Barnes & Noble Education Is Cheap, But Is It A Value Trap?

Declining revenue and poor cash flow generation point to BNED likely being a value trap rather than a good value investment.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) is one of the largest operators of bookstores for educational institutions. The company was spun-off from Barnes & Noble (BKS) in 2016 to focus on serving education clients. Since the spin-off, the stock has sold-off significantly and currently trades at a cheap multiple of earnings. However, the core bookstore business is challenged. Revenues have declined and the company does not generate healthy free cash flow which begs the question if the company is a good value or a “value trap” investment. I will answer this question at the end of my write-up.

BNED Business Overview

Barnes & Noble Education is one of the largest operators of physical and virtual bookstores for universities and K-12 institutions in the United States. The company is also one of the largest textbook wholesalers and provides a suite of digital education solutions. BNED operates 1,444 physical and virtual bookstores which serve over 6 million students. BNED is organized into three segments: Barnes & Noble College Booksellers (“BNC”), MBS Textbook Exchanges (“MBS”), and Digital Student Solutions (“DSS”).

BNC Segment

The Barnes & Noble College Booksellers (“BNC”) segment is comprised of 768 physical campus bookstores, a majority of which also have school-branded e-commerce sites operated by BNC. The company maintains exclusive contracts to operate the official campus book stores. These stores are better than normal Barnes & Noble book stores because they benefit from that exclusive status with prominent real estate, exclusive inventory (course materials & official apparel). These stores are operated under 5-year contracts which have an over 90% renewal rate.

BNC has also been able to sell additional IT solutions to some of its university partners. The company owns and operates an educational course management software called “LoudCloud” which provides an online companion to classes. The LoudCloud system distributes content to students enrolled in a class such as lecture videos, notes, and practice problems. Over 21,000 students at 40 universities currently use LoudCloud.

Taking a step back, the BNC segment is playing on some solid long-term tailwinds, including rising college enrollment, the rising price of educational text books, and the trend for universities to outsource their bookstores.

On enrollment, the National Center for Education Statistics projected that college enrollment will increase 13% between 2015 and 2026 (source).

Today, 52% of college book stores are self-operated by the institutions (source: BNED January 2018 Investor Presentation). However, over time, educational institutions have been outsourcing the stores to third parties such as BNED as a way to reduce campus expenses (or improve book store profitability). A continuation of this trend should result in BNED winning more contracts and opening more campus book stores in the future, furthering growth.

BNED has estimated that the total market for college book stores is ~$10 billion (source: BNED January 2018 Investor Presentation). The BNC currently generates $1.8 billion in sales which implied 18% market share. This also implies that there is significant opportunity for BNED to grow by taking more share (primarily from the outsourcing of additional campus book stores).

That being said, the BNC segment is also fighting against some headwinds. Despite college enrollment rising, college affordability has been dropping which has made students more cost conscious when spending on course materials. BNC may have the only physical bookstore on campus, but increasingly, students are buying discounted and used books online from other vendors. Finally, BNC has started selling electronic versions of text books which sell at lower price points and generate lower dollar gross profit.

As a result, BNC segment sales have been dropping. In 2018, revenue fell 1.6% overall and same-store sales fell 4.1%. The falling same-store sales were offset by new stores.

MBS Segment

The MBS Textbook Exchange (“MBS”) segment operates 676 virtual bookstores for colleges and K-12 schools. The segment is also one of the largest textbook wholesalers in the country. MBS wholesales textbooks to over 3,500 physical college bookstores, including BNC’s 768 campus stores.

The business was acquired in February 2017 for $174.2 million in cash. The rationale for the deal is very straight forward and sensible: MBS expands BNED’s educational book store business to nearly 700 online stores, the wholesale business gives BNED better purchasing power with its suppliers (cost synergies), and MBS brought additional digital courseware solutions that it cross-sells to existing customers. All things considered, this acquisition made a lot of sense and was accomplished at a bargain valuation of just 3.2x MBS’s adjusted EBITDA!

DSS Segment

The Digital Student Solutions (“DSS”) segment includes direct-to-student educational offerings. This includes websites and online subscription services that provide standardized test prep and instructive writing self-study courses.

This business was also acquired. BNED acquired DSS in late 2017 for $58.5 million in cash. BNED paid a cheap valuation multiple of a little less than 6x Adjusted EBITDA. Note that because this deal was consummated in late 2017, only about half of its full-year financial impact is shown in the financial table above. Also note that BNED’s fiscal year ends on the last day of April every year (for those confused about the previous statement).

DSS operates several websites including Bartleby.com, 123HelpMe.com, and StudyMode.com. These websites offer self-study materials such as writing instruction or test-prep. DSS has a strategic partnership with The Princeton Review for test prep.

The segment makes money by charging a subscription for premium content. Students then get access to a wealth of instructive materials, including over 26 million essays across 4 languages. The company has over 100,000 paying subscribers and its websites receive over 20 million unique monthly visitors.

BNED is working towards integrating DSS into its campus stores so that it can cross-sell DSS to college and K-12 students. BNED has access to the contact information of millions of students and educational professionals through its bookstore business. By leveraging BNED’s resources, the company has lowered DSS’s customer acquisition costs, making the DSS business significantly more profitable in the future. There are tremendous revenue & cost synergies that could potentially be unlocked through this combination.

According to the company, online self-study is a large and growing market. Judging by the success of DSS’s competitor, Chegg (CHGG), there is significant potential for growth. Investors may also value this segment highly if management executes. Last year, Chegg generated around $300 million in revenue and operated unprofitably. Despite this, investors currently value Chegg’s stock at $3.4 billion. That’s a more than 10x revenue multiple for an unprofitable business!

DSS generates ~$30 million in annual sales. Valuing it based on Chegg’s multiple implies that the business could be worth $300 million. BNED’s market cap is just $275 million. Although Chegg is probably overvalued, it is interesting that DSS could be worth a significant portion of BNED’s market cap but likely gets little to no credit because of its lack of current earnings generation.

Is BNED A Value Trap?

BNED currently trades for 11x forward EV/EBIT and 0.2x forward EV/Sales. This compares to peers of around 16.6x forward EV/EBIT and 0.6x forward EV/Sales. However, valuation here is very tricky.

First, there are no good peers to compare BNED to. Barnes & Noble is probably the best peer comparable because BKS is a physical book store. I would argue that BNED deserves to trade at premium to BKS because a university’s bookstore is a superior business model than a standalone book store for the reasons described above. Aramark (ARMK) is also a university contractor, but they deal in food service. Aramark has very different unit economics and competitive dynamics (you can’t buy your lunch on Amazon, yet). As mentioned, Chegg is a very good comparable to BNED’s DSS segment, but not very comparable the BNED’s core business. Scholastic (SCHL) is an educational publisher, a different but related business. There really isn’t a good single peer, so investors will have to triangulate between peers and use judgement. One thing worth noting is that 11x EV/EBIT is fairly cheap in isolation.

The second issue with BNED’s valuation is that free cash flow conversion isn’t great. In 2018, BNED generated $61 million in EBIT, but only generated $17 million in free cash flow. I went ahead and looked at BNED’s cumulative FCF conversion (FCF/EBIT) over the past 10 years and found that BNED’s FCF conversion has only been 32%! We probably shouldn’t rely heavily on an earnings-based valuation method if cash flow doesn’t approximate earnings.

Why is FCF conversion so poor? Because running a book store is capital intensive. In order to grow and even maintain operations, BNED ties up a lot of capital in inventory and capital expenditures (new stores and re-models).

Finally, BNED’s core book store business faces significant competitive threats and has seen its organic revenue and earnings decline in recent years. The primary reason BNED has shown growth recently is because of the MBS and DSS acquisitions it made. Students are on a budget and often choose to buy discounted or used textbooks online from other places. BNED is probably in a better position than BKS where annual sales have been dropping at a mid- to high single-digit rate, but BNED has some significant challenges to overcome before it can start to show growth. The acquisitions of MBS and DSS may be a foot in the right direction for the company.

The last two points (FCF conversion and organic growth decline) really make me wonder if BNED is truly cheap or if it is a value trap. I would probably side on BNED being more of a value trap for now because earnings are expected to continue dropping. Consensus analyst estimates pin BNED’s 2020E EBIT at $38 million which implies a 2020E EV/EBIT of 12.5x. I categorically consider investments that get more expensive the longer you hold them as value traps.

That last bit is harsh and let me just say, I don’t think BNED is inherently a bad business. The exclusive right to manage a school’s bookstore is a form of regulated monopoly. BNED could very well reinvent itself as a hybrid book store and educational software company. If BNED executes on this “turnaround” and resumes earnings growth, then the stock deserves a much higher valuation multiple. And of course, the market could be wrong about BNED's future growth prospects. However, until the company resumes organic earnings growth, I would avoid making an investment.

