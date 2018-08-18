J.C. Penney - Becoming A Penny Stock?

Hence I see no reason to go bottom fishing yet, as things only look to deteriorate from here.

The prospects for the company and shareholders remain dire given the debt load, lack of margins, as we have to remember that we are enjoying solid economic conditions.

J.C. Penney (JCP) continues to see very tough times while most of its peers are showing real signs of stabilisation or improvement. A mere 0.3% increase in comparable sales was anything but impressive, but the real troubles are still seen on the bottom line. A huge inventory glut and big cut in the full year guidance turns the narrative from stabilisation/recovery towards full crisis mode again. In fact I will not rule out that a period of turmoil and financial difficulties creates a scenario from which the company might never be able to emerge again (or at least shareholders in its current form).

Hence there are no fundamental reasons to be upbeat on the stock as the rich premium in the calls prevent me from betting on potential M&A or short squeeze as well.

Tough Times Continue...

While JCP reported 0.3% increase in comparable sales and pointed towards strength in Women´s as well as strength towards the end of the quarter, actual results are very soft. Now that the company is closing underperforming stores, resulting in total sales being down by 7.5% to $2.76 billion. On top of this: lucrative credit income fell some 19% to $67 million.

Sales clearly missed estimates as the company embarked on price cuts in order to clear inventory levels. This was the driver behind 160 basis point reduction in gross margins to just 33.7%. Despite the sharp decline in revenue, total costs fell by just 5.0%. Hence a reported operating profit of $53 million in Q2 of last year turned into a loss of $36 million.

While lower gross margins certainly play a role in this, reality is that the decline in sales was not matched by lower depreciation and S,G&A expenses as well. Adding in the quarterly interest bill of $79 million, and a $100 million loss appears on the bottom line. This is a very significant amount by all means as net debt still stands at $4.0 billion which is a huge amount given the rapidly shrinking footprint.

With No Way Out

Given the strong economic environment it is disappointing to see the company cut the guidance again. Comparable sales are now seen flattish which suggests that after minimal growth in the first half of the year, comparable sales could fall a bit in the second half of the year. Adjusted earnings, or better said losses, are seen between $0.80 and $1.00 per share, for loses of $250-$300 million in actual dollar terms.

To put this number into perspective: at the end of Q1 the company still guided for 0-2% comparable sales growth and adjusted profits of $0.03, plus or minus ten cents, as the company originally guided for 2018 earnings of $0.15 per share.

Based on the expected losses this year at around $250-$300 million, we can construct very poor EBITDA metrics. Adding back interest of $300-$325 million and $560 million in annualised depreciation charges, I see adjusted EBITDA at just $600 million, for sky high leverage multiples while (comparable) sales are terrible in a reasonably favourable operating environment.

This observation, the operational and financial constraints and lack of leadership/CEO are very worrying signs as it seems that the collapse remains in full swing. On top of this, the company´s clearance sales which pressured margins so much in Q2 has not even helped all that much. After all, inventories are virtually unchanged compared to Q2 of last year, despite the drop in sales/store count.

This is a real execution/positioning issue which needs to be solved quickly. After all, Nordstrom (JWN) came in with a very decent 4% comparable sales growth number on the same day, not having inventory margin pressures at all.

Investors Are Throwing In The Towel

With shares falling another 25% in response to the earnings report, the market valuation of the firm has fallen to half a billion, a fraction of the $4 billion net debt load. The reason for that is simplistic as equity of Penney is more or less a call option on the enterprise valuation of the firm and no longer is a credible bet on a recovery of the business. Equity has turned into a call option for those betting on a short squeeze or M&A action by a strategic buyer, or perhaps a very credible CEO hire.

In May I already seriously doubted the future of Penney in this article: ¨Which recovery¨? Not feeling comfortable to commit capital in the stock, I contemplated the option to make a play through long term options, but the rich premium in those prevented me from doing so.

Since May shares have only moved further from $3 to levels below the $1.80 mark, close to halving again in the time space of a quarter. As the second quarter report only provides few reasons to be upbeat on the stock I can only conclude that the same long term calls include too much of a premium to make a gamble. After all, for now it seems that almost all stakeholders (including shareholders) are on track for a continued period and road of pain, unless a drastic solution presents itself.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.