total return is nowhere near the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) 29.61% in 2017-2018. Nonetheless, the SPY's +20.78% AuM growth is nowhere near Amza's +292.5% either...

Timing is Everything

A closer look at the performance of all six popular MLPs-focused ETFs reveals an interesting view.

Performance since our first purchase of AMZA (4/27/2017):

It's hard to believe, but guess which ETF has delivered the best total return during that time frame? AMZA!

Furthermore, not a single ETF managed to post a gain in its share price. A disappointing outcome that reflects the out-of-favor status of MLPs during (mostly) 2017 and the first 3-4 months of 2018.

Performance since our last purchase of AMZA (11/29/2017):

It's less (?...) hard to believe but, once again, it's AMZA leading the way among the group. So much so that over the 8.5-month period, AMZA's total return is circa 19%!

Furthermore, over that time frame, only EMLP posted a very small negative return (of -0.3%) when looking at the price action only. As a matter of fact, two-thirds (=4 out of 6 names out) of the pack - AMLP, AMJ, MLPI and MLPA - saw their share price moving up at least 9.5%. That's quite impressive taking into consideration that the SPY is up "only" 9.34% (on a total return basis) during that period. Putting it differently, most midstream MLPs-focused ETFs have outperformed the total return of the S&P 500 (since 11/27/2017) through price appreciation alone!

Diversification - Good or Bad?

Almost everybody likes diversification; so do we! However, sometimes the type of diversification that can be found within ETFs/CEFs is not the desired type (of diversification) one has in mind. On many occasions, buying an ETF/CEF means that you get too many lousy names alongside quality names you like. Furthermore, costs associated with investing through ETFs and CEFs are sometimes just too much. As skillful as a management team (of a certain ETF/CEF) might be, paying a significant portion of the potential return as fees is neither justified not warranted.

Here are the holdings of all six ETFs:

Ticker (Number of Holdings) AMLP (26) AMJ (48) EMLP (60) MLPI (25) MLPA (19) AMZA (39) Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) 0.39% 1.62% Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 0.84% American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) 2.88% American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) 0.24% AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) 1.50% 1.35% 6.09% Andeavor (ANDV) Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) 3.81% 3.82% 5.33% 15.64% Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) 2.38% 0.65% 2.39% 3.92% 2.03% Archrock Partners LP (APLP) 0.29% Atco Ltd. (OTC:ACLTF) 1.15% Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) 0.73% Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) 0.68% Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP (BWP) 0.95% BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) 0.32% 4.62% Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) 4.60% 4.88% 4.62% 4.35% 0.27% Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) 0.89% Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTCPK:CDUAF) 1.28% Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) 0.38% Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) 1.35% 1.36% Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) 0.61% CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 1.60% Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (CPPL) 0.54% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) 0.31% Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) 1.64% 0.50% 1.65% 0.89% DCP Midstream LP (DCP) 3.44% 1.39% 3.46% 5.15% 0.33% Dominion Midstream Partners LP (DM) 0.35% 0.31% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 1.92% Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF) 1.67% Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) 1.33% 0.42% 1.34% 0.26% Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) 5.62% Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP) 2.14% 3.02% 2.15% 3.60% 5.58% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 0.49% Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (OTC:EBGUF) 3.04% Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) 1.19% 0.68% Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) 9.45% 9.79% 1.70% 9.48% 10.79% 11.42% EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) 0.31% EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) 2.58% 1.20% 2.59% 4.30% 6.80% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 9.99% 18.70% 3.88% 10.03% 10.38% 2.77% EQT Corp. (EQT) 1.61% EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) 0.63% EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) 4.00% 2.09% 1.67% 4.01% 4.72% 11.35% Eversource Energy (ES) 0.54% Exelon Corp. (EXC) 3.74% Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGP) 0.73% Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) 1.20% Genesis Energy LP (GEL) 2.23% 2.19% 2.24% 3.66% 2.97% Global Partners LP (GLP) 0.34% Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) 0.36% Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) 1.28% 0.70% 1.67% 1.28% 0.06% HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) 1.50% Hydro One Ltd. (OTC:HRNNF) 0.05% Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 1.10% InfraREIT Inc. (HIFR) 0.31% Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) 1.00% Keyera Corp. (OTC:KEYUF) 1.37% Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 3.85% 0.19% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 10.05% 9.18% 2.77% 10.08% 8.20% 6.12% Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 2.32% Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) 0.38% MPLX LP (MPLX) 9.43% 5.00% 0.51% 9.46% 6.43% 12.59% National Grid PLC (NGG) 1.77% New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) 1.10% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 3.13% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 3.79% NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) 1.28% 0.62% 1.28% 1.85% NiSource Inc. (NI) 1.02% Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) 3.99% NuStar Energy LP (NS) 1.90% 1.45% 1.91% 3.18% 0.25% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 0.53% ONEOK Partners LP (OKS) 2.88% 1.82% Phillips 66 (PSX) 0.09% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 2.46% 0.84% 1.17% 2.47% 4.09% 3.72% Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) 9.87% 5.32% 1.57% 9.90% 7.67% 5.34% PPL Corp. (PPL) 0.98% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 3.44% Rose Rock Midstream LP (RRMS) 0.18% Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) 0.16% Sempra Energy (SRE) 0.46% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 2.47% 1.18% 0.26% 2.47% 4.11% 0.68% Southern Co. (SO) 1.72% Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) 2.68% 1.45% 0.31% 2.68% 4.40% 1.25% Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) 0.99% Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) 0.32% Sunoco LP (SUN) 0.60% Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) / Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) 3.18% 0.85% 3.19% 2.07% Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) 0.01% Targa Resources Partners LP (NGLS) 1.99% 1.01% TC PipeLines LP (TCP) 1.55% 1.36% 2.47% 1.56% Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) 0.62% Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) 0.44% TransCanada Corp. (TRP) 4.89% TransMontaigne Partners LP (TLP) 0.46% UGI Corp. (UGI) 2.48% Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) 0.49% Vanguard Natural Resources LLC (OTCPK:VNRSQ) 0.16% WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 1.64% Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) 0.47% 1.17% Western Gas Partners LP (WES) 4.56% 2.15% 0.49% 4.58% 4.81% 4.72% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 0.13% Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) 4.33% 7.33% Williams Partners LP (WPZ) 3.74% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 1.42% Cash Component 0.35% 3.82% 0.91% -28.72%

Interestingly, the most diversified funds of them all, EMLP (with 60 holdings) and AMJ (with 48 holdings), are the ones performing the worst since 11/27/2018.

Bottom Line

True, this is a short period of time to draw any conclusion from. However, the point we are trying to make is that diversification is not always automatically a blessing. Diversification is a desired aspect as long as it doesn't come on the quality (avoiding bad names) and/or turning quantity into a goal of itself (having too many holdings).

Warren Buffett, aka the "Oracle of Omaha", spoke about the advantages of diversification, consistency and low costs on many occasions. To wit:

We never recommend buying or selling Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B). Among the various propositions offered to you, if you invested in a very low cost index fund - where you don't put the money in at one time, but average in over 10 years - you'll do better than 90% of people who start investing at the same time. Consistently buy an S&P 500 low-cost index fund. I think it's the thing that makes the most sense practically all of the time. The trick is not to pick the right company. The trick is to essentially buy all the big companies through the S&P 500 and to do it consistently. Costs really matter in investments. If returns are going to be 7 or 8 percent and you're paying 1 percent for fees, that makes an enormous difference in how much money you're going to have in retirement.

On the other hand, he also once been quoted saying the following:

Diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing...

We are very proud with the results of those MLPs that we bought. It's a clear sign that i) focusing on single holdings, especially in this segment, is the right thing to do, and ii) that we hopefully/apparently know what we are doing.

Having said that, AMZA is a also functioning here as a proof that sometimes the duck (i.e., perceived dog...) test is sometimes not just a cut clear case after all. AMZA looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck. Nonetheless, it's not (at least for now) a 100% duck.

