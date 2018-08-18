Homemade Apple Dividends Are 100 Times Bigger Than The 'Real' Dividends

Why not get into the dividend kitchen and start to create your own dividends?

Choosing to live off of the dividends might be a trap that closes too many doors. It removes the potential for safer income and greater portfolio diversification.

Obviously, in many cases and with many types of companies, share harvesting or creating that homemade dividend is a superior form for retirement funding.

My Apple dividend just arrived on August 16 and it looks like such a measly scrap compared to those homemade dividends.

I opened up my brokerage account today (August 17) to see that an Apple (AAPL) dividend had just arrived. Thanks for that, I'll take it. I'll take it even though it's just a scrap. That 'real' cash dividend is not going to take me very far. And speaking of Apple dividends taking us places, my regular readers might remember my Apple article that kicked off Summer and my new life work stage when I entered that semi-retirement stage. For the record, I have not taken a day off from working on cuthecrapinvesting.com, but call it retirement if you like. And of course, I've enjoyed being able to write a little more often on Seeking Alpha as well. That article was This Summer, Apple is taking me to the Island and Apple is picking up the tab.

In that article, I wrote that I was making hay while the sun shines. Here's a nice rosy view of the capital appreciation of Apple over the last 4 plus years. The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

It's been a lovely Summer and well things are still heating up with regards to Apple and its share price. Here's what Apple 'did' recently with respect to business success. From Seeking Alpha, from July 31, 2018. And the beat goes on …

The beat goes on and the simple rationale as to why I purchased Apple as one of my 3 US stock picks 'goes on'. The simple trend continues. Apple continues to make and develop incredible products that turn into incredible sales and profits. The brand is still very strong, its customers still more than loyal. Go to a quiet mall and look for the lineup, you'll find that Apple store.

A little more from the earnings release. By the way, that earnings release would be something that I would typically ignore. I'm more interested on my above paragraph about the simple, greater, longer term trend being in place.

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $53.3 billion, an increase of 17 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.34, up 40 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

Hey, you can go into more details if you like on how and why Apple keeps making more money for its shareholders (including those large cap US index fund owners where Apple typically holds the greatest weighting), but I'm more interested in those homemade dividends and those cash dividends.

Here's a link on more earnings treats and how they 'did it'.

And here's the particulars on many important financials from Morningstar. Growing revenues over time. Growing profits over time. Growing dividends. Ding, ding, ding goes the Apple shareholder alerts.

Once again, Apple took me to the Island in June and July of this year. A lovely little beach cottage was perfectly positioned near picturesque Brackley Beach, and more importantly near my daughter who lives on Prince Edwards Island - also known as heaven on earth in the Summer months. It's not too shabby in the Spring and Fall as well.

pic, Dale July 2018 - Panasonic Lumix

Here's what Apple returned from April 2018 to end of July 2018.

And even since July there's been more of a run. Here's the one-month price chart from Seeking Alpha. The share price has pushed above $213.

I harvested some Apple shares soon after the earnings announcement, and I harvested some additional shares last week. If the price keeps on trucking, well I'll have my hand out once again grabbing a few of them Apple shares and turning them into 'beautiful cold hard cash' as Lucy Van Pelt of the Peanuts liked to chirp.

When I add up the proceeds from my Apple share harvesting, it's about 100 times greater than the dividend I just received. Apple is of course a wonderful company, but it would not typically fit into the portfolios of those who like to drive the income (to the finish line) in the accumulation stage or for those who like to live off of the dividends. And that might be a shortcoming as that retiree might ignore, first, many great companies that pay a low yield (or no yield) and they may not be able to access sectors that offer lower yields. Again, technology and the health care sectors come to mind.

All said, we can see that the way to create income from a faster growing company is to sell shares. That's how you access the value. IMHO there is no additional 'safety' in living off of the dividends. In fact, that might increase the risks if a retiree is ignoring a large group of wonderful higher growth companies, and largely ignoring entire sectors. It's business success over time that creates retirement portfolio strength and retirement funding reliability. Of course, when we share harvest we do have to guard against that sequence of returns risk.

My wife and I have a few other companies that are ripe for the picking, ripe for the share harvesting. Microsoft (MSFT) and Texas Instruments (TXN) from the tech sector and BlackRock (BLK) from the fintech area. There's Walmart (WMT) that is now offering a nice combo of decent yield and share price appreciation. There's Abbot Laboratories (ABT) in the healthcare space and Nike (NKE) running nicely in the retail space. And of course, then there's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) that does not pay a dividend, but holds many juicy dividend payers.

When I put this together with my Canadian Wide Moat 7 holdings that do pay higher dividends, it's a nice bit of teamwork. That higher yield of the Canadian holdings and Canadian bond component creates a situation where very modest share harvesting is required. An added benefit is potential lower volatility in a major market correction thanks to those Dividend Aristocrats (VIG) that I have skimmed.

As always, to each his or her own. I understand the attraction of the big juicy dividends and the fear or displeasure of selling shares to create income. But it is an unwarranted fear as the most read retirement funding papers and studies show.

I'll be back with more details on just how much share harvesting might be required to supplement the cash income within a typical large cap dividend portfolio.

What's your take? Do you feel having more options is 'more beneficial' for retirees, or do you feel that sticking to the dividends is the safest and most stress free way to fund retirement? The best retirement plan is certainly the one that you can embrace and execute.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. If you'd like notices of future Seeking Alpha articles, click the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.