U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: China Readies A Wave Of U.S. IPOs

Just one IPO priced this past week, as the annual August break rolls on.

The big news came from NIO (NIO), the "Tesla of China" which filed to raise $1.8 billion in a US IPO. It was joined by three other Chinese companies preparing to go public in the fall: CooTek (CTK), 111 (YI) AND MDJM (MDJH). These filings came despite recently poor returns out of China. Aftermarket returns from the last five ADR offerings average -34%. Another large filing came from US pipe maker Zekelman (ZEK), and more US companies should join the pipeline in the coming week.

1 IPO AND 1 SPAC DURING THE WEEK OF AUGUST 13TH, 2018 ISSUER

BUSINESS DEAL

SIZE MARKET CAP

AT IPO PRICE VS.

MIDPOINT FIRST DAY

RETURN RETURN

AT 08/17 TKK SYMPHONY ACQUISITION (TKKSU) $220M $272M 0% +0% +0% BLANK CHECK COMPANY FORMED TO ACQUIRE A CONSUMER PRODUCTS BUSINESS IN CHINA. ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARDS) $26M $103M -7% +0% -1% DEVELOPING IMMUNOTHERAPIES FOR ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT INFECTIONS.

Immunotherapy biotech Aridis Pharmaceuticals raised $26 million at a valuation of $103 million. However, this "IPO" looked more like a private placement. Insiders bought 88% of the deal, leaving just $3 million for new investors. It priced at the low end and traded down 1%. Owned by founders and Chinese VCs, Aridis may have struggled in light of bad news from the clinic of its closest peer Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS).

A Hong Kong-based blank check company, TKK Symphony Acquisition also raised $220 million this week. 2018 SPAC offerings are on pace to surpass 2017, itself a 10-year record.

US IPO PIPELINE UPDATE: ZEKELMAN FILES, AND NIO LEADS A CHINESE WAVE

9 FILINGS DURING THE WEEK OF AUGUST 13TH, 2018 ISSUER

BUSINESS DEAL

SIZE SECTOR LEAD

UNDERWRITER ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS (ETTX) $86M HEALTH CARE CREDIT SUISSE CLINICAL-STAGE BIOTECH DEVELOPING THERAPIES FOR MULTI-DRUG RESISTANT BACTERIA. PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA (PRNB) $86M HEALTH CARE BOFA ML DEVELOPING ORAL SMALL MOLECULE THERAPIES IN THE AREAS OF ONCOLOGY AND IMMUNOLOGY. QUTOUTIAO (QTT) $300M TECHNOLOGY CITI CHINESE NEWS AND VIDEO AGGREGATION APP THAT PROVIDES CUSTOM FEEDS. ZEKELMAN INDUSTRIES $1,000M ENERGY GOLDMAN LARGEST INDEPENDENT US STEEL PIPE AND TUBE MANUFACTURER. COOTEK $100M TECHNOLOGY CREDIT SUISSE CHINESE PROVIDER OF MOBILE KEYBOARD SOFTWARE. 111 $200M TECHNOLOGY JP MORGAN RUNS AN ONLINE RETAIL DRUGSTORE AND HEALTHCARE PLATFORM IN CHINA. NFUSZ (OTCQB:FUSZ) $20M TECHNOLOGY ALLIANZ SECURITIES PROVIDES VIDEO-BASED CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE FOR BUSINESSES. MDJM $8M REAL ESTATE NETWORK 1 INTEGRATED REAL ESTATE SERVICES COMPANY IN CHINA. NIO $1,800M CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MORGAN STANLEY CHINA-BASED PRODUCER OF HIGH-PERFORMING ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

IPO MARKET SNAPSHOT

The Renaissance IPO indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO index is up 7% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Athene (NYSE:ATH). The Renaissance International IPO Index is down 9% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down 5%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Delivery Hero and Siemens Healthineers.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.