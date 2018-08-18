Buying Opportunity In Micron Stock

Overall, the risk vs. reward equation in Micron's stock looks quite convenient at current prices.

There are reasons to believe that investors may be underestimating Micron's potential in the long term.

Micron's stock is down by over 25% from its highs of the year due to concerns about industry cyclicality and general weakness in the sector.

Micron's (MU) stock is under heavy selling pressure lately, mostly due to generalized concerns about industry cyclicality in the DRAM market. In addition to this, many stocks related to electronics manufacturing are being hurt by the trade war between China and the U.S. and its potential impact on the sector. In this context, Micron's stock is down by over 25% from its highs of the year as of the time of this writing.

On the other hand, the company is producing rock-solid financial performance, and market negativity about its future potential seems to be exaggerated. Importantly, current valuation levels provide plenty of upside potential for investors on Micron's stock going forward.

Solid Financial Performance

Investors looking for a reason behind the recent decline in Micron's stock price will not find such reason in the company’s financial reports. The most recent earnings announcement from Micron shows that the business is firing on all cylinders as of the quarter ended in May of 2018.

The company produced $7.8 billion in revenue during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, growing 40% year over year. Gross profit margin amounted to 60.6% of revenue during the quarter, a substantial increase versus 58.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and 46.9% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Cash flow generation is also remarkably healthy. Micron produced a record figure of $4.3 billion in cash flow from operations last quarter, amounting to nearly 55% of sales.

The company has a $350 million net cash position, and it's planning to utilize at least 50% of annual free cash flow to repurchase shares under its $10 billion share repurchase authorization program. This means that investors in Micron will probably be rewarded with massive cash distributions in the years ahead.

In a nutshell, Micron delivered new records for revenue, gross margin, operating income, and earnings per share last quarter. Management is also quite optimistic about the company’s potential going forward.

In the words of Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotr:

"We strengthened our competitive position and grew our revenue across virtually all of our high-value product segments. We set new records for revenue in SSDs, Mobile Managed NAND and Automotive solutions along with Cloud/Enterprise and Graphics DRAM Memory. We see ongoing momentum and healthy industry fundamentals in the fourth quarter to close out an exceptionally strong fiscal 2018."

Moving Forward

Micron operates in a cyclical business, but industry conditions have improved substantially in the past several years. To begin with, the sector has gone through a major consolidation, and nowadays only 3 companies - Micron, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) - account for 90% of the market in DRAM.

Industry consolidation is a major positive for operators in the sector, since it keeps competitive pressure at bay and drives increasing profitability. The chart from Micron shows how return on investment has substantially expanded in recent years due to structural changes in the industry.

Source: Micron

In addition, the industry is benefitting from multiple growth drivers in the years ahead. Some factors to keep in mind:

Smartphone manufacturers are launching new devices with larger 4K displays, multiple high resolution cameras, and 4K HDR video recording. Capabilities like these are generating increased memory and storage requirements.

OEMs are building new artificial intelligence, augmented reality and lifelike virtual reality capabilities into high-end smartphones, including facial and voice recognition, real time translation, fast image search, and scene detection.

To support these data-intensive capabilities, flagship and high-end smartphones are migrating toward 6 gigabytes of LPDRAM, a trend that bodes well for Micron given the company's leadership in LPDRAM power efficiency, which is essential for optimizing battery life.

Average storage SSDs also are increasing across all smartphone classes with new flagship models using 64 gigabytes of flash memory at a minimum.

Demand in the automotive industry also looks quite encouraging due to systems that integrate the instrument dashboard, infotainment, and telematic systems with a centralized compute and storage architecture to create a data center on wheels.

Voice and gesture recognition, combined with driver alert monitoring capabilities, are making automobiles more intelligent and much more compute intensive, requiring higher capacity and more powerful memory and storage solutions.

It’s hard to quantify the impact that new industry trends will have on demand over the long term. Corporate management is obviously an interested party in this discussion, and comments from corporate executives should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, it's good to know that Micron's management considers that industries such as data centers, mobile computing, automotive, and Internet of Things could offer plenty of opportunities for growth in the years ahead.

Source: Micron

The Stock Looks Undervalued

Micron's stock is dirt-cheap based on traditional valuation metrics. Wall Street analysts are on average expecting the company to make $11.77 in earnings per share during fiscal year 2018. Based on this assumption, the stock is trading at a bargain-low forward price to earnings ratio of 4 times earnings expectations.

Companies in the semiconductor industry typically trade at a discount versus the broad market because of industry risk and cyclicality. Nevertheless, even by industry standards, Micron looks remarkably undervalued.

The table below compares valuation levels for Micron versus the average company in the semiconductors and semiconductor equipment industry. Looking at ratios such as price to earnings, price to earnings growth, price to sales, price to cash flow, and price to book value, Micron is priced at a discount versus the industry average across all of the indicators considered.

Micron Industry P/E 4.77 30.11 PEG 0.19 1.18 Price/Sales 2.09 2.96 Price/Cash Flow 3.51 19.22 Price/Book 2.05 2.9

Many companies in the sector are generating net losses on a GAAP basis and negative cash flows. This means that the average price to earnings and price to free cash flow ratios for the industry are arguably too high to be considered representative. That being acknowledged, Micron is still priced at a discount of nearly 30% versus the industry average when looking at ratios such as price to sales and price to book value.

Since demand for DRAM products has been notoriously volatile in prior market cycles, the market is assigning a considerable valuation discount to shares of Micron versus other companies in the semiconductors and semiconductor equipment industry.

Importantly, valuation is a dynamic concept. Wall Street analysts have materially underestimated Micron's earnings numbers since mid-2016, so earnings expectations have substantially increased as analysts keep running from behind and raising their earnings forecasts for the company over time.

If Wall Street is once again underestimating the company's earnings potential going forward, then the stock would be even more undervalued than what current valuation ratios are indicating.

MU EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Micron's stock is remarkably cheap, not only in comparison to the broad market but also by industry standards. This is mainly due to the fact that the DRAM market is notoriously cyclical and volatile, after several years of consistently strong growth, investors are now concerned about a possible downturn in industry demand over the middle term.

On the other hand, industry consolidation in recent years means that companies such as Micron are now in a much stronger competitive position to successfully navigate through the ups and downs in demand trends.

Besides, growing demand from data centers, mobile, automotive, and Internet of Things could be a game changer for the industry in the years ahead. Based on Micron's performance in the most recent quarter and management's degree of confidence on the company's prospects going forward, it looks like investors' concerns could be exaggerated.

Looking at the big picture, the trade-off between downside risk and potential returns in Micron's stock looks quite attractive at current price levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.