Nordstrom Reports Strong Q2 2018 Results

Nordstrom (JWN) reported impressive Q2 2018 results, allowing it to raise its full-year guidance. As a higher-end department store, it appears to be in a better strategic position than most other department stores, and is also bolstered by a particularly strong digital business. Nordstrom still has work to do to achieve its 2022 goals though, as its 2018 comps guidance is still slightly below the amount it appears to need to average over multiple years to get to its $18 billion sales target for 2022.

Q2 2018 Results

Nordstrom reported strong comparable store sales growth, reaching +4.0% in Q2 2018. This included similar performance in both its Off-Price and Full-Price businesses. Digital sales were very strong, up +23%, and represented 34% of Nordstrom's Q2 2018 sales.

This means that digital sales reached approximately $1.341 billion in Q2 2018 and that non-digital (in-store) sales were approximately $2.639 billion. In-store sales were up around +0.5% compared to Q2 2017, but due to the larger store base, that means that in-store comparable store sales would have been down a couple percent. This is to be expected though, as holding in-store sales close to flat would result in fairly positive overall comparable store sales growth due to the effect of digital sales.

$ Million Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Estimated Digital Sales $1,090 $1,341 Estimated In-Store Sales $2,627 $2,639 Total Sales $3,717 $3,980

Nordstrom also reported $246 million EBIT in Q2 2018 compared to $217 million EBIT in Q2 2017. However, the Q2 2018 number includes "a favorable shift of $30 million primarily due to the impact of the new revenue recognition standard as it relates to the timing of the Anniversary Sale, which is expected to fully reverse in the third quarter."

Without that shift, Q2 2018 would have reported essentially the same EBIT as Q2 2017, and Nordstrom's EBIT margin would have been down to 5.4% of net sales compared to 5.8% in Q2 2017.

Full-Year Outlook

Nordstrom raised its full-year comparable store sales growth guidance to +1.5% to +2.0% (from +0.5% to +1.5%). This does imply slower comparable store sales growth in the second half of 2018, with +0.8% to +1.7% comps during the second half, allowing Nordstrom to reach its full-year target. I'm not sure yet whether Q2 2018 was more of a blip with Nordstrom expecting closer to +1% comps for the near future, or whether Nordstrom is being conservative with its comps guidance.

Nordstrom also raised its EBIT guidance for 2018 to $925 million to $960 million from $895 million to $940 million. At the midpoint, this indicates an increase in EBIT margin from 6% to 6.1%. However, Nordstrom now notes that Q4 2018 will see a favorable EBIT comparison of $16 million "from a one-time employee investment associated with last year's tax reform". Excluding that $16 million impact, Nordstrom's 2018 EBIT margin is expected to be similar to last year.

Longer-Term Outlook

I mentioned before that for Nordstrom to have a decent amount of upside from $54 over the next year, it would probably need to get comps up above +1.5%. It appears to have managed to do this for 2018, although questions remain about whether it can maintain similar or better comps beyond 2018. To reach its 2022 goals would require it to maintain around +2.5% to +3.0% comps going forward, which I'd still consider a slight stretch until Nordstrom can put together a longer track record of strong comps. As well, Nordstrom has a bit of work to do to get to its 6.5% to 7.0% EBIT margin target for 2022. With the increasing digital sales and slightly declining in-store sales, this may be a challenge, especially to get to the middle to upper part of that range.

Conclusion

Nordstrom's strong performance for Q2 2018 increases its odds of being able to reach its 2022 goals. However, it still needs to make additional progress raising its comparable store sales growth rate (to +2.5% to +3.0%) as well as maintain that growth rate over multiple years. Nordstrom also has some work to do in regards to EBIT margins as well.

The results and guidance increase indicates that Nordstrom is in a fairly solid position still as a higher-end department store. Lower-end department stores are facing significant challenges, but Nordstrom has held up reasonably well over the last few years. Its digital business is also particularly strong, accounting for a large portion of its sales and growing quite significantly at the same time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.