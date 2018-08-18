Another Strong CEF Report From PIMCO, But Problems May Be Lurking

PIMCO’s July CEF Report Posts Another Strong Month, But Problems May Be Lurking

PIMCO’s monthly closed-end fund report was released on Wednesday and it continues the trends of the past several months. Simply put, lingering apprehensions over the stability of distributions for the taxable funds has been put to rest. But all may not be well across the board as we’ll see.

PIMCO has eleven taxable-income closed-end funds. These are:

PCM Fund, Inc. (PCM) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

I’ve followed the PIMCO monthly coverage and investment income reports regularly. Most recently in June when I headlined: ”PIMCO CEFs Will Go Even Higher On Strong Coverage Report” and last month’s “Coverage For PIMCO CEFs Continues To Improve.” In July, I noted that market prices and premiums had grown and predicted that upward movement would continue. And prices and premiums have indeed gone even higher for all but two funds, PCM, which has seen its coverage slide, and RCS.

Except for RCS, investors have continued to bid up the high premiums. PGP, the one fund in the list that includes an equity strategy, has moved above a 50% premium. Two are above 30%, and another two are above 20%.

July Coverage

Let’s turn to the July coverage report. As I noted above, the strong coverage from May and June continued in July. Here are the data for the past year’s rolling three-month distribution coverage, and in the right column, coverage for the year.

The green cells in the chart show rolling three-month coverage above 105%, and for the darker green, it is above 125%. Clearly, the coverage issue that attracted so much negative attention in the first quarter has been put to rest. Six of the eleven are over 125% and all but two are positive.

UNII

The second important point to come from these monthly reports is the funds’ undistributed net investment income (UNII), which tells us how much excess income the funds have accumulated. This chart shows UNII for 2018 through July as absolute values ($ per share).

UNII can be helpful in projecting the likelihood of a distribution reduction. In the above chart, the high-premium funds stand out, PHK, RCS and PGP, all above 30% premiums, are all negative for UNII. PGP, however, has moved to sharply reduce its UNII and coverage is up for the fund. If investors were willing to bid up the premium before this report, I’d expect the positive trend for NII will drive that premium growth even higher. PGP has a history of high premiums such that today's premium looks modest on a three-year scale.

The other standouts are on the positive side of the line, PCI and PDI. Their UNII continues to grow. PCI is particularly interesting as it was deeply negative at the beginning of the year, a fact that led many to predict a gloomy future for the fund. By any measure, the fund’s turnaround on this metric has been remarkable. It has gone from the only fund with a discount to a modest premium.

I find it most useful to see UNII as a multiple of the funds’ monthly distributions which gives a better picture of the relative performances. This chart shows the trends from March through July.

PCM has been losing ground and PHK is flat for the period. Otherwise, the remaining nine are all gaining. PCM’s UNII may be dropping, but it remains high, over a full two months’ distribution amount. This tells me that none of the funds (with the possible exception of PHK) is in imminent danger of a distribution cut. PIMCO has a history of being slow and reluctant to cut distributions. Nothing in this chart looks to me like it shows conditions likely to drive a cut. Of course, when their cuts come, they are deep and take a large toll on share price.

PCM's distribution may be at risk, but I'd submit that it will be several months of more of the same before that risk becomes reality. In the two trading days since the report was issued, the fund is up 1.6%, so it appears that investors are reassured.

The funds operate on different fiscal years. For six of them, July represents the first month of their new fiscal year. For the other five, their fiscal year ends in July. Here is the pattern of cumulative net investment income for the five whose fiscal year ended in June.

Three ended FY 2017-18 with more cumulative NII than for FY 2016-17: PCI, PDI and RCS.

For the five ending their fiscal year in July, four had a year-over-year increase in cumulative NII while one, PHK, suffered a decline.

What About NAV?

The July report was, with few exceptions, a positive one and sure to provide encouragement to shareholders of these funds. But, if we move beyond the details of this report, we find that some of the confidence the report will generate may be clouded by other details. NAV results for the past year suggest caution would not be misplaced.

These charts show that only two funds, PCI and PDI, have had NAV growth over the past twelve months. When distributions are considered, return at NAV is positive for all eleven. In all cases, however, NAV is outstripped by market growth. This reflects the massive growth of the funds’ premiums. So, while the coverage and UNII numbers are strong and encouraging, it’s difficult to see the trend toward higher premiums continuing in the face of declining NAVs.

I don’t always get the direction of movement for these funds right (see my review of PHK last month for one example). With that in mind, I’ll say that I do expect some meaningful market price growth over the next few weeks, especially for the top performers. In general, I expect the market to be pleased with the continued strong coverage.

But in the longer term, say from two months to the end of the year, I find it difficult to see the premiums not giving up some ground. This especially for funds like RCS (which has gained 2.5% in the two days since the report was released) and PHK (up 1.2%) with premiums above 30% and declining NAVs.

One the other hand, lower-yielding funds like my long-time favorites, PCI and PDI, may well be able to sustain their premium valuations. By any measure other than market yield, these are the strongest funds among the set of eleven. And their yields are not what one could reasonably describe as low, especially for funds that are growing NAV value. Both pay 8.2%. Plus they carry the highest accumulation of undistributed net investment income. If that continues, there should be a special distribution at the end of 2018. Both funds have had special distributions every year since their inceptions except for 2017, which saw some major restructuring of the strategic focus for them. Indications are that PCI's and PDI's year-end distributions will resume for 2018, increasing the actual yield for the year to a level closer to the other PIMCO CEFs. Indeed, through 2016, PDI was, when special distributions were included, PIMCO's highest yielding CEF.

Overall, I'm quite bullish on a few of these funds, PCI especially. I like its small premium and am quite satisfied with its 8.2% distribution rate. Most of the others are solid, well managed and very successful funds, but I would wait on them until the premiums come down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been adding to my position in PCI. I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.