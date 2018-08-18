A Look At Annaly Capital Preferred Stock - Is 6.87% Enough?

I determine which series I believe is most favorable and compare it to peer preferred.

As some readers are aware, I have been going through various preferred stock issuers in order to help determine the best preferred series of each issuer. Today, I will be looking at Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a mortgage REIT with four sectors included in their portfolio:

The agency MBS sector invests in agency MBS collateralized by residential mortgages which are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. This sector represented approximately 72% of Annaly’s dedicated equity as of June 30, 2018. Residential credit sector invests in non-agency residential mortgage assets, both in the securitized product and whole loan markets. This sector includes "traditional" non-agency MBS, GSE Credit Risk Transfer securities, new origination securities, as well as securities backed by non-performing and re-performing loans. This sector represented $1.3B of Annaly’s equity as of June 30, 2018. The commercial real estate sector originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. This sector represented $1.1B of Annaly’s equity as of June 30, 2018. The middle market sector provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. These investments represented $1.1B of Annaly’s equity as of June 30, 2018.

Due to the multiple sectors that Annaly's portfolio is invested in, it is known as a hybrid mortgage REIT and allocates capital to the sectors that they believe will provide the best returns for the equity employed.

Before I continue, I will stress that this is not a review of Annaly from a credit or equity valuation perspective. The assumption is that an investor is familiar with Annaly Capital and is considering investing in their preferred stock. For a more thorough review of Annaly from an equity perspective, I will suggest reading Scott Kennedy's reviews/updates of the REIT (I believe he is THE go-to source on the subject on the site - and elsewhere). I am long the common stock of Annaly (and have been in and out of the preferred), and after I read the company announcements/financials, I read Scott Kennedy.

Before looking at the preferred stock of the REIT, the first cut is to determine whether it is even worth considering. In other words, will the REIT be able to pay the dividends on their preferred (if this is in question, most investors should avoid investing, as it becomes a special situation and the determination of value veers into different territory). As the following chart shows, barring a significant negative event, Annaly has the wherewithal to continue to make payments on their preferred stock.

Having become comfortable with Annaly's ability to continue paying a dividend on their preferred, the following table lists the details on Annaly's outstanding preferred stock (note that I have not included the MTGE (NASDAQ:MTGE) 8.125% Series A preferred, as the merger has not been voted on):

The following table shows the pricing of Annaly's preferred stock:

Based on the pricing, I favor the Series F (NLY.PF) preferred. While the stripped yield is lower than the Series C and D, the yield-to-call is substantially higher as the series F is not callable until 2022. While some might question the logic of avoiding currently callable issues due to the current rate environment, I am willing to forgo some yield in order to collect a reasonable yield for a longer period of time. A reasonable drop in yields could cause the Series C and D to be economically redeemable, and I will give up 60 basis points to avoid a negative result.

Of course, determining the "best" Annaly preferred series does not mean that there is value to that series or the name, it must be compared to peers in order to determine if there is value relative to an investor's available opportunities (within the sector). The following table lists the Annaly preferred and the preferred stock of its peers:

The Annaly preferred shares trade at lower stripped yields than the majority of the peer group. The reason for this is the market's view that the largest - and one of the oldest - mortgage REIT has shown their mettle across cycles and has been a consistent performer.

Aside from its history, size and breadth, Annaly has strong coverage of preferred stock dividends (recall earlier chart) relative to its peers:

Comprehensive income coverage, graphically:

Core income coverage (where available), graphically:

Ultimately, Annaly trades at a premium due to it being perceived as the benchmark mREIT.

Stripped yield shown graphically:

Yield-to-call shown graphically:

It is also helpful to see the historical relationship between the issuer and its peers. To do so, I have selected the Annaly Series F as well as AGNC Investment's (AGNC) Series C (AGNCN) and Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) Series A (CHMI.PA). Please note that I am long the CHMI.PA and an account I control is long AGNCN.

Historically, NLY.PF has traded at higher yields than AGNCN, and the spread is near its wides between the two, making Annaly more attractive from this standpoint.

Conversely, Annaly has always traded tight to Cherry Hill, and the spread is around average for the time period, making the NLY.PF neither rich nor cheap compared to Cherry Hill.

The bottom line on a yield focused peer comparison is that Annaly trades tight to peers due to comfort in the name (as does AGNC - the second largest player). If you can get comfortable with some of the other hybrid/residential mREITs, there are higher yields available whose dividends are also well covered.

As many readers know, I like to look at the yields available from multiple perspectives, one of which is the comparison between the equity and preferred yields. For mREITs, the equity typically yields more in order to compensate for the volatility as well as the ability to manage the amount of the dividend (i.e. cut). The following table shows the peer group's "cost of stability":

It is somewhat of a mixed bag, but Annaly preferred stock holders pay a premium for the stability of the preferred and the preferred dividend.

The following chart shows the the "stability cost" of the preferred is near its highs:

However, so is the cost of stability of the selected peers. First, Cherry Hill:

Then AGNC:

The bottom line on stability cost is that I believe that while it is currently high, it is more of a reflection of equity dividend expectation than rich preferred prices.

The following table shows another means of comparison, the spread to the risk free rate (in this case, the ten-year treasury). The risk premium required for the various issuers should be a direct reflection of the perceived risk of the issuer (unless there is a mispricing in the market for technical reasons).

The risk premium, graphically:

The risk premium comparison has been addressed earlier, and reflects the degree of comfort the market has with the issuer.

Finally, a look at the equity of the issuers.

One year:

NLY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Three years:

NLY Total Return Price data by YCharts

From an equity perspective, Annaly has underperformed the selected peer group over both periods. Why do I own Annaly common? I own it because my cost basis is low and, like many investors, I believe that the management team of Annaly has the wherewithal and the flexibility that comes with size to weather changes in the macro environment.

Bottom line: I believe that the Annaly Capital Management Series F preferred stock is suitable for more cautious investors who are comfortable with the REIT. For investors that can withstand potentially higher volatility and the risks that come with smaller firms, there are more attractive preferred stocks available. As usual, it comes down to an investor's risk tolerance and level of comfort within the sector and the types of portfolios being managed.

Note: Should the NLY/MTGE merger be approved, each share of MTGE 8.125% Series A preferred that is outstanding as of immediately prior to the merger will be converted into one share of a newly-designated series of Annaly preferred stock, which Annaly expects will be classified and designated as 8.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and which will have rights, preferences, privileges and voting powers substantially the same as shares of MTGE Preferred Stock immediately prior to the merger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNCN, CHMI.PA, MITT.PB, MTGE, NYMTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.