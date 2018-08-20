Position Close Update: InnerWorkings (INWK)

While INWK’s fundamentals remain weak, the growth expectations implied by its valuation have become less unrealistic after the large price decline.

At the time of the report, the stock received a Very Unattractive rating.

InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) – Closing Short Position – down 36% vs. S&P up 66%

InnerWorkings Inc. was originally selected as a Danger Zone pick on 9/23/13. At the time of the report, the stock received a Very Unattractive rating. Our short thesis highlighted INWK’s value destroying roll-up strategy, declining economic earnings, misaligned executive incentives, and an overvalued stock price.

During the 1,786-day holding period, INWK outperformed as a short position, falling 36% compared to a 66% gain for the S&P 500.

INWK was upgraded to Neutral on 8/1/18 after we parsed its latest 10-Q filing. While INWK’s fundamentals remain weak (bottom-quintile ROIC and negative economic earnings), the growth expectations implied by its valuation have become less unrealistic after the large price decline. The stock now has a price-to-economic book value (PEBV) ratio of 1.7 and a growth appreciation period of less than one year. As a result, we are closing this position.

We hope readers were able to protect their portfolios from this stock while it fell in a strongly rising market.

Figure 1: INWK vs. S&P 500 – Price Return: Successful Short Call

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Note: Gain/Decline performance analysis excludes transaction costs and dividends.

This article originally published on August 15, 2018.

