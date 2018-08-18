Venture Capital Deals Of The Week: Alphabet's $375M Bet On Oscar Health

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

Did we miss a notable deal? Let us know in the comments.

Obamacare startup: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) invested $375M in Obamacare startup Oscar Health. Alphabet took a roughly 10% stake in Oscar and former YouTube CEO Salar Kamangar will join the board. Alphabet previously invested in the startup through its Capital G fund and its Verily unit. Before this investment, Oscar had raised almost $490M with a $3.2B valuation.

Oscar started selling Affordable Care Act plans in 2013 and now has about 230K members. The company plans to expand into several new markets next year and will use the new funds to enter the Medicare Advantage market in 2020.

Oscar generated a $5M profit on $363M in net revenue during 1H18, about triple the revenue of 1H17. Profit is expected to disappear later this year as patients spend their deductibles. Oscar says it will generate over $1B in gross premium revenue for the year.

DoorDash: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Uber Eats (UBER) competitor DoorDash raised $250M in Series E funding, bringing valuation up to $4B. Coatue Management co-led with DST. The funding came five months after a $535M investment led by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund.

DoorDash says it has achieved 250% Y/Y delivery volume growth. The company plans to expand to 2K cities in North America by the end of the year. Restaurant chains that already use DoorDash include Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) , Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), and Wendy’s (NYSE:WEN).

Canadian lender: Canaccord Genuity (OTCPK:CCORF) co-led an $84M equity and loan funding round in short-term lending platform Progressa. Gravitas Securities also led with participation from Eight Capital and Paradigm Capital.

Progressa developed a lending platform to help Canadians access and build credit through what the company calls non-traditional credit evaluation techniques. The platform can help enterprises access loans and protect their brands.

Progressa expects this to be the last private funding round before its IPO in late 2019. The company plans to use the equity funding for a loan-purchasing program of up to $27M with Cypress Hills Partners.

Vietnam C2C portal: SoftBank participated in a $51M Series B round in Vietnamese C2C portal Sendo. Japanese financial services company SBI group led the round and Beenos and sister firm Beenext participated.

Sendo helps vendors, micro-entrepreneurs, and small businesses sell goods online and to deliver those goods cheaply throughout Vietnam. The company claims over 300K sellers and several million buyers across 63 provinces. Annualized gross merchandise volume hit $330M and Is expected to surpass $1B by 2020.

Sendo will use the funding to improve its C2C portal and to launch a new B2C marketplace, SenMall. The startup also plans to expand the reach of its mobile wallet and digital payment platform, SenPay.

SIEM cybersecurity: Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) Investments participated in a $50M Series D round in Exabeam, a security information and event management cybersecurity firm. Lightspeed Ventures led the round with participation from Aspect Ventures, Icon Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Shlomo Kramer. Total funding now totals $115M.

The Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform combines a data lake, machine learning, and an automated incident response. The company will use the new funding for its cloud portfolio, sales, and global expansion beyond the current presence in North America, Asia, and EMEA.

Competition: Gartner predicts spending on SIEM tech will reach $3.4B. Other players in this space include Splunk (SPLNK), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Biosensor developer: Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) Ventures participated in a $45M Series C round in Profusa, a developer of tissue-integrating biosensors for continuous body chemistry monitoring. Other participants included VMS Investment Group, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group, 3E Bioventures Capital, and Atinum Investment. The round brought total funding up to $80.9M.

Profusa plans to use the investment to advance commercialization of its first product, the Profusa Lumee Oxygen Platform for real-time monitoring of tissue oxygen, and to accelerate the development of its glucose biosensor technology. Potential applications of the Oxygen Platform, which is CE Marked in the EU, include monitoring compromised tissue due to peripheral artery disease, diabetic ulcers, and pressure sores.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.