Sinking Or Swimming A Few Ideas - The Idea Guide

Today's Idea Guide looks at a few ideas on companies whose futures seem to be pointed in one direction, to see if the market is right or just overreacting.

By Daniel Shvartsman

Today's Idea Guide visits a few industries that can be seen as having headwinds and skepticism around them. Sometimes that means the market has overdone it and left opportunity on the table. Other times it means the market hasn't caught on to the imminent obsolescence, leaving a short on the table. And sometimes, it means just sitting on your hands and watching how it plays out.

Long Ideas

From Friday, August 10th to Thursday August 16th, we published 265 long ideas. Five of them stood out to me based on the names covered, the page views, or the comment discussions around them.

Seagate Could Double From Here by Global Dividends

I haven't thought about Seagate (STX) in a long time. The hard drive maker is in the cash cow phase, as hard drives are not a growth industry but Seagate still makes an average of $1B in profit each year (over the past five), as compared to a ~$15.5B market cap. So there is in theory some attraction to that stable cash flow, which is what Global Dividends gets at.

The author runs a basic DCF model on STX and comes away thinking there is 100% upside. I don't know if I buy it - the DCF assumes 1-2% EBIT growth and derives value from there. But I like the analysis because it makes it clear where the market disagrees. Presumably, the market is pricing in some sort of decline. The analysis is good in so much as it is transparent and can help guide someone who has more of a qualitative view on STX but hasn't yet done the modeling work.

Where to go next - I think the fundamental question is direction of the market - is there a stable, 0% growth sort of story here? A 1-2% growth story? Or a decline?

Sentiment check - The comments highlight some of this disagreement, and there's some good hard disk drive (HDD) vs. solid state drive (SSD) discussion in the comment stream. The articles we have published recently are mixed, and the excitement over STX's ownership of a chunk of Ripple (XRP-USD) seems to have faded.

Smart Sand Changes Northern White Narrative by Todd Akin

There's something about the sand companies that leads to a strange impression. Any business that relies on 'Northern White' sounds illicit. Setting that aside, I take frac sand suppliers to be one of the more vulnerable parts of the oil services as a commodity supplier to a commodity business.

Akin's point is that not all sand is the same, and since Smart Sand (SND) has good exposure to Northern White, it could go much higher. SND is priced like a commodity business - less than 8x PE and just over 1x P/S. The company has some debt, but not a terrible amount. So it seems like it wouldn't take much for this to turn higher. Maybe Northern White holds that fortune for SND.

Where to go next - The company is trading near all-time lows since coming public in late 2016. It's not yet obvious to me why that's the case given revenue growth and decent earnings, so I would want to study that.

Sentiment Check - Our articles are mostly bullish. The comment stream is bullish as well. As comes out in the comments, there's a disconnect between supposedly positive fundamentals for oil services firms and the terrible price performance. Figuring out that disparity could lead to an opportunity.

Diana Containerships Is No Sinking Ship: Kalani Should Be Redeemed Now by Alacran Investments

This is Alacran's second article on SA, and the first one on Landmark (LMRK) has done fairly well. Diana Containerships (DCIX) is an even more controversial name as a hated company that has had a rough run of things. But the author wades in on the long side, arguing that DCIX's controversial financing via preferred shares can be redeemed, and doing so will lead to significant upside.

There's a lot to work through here, so I won't be able to summarize it adequately, but it's worth your time if you are interested in smaller stocks and off the radar situations.

Where to go next - Beyond reading the article, understanding some of the fundamental outlook for a container company and how that plays into this balance sheet story would be interesting.

Sentiment check - Very negative, as would be clear when DryShips (DRYS) comes in as a comparison. But there is some good discussion about the implications of this redemption thesis.

Luby's (LUB) stood out to me for two reasons. First, there is a wide disparity between # of page views on this article and # of comments, the latter being very high. This is because of the second reason, which is that Luby's has attracted a lot of special situation interest and hope, but hasn't yet played out as a thesis. (Also, I have a soft spot for Fuddruckers from eating there a lot in high school).

This is one of those real estate as saving grace stories, and that's where Hanssens focuses. The analysis isn't perfect (see below) but I like the point the author makes about how the company can do three things to save itself - cut costs, drive growth in good restaurants, sell poor restaurants - but then gets to the simpler solution - liquidate. Getting the balancing act right between liquidating and driving growth is very difficult, and if there is a real value to the real estate, it may be wiser to just realize it. That seems to be what the market is saying based on the share price.

Where to go next - Are we facing retail real estate issues? In other words, what is the quality of LUB's real estate and what can the market absorb?

Sentiment check - Mark Krieger has been the long-time bull and chimes in here, initially positively before critiquing a few points. Outside of Krieger's work, we have published one 'avoid' article this year. There is an issue in the analysis in conflating company-owned stores (i.e. not franchised out) with owned real estate, which several commenters raise.

Croghan Bancshares: Buy This Underfollowed Bank Stock For The Long Term by Robert Leonard

Nothing like a sleepy local bank play. Croghan (OTCQX:CHBH) is based in Sandusky County, Ohio and trades over the counter. Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) owns .25% of the company, which Leonard calls out - though I don't know that this is a meaningful indicator for potential M&A. The Sandusky location gives the company proximity to campuses for Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Whirlpool (WHR). The company trades for 1.3x TBV which is not bad for a bank at this point in the cycle. And one reader comments a few times to point out the hidden opportunity in the wealth management business, which is poorly managed to date in the reader's view.

Where to go next - What is the makeup of the loan book and what sort of rate and cycle exposure does it have?

Sentiment check - This bank is very much under the radar, with our only other article being a merger arb related one from 2015.

Short Ideas

We published 20 short ideas from last Friday to this Thursday. Tesla (TSLA) had its usual attention with three short ideas. Five other ideas stand out.

Short Sonos: $10 Price Target by General Expert

Sonos (SONO) first came to my attention when looking for a wireless speaker. I was surprised to find the company was not yet public. A recent IPO solved that problem.

General Expert makes the case that Sonos is a single-product hardware company that is going to be limited in its growth and market power, making it the new GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (FIT). On top of that, Sonos is projecting a year over year revenue decline in Q3, which is alarming not so much for this year's revenue number as for what it means - that Sonos has to continue to spend to maintain growth. And since Sonos is not yet profitable, one has to use Price to Sales to value the firm. Doing so with that peer set gets a price target of $10 vs. the current price around 17-18, meaning real downside.

I have been thinking a lot about the idea that if auto companies do not innovate fast enough on self-driving technology, they will lose whatever margin they have as Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), or whoever else moves into the space and designs what goes in the car.

On a much smaller and more obvious scale this would seem to play out for Sonos. There is some moat in sound quality, but just being the 'platform' where one can listen to music and use Alexa (AMZN) or Google Home or Siri or whatever other smart speaker technology doesn't seem like a big edge.

In the end, I just wanted a nice speaker, so I bought Klipsch (VOXX).

Where to go next - It seems most pressing to understand the dynamics of the revenue drop in Q3 - is it legitimately temporary or a sign of poor economics/market position?

Sentiment check - The comments respond with a fair bit of disagreement over the GPRO/FIT comparison. Articles have been fairly mixed about Sonos.

Zynga: Cash Burn Concerns Remain by Michael Turner

This is a clean article. It argues that R&D will swamp revenue growth, putting Zynga (ZNGA) in a tough spot, and that volatility means an options based short is smarter. The question is whether Zynga will ever be able to develop or acquire enough growth at a low enough cost to become really profitable. Turner makes his case for why they won't.

Where to go next - The question is how much leverage does modeling out the R&D and checking whether the company gets any leverage out of it. The earnings page suggests that the company has refound revenue growth, but earnings haven't yet followed.

Sentiment check - There are a lot of 'this is only a $4/stock, good luck shorting' which doesn't seem super relevant when it has a market cap of $3.5B. But this does reflect bullish sentiment - this is our first short idea on Zynga since early 2017, and we have had a decent flow of long ideas.

FlexShopper: Operations May Be Suspended by Simon-Peter Noble

The author has already backed off his thesis about the suspension given the company filed an S-1 showing it will get the funding it needs. But I find the article notable because it's our first ever article on the stock, and the thesis is original. A lease-to-own retail e-commerce platform that dropships hits a lot of weird corners that make you think 'typical bull market business'. At the same time, another author, David Orr, commented with skepticism about the company but spelled out an interesting bull case as well.

Where to go next - lots to unpack as far as the equity situation, the trajectory of the business, the competitive space, etc.

Sentiment check - There is not much out there, as mentioned.

Value Line Isn't Great Value by Veni Vidi Emi

First, this loses points for an uninventive title. But I find this interesting because for a subset of investors, owning Value Line (VALU) is akin to sports fans buying shares in Manchester United (MANU). There's an attachment to its role in the investing ecosystem. This article raises the question of whether VALU still has a role in the internet age, as well as how much the company's business lines - including some exposure to investment management - have exposure to market risk and a potential downturn. It's a thought that hits close to home for Seeking Alpha too.

Where to go next - The 'risk' to this thesis: what is the upside if the market keeps chugging along? How does management describe their exposure to the market itself?

Sentiment check - As I said, there is a soft spot among fundamental investors. We have mostly published bullish work, with one 'don't see value' article about the company 30 months ago, but the stock has done ok since.

I wasn't able to watch this full video due to traveling, but I wanted to call it out. The Hedgeye analyst who shared this thesis is a former PGA pro, which gives some weight to it, and the argument may be familiar but is still relevant - fewer people are golfing, and the ones who do golf are doing so more (supporting firms like Callaway (ELY) and Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF)) but are also getting older, meaning that is only a temporary boost. It's great that Tiger Woods has played himself back into contention for major tournaments, but that short-term boost in excitement may not be enough to reverse these trends.

Where to go next - How much of this is in the price? And what is the 'stable state' of golf interest, vs. where we are now?

Sentiment check - Our GOLF coverage has been bullish over the last year. ELY as well, boosted by the popularity of Top Golf. So this is certainly a contrarian call.

***

