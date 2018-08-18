NetApp: Taking Advantage Of Some Apparent Misconceptions

NetApp - Creating a buying opportunity with the tools at hand

NetApp (NTAP) reported the results of its first fiscal quarter that ended 7/31 Tuesday evening. The results, once again, were exceptionally strong. There are very few companies of this scale in the hardware space that are able to deliver 20% growth in... hardware revenues. The company reported a reacceleration in the growth of its AFA portfolio to 50%. Those two metrics compare to growth of 15% and 43% respectively in the prior quarter. Gross margins bounced up to levels no one had even thought of as a possibility. Opex spend discipline remained as it has been for years - very strong. The company blew away its operating margin projection. Not terribly surprisingly, it achieved stellar growth in cash flow from operations (CFFO). This allowed the company to accelerate share repurchase.

As I write this, the shares are trading down a bit more than 4%. They have been volatile since the earnings release was made public and they may be higher or lower when this article is published. What's the problem? Well, in this case, it is one of internal manufacture. The company recorded $90 million in ELAs as revenue last quarter and that was up from a restated $20 million last year. That $70 million of additional growth was about 5% of the revenues that the company reported in the quarter - in fact, most of the upside above the prior projection. The company doesn't forecast ELAs because they are lumpy and impossible to forecast accurately. The CFO said his forecast for the balance of the year did not include any potential revenue from ELAs although some revenues were highly likely while other quarters would see no ELA revenue. The CFO and the CEO also suggested that they see normal seasonality in the company's business outlook.

It is rare that NetApp can announce a quarter in which some observers for some reason do not find reason for objection. Once again, that is the case. The investment case for NetApp is quite straightforward. The company has produced technologies that have allowed it to gain market share in the enterprise storage space for some time now. The enterprise storage space, as a whole, is experiencing more rapid growth than has been the case in the recent past. The company has an oar in the HCI space, but significant success is not likely for a few more quarters. The company's mature product revenues are no longer retarding growth. NetApp's partnership with Cisco (CSCO), which has produced the FlexPod offering, has been showing noticeable growth and its partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is also producing some revenues. Its cloud service offering was a growth tailwind of about 150 basis points last quarter, and the wider availability of that service ought to enhance that rate going forward. The company's margins, both because of volume variances and because of favorable component pricing, are showing positive trends. The company, with its substantial cash balance, and strong cash generation, is buying back shares at an accelerated rate. And valuation remains at quite reasonable levels.

NetApp shares, despite quadrupling in the time I have written about this company on SA, have done little in the last month or so. That said, they are up 45% so far this year, and it is that performance that can produce some of the share price swings around a quarterly earnings release, especially one that has guidance of the nature produced in this transmission. I think readers will be well advised to take advantage of this opportunity, and I anticipate that most analysts who cover this name will at the least wind up raising their price targets, while there have been some analyst upgrades.

Some analysts, having proven wrong in their evaluation of NetApp from the time of its inflection, going back about 2.5 years ago at this point, are still eager to find a rational and forward-looking basis for their negative outlook. I commend their ingenuity if not the results of their analysis. One report I saw this morning said that if NetApp had not closed $60 million of ELAs, it would not have exceeded its forecast for the period - the lady in question wants a do-over, I suppose.

The company's guidance, absent ELAs, is basically in line with the prior First Call consensus. I do wonder if some analysts will step up and at least attempt to provide a forecast that includes a revenue stream from ELAs that will most surely continue but cannot be forecast accurately on a quarterly basis. The CEO in the course of an answer to a question during the conference call said that the guidance for the balance of the year was designed to show accelerating growth because it didn't include ELAs and yet the company would close some (ELAs) during the course of the year. The CFO, when providing a forward outlook for GM for the balance of the year, simply added the benefit of ELAs this past quarter and left everything else the same. Now, this is an interesting exercise - ELAs will continue to happen at some cadence, ELAs will typically add to GMs, but the company is providing a forecast that includes no further ELAs and a gross margin forecast that also excludes that benefit. Really, then, the concept that NetApp is not expecting faster growth is not what was represented - and it is the difference between what the headlines say and what company management is indicating that presents investors with a significant opportunity.

Are ELAs some evil form of revenue that ought to be quarantined? If so, I am personally willing to brave the danger and will be more than happy to accept any and all contributions from that source. I am quite certain no salesperson has turned back their commission on an ELA.

What are these darn ELAs that mess up models and lead to verbal gymnastics to justify the unjustifiable? ELAs are "enterprise-wide deals" where NetApp is a key strategic partner in implementing the customer's broader digital transformation. With the adoption of ASC 606, the standard requires that the software product components of ELAs must be recognized upfront. A significant component of what NetApp sells is software, and so, with the new standard, coupled with the success NetApp has had in convincing users to standardize on its Data Fabric offering, ELAs will be more prominent in the revenue mix. It is important for readers to note that there were ELAs last year, and that the numbers presented in this earnings release have been restated so the comparisons are apples to apples. For most observers, and certainly from the perspective of NetApp, closing ELAs is a very good thing, and the ability of the company to do so last quarter reflects a very strong product offering combined with good sales execution.

Flash, and HCI and Data Fabric - Why is NetApp blowing away the competition?

That is a bit of hyperbole, but the fact is that with 50% growth in AFA, NetApp is really gaining market share at an accelerated pace. These days, NetApp's AFA offerings, with a run-rate of $2.2 billion in annual revenue, represents 35% of total revenue. It isn't that hard to see why NetApp is showing accelerating top-line growth - and I think the trend is likely to continue. One of the more interesting phenomena in analyzing the company's results in recent quarters has been the stabilization in what NetApp has called its mature solutions. Mature product revenues are now just 18% of total revenues, but the fact is that they are no longer acting the way revenues for mature products are supposed to act. Last quarter, mature product revenue grew by 15% year over year…because really, as the CEO explained during the conference call, much of the offering is based on AFA, and the part of the mature offering that wasn't is no longer being sold.

I am not qualified to comment about all of the technologies that NetApp is offering in any great detail. Enterprise storage can be offered using a complex set of technologies and the rate of change has certainly accelerated, and knowing the details is not likely to help readers invest more intelligently. Suffice to say that for much of its history, NetApp has been a vendor that successfully offered advanced technologies for storage, and that under the leadership of George Kurian, the company has restored some of the luster that had been worn away by its former CEO.

NetApp's timely embrace of the NVMe technology has been a factor in the company's performance, and NVMe over Fabric has allowed the company to displace direct attached storage. ONTAP, NetApp's operating system has developed a solution that combines NVIDIA with its AFF that is creating a seamless data pipeline across the edge, core and cloud for users wanting deep learning. NetApp began offering a cloud-based storage service that runs on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), and AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) infrastructure. While the logic of these offerings may seem counter-intuitive, the logic of the offering behind the offerings for very large users has seemed to be developing. NetApp is using the performance of its offerings to appeal to users running rather sophisticated workloads for DevOps, video rendering, databases and what is called commercial high-performance computing.

I don't propose to write a commercial for NetApp. And I am sure there will be readers who simply refuse to accept what is happening in the market; that is certainly true of some analysts. But in looking at the conference call transcript, I think the script, which calls out use cases for the new services, depicts an environment in which the services are likely to see significant acceptance. In one case, a large genome information company chose a cloud deployment product based on NetApp in order to achieve the performance necessary for it to be useful to its customers. The other use case cited was that of a global fashion brand which has been a NetApp customer and is now migrating to the cloud.

In Q1, NetApp's cloud data services reached a MRR of $20 million. This is still a rather small piece of a likely revenue attainment of more than $6 billion for the next 12 months, but it is one of the factors in driving NetApp's market share success. There are analysts continuing to suggest that fiscal 2019 will be a difficult year for NetApp because it faces stronger year-earlier compares. This has been an argument all the way through NetApp's growth recrudescence, but the impact of cloud services looms large in putting paid to that kind of negative suggestion.

For some time now, analysts with contacts from within the Dell/EMC and HPE ecosystem have suggested that those vendors are stepping up their game and will shortly make life difficult for NetApp and the other storage vendors. This is a refrain that dates back literally decades. Storage is a competitive space, and I imagine that it will be so long after my poor keyboard goes silent. But the problem for legacy vendors…well, it is that they are legacy vendors and continue to lack a unified offering or an offering that can effectively capture the move of enterprise customers to the hybrid cloud. While I want to make clear that I am not trying to say who has "better" storage, I do believe that the concept behind what NetApp describes as its Data Fabric continues to be a differentiator that the company has marketed successfully. The statistics on Flash are what they are, and after 15 consecutive quarters of growth outperforming the market, I simply can't assign any other significant factor to that performance other than users deciding that NetApp has an offering that better suits their use cases.

I have often written positively about NetApp competitors Pure (PSTG) and Nutanix (NTNX). I think that there are different market segments in which different companies can achieve significant success. Storage is not a monolithic requirement - that is why the vendors speak about use cases when they talk about their success and, at least in private, their losses.

At this point, NetApp HCI is in its infancy. The NetApp CEO said that the company wins its share of engagements with Nutanix. I expect that both NetApp and Nutanix and for that matter VMware (VMW) to be successful in selling HCI products. It really isn't necessary to call a winner in a category whose growth is and will remain very high. There will be several winners, and in terms of NetApp, part of its hardware revenue growth story is a tailwind from HCI which is most likely to grow in terms of velocity over the coming quarters.

Gross Margins and Operating Margins - Another story that needs a bit more inspection

Many readers, including some subscribers to my newsletter, don't like the storage space, having had bad memories of the impact of the cloud in particular, and of commoditization as well, in the earlier years of this decade. Fair enough - I can't say that too many storage investments have really worked out for many and I bear my share of scars from past investments in this area.

But again, I think investors do need to start with a consideration of the fact that NetApp has shown a rather strong trend in gross margins going back for two years now - and this latest quarter was simply a culmination of many separate trends. There are several reasons for the strong growth of product growth margins at NetApp, and product gross margins are still lower than they were a decade ago. But it is, I think, hard to make the case that NetApp doesn't have a differentiated set of offerings when it has been able to increase its product gross margins by no less than 730 basis points since fiscal 2017, and to improve that metric by over 600 basis points since the same quarter a year ago. Some of that was a volume variance - although volume variances actually produce real margins, but most of it would have had to come because of a better supply situation in NAND coupled with a richer mix of specific products. There was an uptick in the percentage of product sold directly and that can have a positive impact on gross margins, but it didn't have a negative impact on sales and marketing expense.

Overall, NetApp achieved non-GAAP margins of 22% last quarter, a level that hadn't been seen since the company's peak margins at the start of this decade. Somewhat surprisingly, sales and marketing costs actually fell in absolute dollars from Q1 a year ago. Other non-GAAP operating expenses grew at a slower pace than revenues, and that was despite a decline in stock-based compensation. Overall, non-GAAP income from operations grew by no less than 60% year on year.

At this point, the company has raised it EPS guidance for margins and EPS to incorporate the over attainment in Q1. Overall, operating margin guidance is now forecast to be 22% for the full year, with EPS growing in the mid-20% range, which calculates to about $4.35/share compared to the prior consensus forecast of $4.09. As this forecast doesn't include any expectation for additional ELA revenue, and also doesn't incorporate any further impact on share buybacks in lowering the average share count, it will almost certainly be substantially exceeded. At the least, I think a reasonable model for fiscal 2019 would take full year EPS to $4.60-4.75, with a further increase in fiscal 2020 to perhaps $5.25-5.40. If readers are looking for a specific metric on which to base a share acquisition hypothesis, look no further. A 12-month forward P/E of 16X with a fairly minor level of share-based comp.

Cash flow from operations rose quite sharply in Q1. Most of that had to do with the increase in GAAP net income. Balance sheet items were about a wash, although the rather steep drop in DSO in Q1 to 38 days compared 58 days in the prior sequential quarter perhaps suggests that the company was not stressed to find large deals at the end of the quarter.

The CFO forecast that the company would achieve a full-year free cash flow margin of about 20% and that would result in free cash flow of around $1.3 billion over the coming 12 months. With a current enterprise value of around $17 billion, the projected free cash flow yield is a very healthy 7.6%.

At some point, NetApp is likely to see a build-up of deferred revenues on its balance sheet, particularly as it starts to see a rising tide of services revenues connected with its cloud storage offering. When that will be visible and what might the cadence be of the growth in deferred revenues have not been forecast by management, and I simply not have enough information to offer an explicit forecast. I will note, however, that in the period before NetApp's near death experience, deferred revenues were very high relative to reported revenues and were able to help the company survive its travails when the cloud tsunami coupled with the move to all flash arrays overwhelmed the company's operating performance.

I would like to conclude by speaking about growth foresight that would provide readers - and myself - with some specific expectations for growth. I think that growth will handily exceed the company's mid-single digit forecast, both for Q2 and beyond. The overall enterprise storage market is growing at least by that pace, the boat anchor of mature products for this company has been cut, and the company is adding to the breadth of its portfolio.

It would be hard to dispute the company's ability to select and focus on the growthiest parts of the market, and that alone should be enough for it to sustain double-digit product growth. While I do not anticipate that the company can grow its flash revenues by 50% indefinitely, its ability to exceed market growth rates and to sustain growth from other product streams seems very likely.

At some point, the company is likely to see growth both in its software maintenance and hardware maintenance and other revenue lines. The growth of MRR for Cloud Services to $20 million is certainly a harbinger of what could be a long-term revenue growth driver. The company is seeing some level of success with its latest incarnation of what it calls StorageGrid Webscale - object storage for datacenters. Dare I believe that it is both possible and even likely that NetApp's trajectory is such that it can maintain stable double-digit top-line growth overall for at least the next couple of years.

Certainly NTAP's shares have appreciated significantly over the course of the past year and beyond. That said, valuation is not all that much higher at this point than it was a couple of years ago, especially considering the enhanced growth opportunities, the higher margins, and a more shareholder-friendly capital return strategy. I think owning NetApp shares at this point is highly likely to continue to produce positive alpha.

