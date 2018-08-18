ShotSpotter Is On The Brink Of Profitability

While SSTI is at the cusp of profitability, shares have fallen out of their upward trend channel, so we would be a little cautious with buying here.

The company still has a large market opportunity in front of it, both domestically as well as internationally, but it is moving away from indoor deployments.

ShotSpotter (SSTI), the innovative acoustic detector of gun violence, had a good quarter, but shares have sold off pretty substantially.

They are almost down $10 from their 52-week high just a week or so ago, although they're more than 3x the IPO price ($11) of just over a year ago. What's going on?

Q2 figures

Well, there wasn't really anything wrong with the quarterly figures, even if management argued that lumpiness makes a fairly unreliable guidance of the underlying pace of growth.

But there was growth and pretty comprehensive as well. From the Q2 10-Q:

Revenue growth was 52.4%, a 10% beat.

The company almost broke even; EPS was $0.03, 7 cents better than expected.

SSTI added 61 net new "go-live" square miles of coverage, a record.

The company still has a large market to go after, both nationally and perhaps even more internationally.

Nationally, the company is focusing especially on customer satisfaction as its experience (and logic) has it that word of mouth - for instance from one police commissioner to another - is still the best sales channel powering revenues.

And the market might be bigger than just the obvious high gun crime cities. For instance, the company could receive an order from Toronto, not a city known for its gun violence, but where one incident activated the city council to free budget for ShotSpotter.

Management added that there are lots of cities known to be fairly safe, but which nevertheless have some rough parts where there is a ready market for its services.

The company is also actively working with its partners GE (GE), AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) on smart city deployments, and it could even save some deployment costs, depending on which company puts up the infrastructure (it might be able to coattail on the smart city vendor for this).

The company has a first project with GE in Atlanta, but this isn't yet generating revenues, and it doesn't expect that for this year, but remain cautiously optimistic for next year.

The encouraging thing is the ShotSpotter app is usually the application that generates most interest by cities for these types of deployments.

Drones might even be another opportunity, and management is actively studying this. This could also offer some competition though, as Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) (formerly Taser) partners with drone manufacturer DJI for analytical drones for police usage.

Internationally, there are also good opportunities, and the company is actively engaging in Latin America. It has already deployed a few miles in Cape Town, South Africa, which functions as a show piece to drive further sales. From Q2CC:

In fact, while I was in country, there was a significant amount of media coverage on the conviction of a well-known Cape Town gang member that was based on a ShotSpotter alert, combined with video surveillance.

Sales usually start when the company establishes a few operational miles as it gets the other parts interested. And there are other opportunities which one might not think of first (Q2CC):

I got out to Kruger National Park, where we've been expanding to an operationalized coverage area of ShotSpotter that is helping combat rhino poaching. This is an exciting project, as it allows us to test our capabilities in a harsh environment at operational scale. Our objective is to attract philanthropic support to further expand and continue protecting the world's few remaining rhinos. So that's a quick look at our last three months.

While the sales cycles for international markets tend to be longer, they generate higher revenues (Q2CC):

We have a little bit more pricing leverage internationally, so the price points are higher. In the case of South Africa, Cape Town, I think our price is something like $100,000 per square kilometer per year. We know we're probably going to have to come off of that a little bit, especially when we enter into longer-term contracts. The reason - one of the reasons that we can charge more in those international markets is the cost is a little bit more, but also we're tending to deal with more federalized police departments.

There was also some bad news. The company wrote off three indoor sensor deployments and no longer includes indoor coverage as a part of its service offering, which could lead to more write-offs.

This despite having just been awarded a patent for its indoor sensor technology, so we have to say this comes as a bit of a surprise, and we're not sure about the reasons behind the decision.

Management is considering partnering with indoor players (it mentioned Shooter Detection Systems as a company it's looking at) possibly for combined solutions.

Margins

SSTI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There is a gradual increase in gross margin, and Q2 wasn't an exception as it expanded to almost 56%. There were a few reasons for that:

Without the write-downs of the three indoor sensor deployments, gross margins would have been roughly four percentage points higher (nearly 60%).

Margins were also negatively impacted as the quarter was focusing much more on deployments versus maintenance, with the former generating much more upfront cost.

The company is getting better at installation and telecom costs are also declining.

Operational cost still increased a bit faster than revenues, but according to management, this is going to change from this quarter onwards, so there will be some operational leverage going forward.

Cash

SSTI Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash from operations was a positive $1.4M, and the company's balance sheet is still relatively healthy with $14.8M in cash (up slightly from the end of Q1) and no debt.

Guidance

The company issued the following guidance for the full-year 2018 (slightly up):

Revenues will be between $33.5M and $34M (+42% y/y).

Adjusted EBITDA will also be positive from now on.

Valuation

The shares are still rather expensive, needless to say:

SSTI EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of -$0.18 for this year rising to a positive $0.21 in 2019.

Conclusion

If you are worried about all the trade troubles, this is a stock to look at. The company has a large market in front of it, both domestically as well as internationally.

Revenue growth is torrid, and although this could come down a bit simply because of the law of large numbers, we still think the company will be growing at a very high rate for some time to come.

The simple truth is that its customers seem to love what the company provides, and this is spreading through word of mouth. Until something better comes around (which we don't exclude), we think this is a fairly safe investment.

However, technically the upward trend is broken (see chart at the start of the article), we'll have to see whether shares can re-establish an upward trend, so don't go all-in at once (something we don't recommend in general anyway).

