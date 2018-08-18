1 Growth REIT Investment Idea

The company remains on track to generate 10-15% growth and is not getting the credit it deserves.

As opportunistic real estate investors who seek maximum total returns with high on-going yield, we tend to favor “ value” REITs versus “ growth” REITs. We believe that REIT investors are prone to overreact - causing “growth” REITs to often become overpriced, and on the other hand, “value” REITs to trade at excessive discounts to their growthier peers.

It has generally lead us to strongly favor REITs trading at lower P/FFO multiples such as EPR (EPR), Spirit (SRC), WPC (WPC), IRM (IRM) and Sotherly (SOHO) to name a few. This strategy has served us well and often resulted in what we believe to be excess returns, or alpha. “Value” has historically outperformed “growth”, and this appears to be especially true in the REIT sector with research pointing to the same conclusion.

While “buying real estate on the cheap” is our primary investment strategy at High Yield Landlord, we do occasionally step our toes into growthier property sectors when the reward potential outweighs the risk undertaken. In fact, one of our larger positions is in a “growth” REIT today. Our conviction is strong, and we expect the outsized growth to come surprise the market to the upside going into 2019 and 2010.

Our Top “High Growth” Real Estate Sector

When you hear “high growth” and “real estate” in the same phrase, you likely think data centers which have become the “high growth” assets of choice to real estate investors.

Our “high growth” pick is not that sexy – sorry to disappoint. Rather, we are looking into manufactured home communities and trailer parks for outsized returns.

From a first look, such assets may appear risky, boring, and in some cases, even "dangerous" with popular TV shows such as Trailer Park Boys picturing these parks as being filled with drug dealers, prostitutes, and convicts. It is then not surprising that potential investors may be reluctant to owning such communities as they may require significant management efforts to handle the many problem tenants, social issues, and even crime.

Yet, the common reality is very different from this first perception. Manufactured home communities (MH) greatly vary in shape, sizes, and quality; but to think of them as being crime-filled properties is far from the truth. Opposite of that, most communities are as peaceful as one can be, often occupied by elderly or retired individuals and other low-income workers.

With rents of single-family houses and apartments rising ever higher, MH provides an affordable alternative to the increasing number of Americans who struggle to make ends meet. As such, it serves an essential role in our society – allowing the low/middle class to access ownership at a more affordable cost.

Now before, we go into the specific of our “MH” REIT investment, let us explain why MH communities may generate some of the highest risk-adjusted returns out of all property types. There are 5 main reasons to this:

MH communities commonly trade at elevated cap rates relative to their lower risk profile and higher growth potential. There is a strong demand / supply imbalance. It is very difficult to obtain permits to develop new communities, and yet the demand for affordable housing is constantly growing. Rents are growing faster than most other property types. This is because, despite increasing rents, tenants are unlikely to find a more affordable option. Moreover, due to the high cost and difficulty of moving their home elsewhere, tenants are often just pressured to stay and accept the newly increased rent. Tenant turnover is very much reduced compared to apartments because of high cost and effort to move a MH from one site to another. Capital expenditure requirements are generally minimal as the property owner only owns the land and associated infrastructure. The tenants own and maintain their own manufactured homes.

In conclusion, MH communities offer some of the highest return potential, and as owners of UMH Properties (UMH), we as landlords are set to benefit from this highly attractive asset class.

UMH: The Manufactured Housing REIT

With a market cap of just $595 million, UMH is a small cap REIT, but nonetheless one of the largest MH landlords of the nation. The company commenced operations in 1968 and owns today a portfolio consisting of 114 MH communities with ~20,600 developed sites located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

While one MH investment may go bad due to crime, problem tenants, excessive debt or other reason; UMH is highly diversified with +100 communities – minimizing the risk of any single asset. By investing in the shares of UMH, we gain instant exposure to the whole portfolio and its valuable diversification benefits which we could not attain in the private market as MH landlords.

There exists strong evidence to believe that this particular portfolio will generate massive cash flow growth in the coming years. Below we list are top 4 reasonswhy we believe UMH could be set for10 - 15% cash flow growth p.a for at least 3 years.

1 - Strong NOI growth on the way.

The average monthly rents remain very affordable in comparison to other alternatives namely apartments and single-family houses. At $424 per month, we believe that the run-way for further rent increases remain sizable as even at $500 per month, it would be difficult for tenants to find cheaper alternatives. Moreover, the average occupancy level of the properties shows a clear uptrend and has room for continued growth:

Even a 1% increase in occupancy results in significant new cash flow, and therefore going from 83% to closer to 90% could be massive to UMH shareholders. Given the high demand for affordable housing, we expect this number to keep on rising, bringing on new rental income. Single family home prices are getting increasingly unaffordable, and apartment rents are already too high for many.

Rent increases+ Occupancy increases (simultaneously)= high NOI growth

This is not just a “hypothesis” or a “plausible” expectation… It is what has been happening for many years already, and we just expect this high NOI growth to continue for at least 3 more years.

2 - Massive Development Opportunities

In addition to the strong NOI growth potential, UMH possesses very profitable opportunities to continue growing externally by developing new properties. UMH owns a massive land bank that is today generating close to zero cash flow but could lead to substantial growth in the future. There are up to 1600 additional acreage that the company already owns and could be converted in up to 6400 new sites (1600 * 4) after zoning and permitting. Obviously, it is not a “walk in the park” to get those permits, but it is a solid long-term opportunity for the company to continue on its growth path. The majority of its land is at or around its current parks and we believe this could be a decisive factor in the permitting process as it would not necessarily create new park, but rather expand current ones.

With the high demand for affordable housing and growing occupancy rates, we consider this land very valuable and expect it to gradually get developed. The market appears to not give much value to it today as it is not producing any income yet, but this could change very quickly.

3 - Value Added Acquisitions

The company has historically produced significant value to shareholders by acquiring poorly managed communities and improving practices to achieve significantly higher cash flows. Unlike most other traditional assets which are fairly easily rented at 90-100% occupancy rates, a great number of MH communities are unprofessionally managed with occupancies at low 60-70% and below market rents.

This is a significant opportunity for a professional operator such as UMH to acquire properties on the cheap to improve them and generate new cash flow through higher occupancy and rents:

The above case study is one example, but far from being an exception. UMH purchased the community with an occupancy at acquisition of 55% and a low $303 site rent. Today the same property is leased at 95% with a $362 site rent. The value creation is just massive. More case studies of value-add acquisitions can be found in the corporate presentation HERE.

4 - High 25% Cash-on-Cash Returns on Rental Homes

Finally, even if UMH does not find new acquisition opportunities or isn’t able to put its capital into new site developments, it is still able to earn very high returns on equity by simply adding rental homes to its communities and renting them to its tenants.

Not every MH community resident can afford to own their own MH, so by adding rental homes to its portfolio, UMH is able to cater to more potential residents and earn extremely high returns along the way. The company currently owns 5800 rental units and plans on adding 800 new rental homes per year, or a $35 million investment which is expected to yield an additional $7 million in revenue annually. This represents a 25% levered cash-on-cash return which is just exceptionally profitable for real estate investing, and it explains why UMH is putting money to work in this segment.

Conclusion: Potential for 10-15% annual FFO Growth

UMH has above average growth potential with occupancy on the rise, rents increasing, development opportunities to add new sites, value add acquisitions, and exceptionally rewarding rental unit investments.

We expect 5-10% growth to come from NOI increases alone (rent and occupancy hikes), and another 5% to come from new investments in more sites, rental units and new communities. This results in a total 10-15% annual FFO growth which we consider doable in light of the strong fundamentals in the MH sector.

When you add strong incentives to the management, we believe to have all the ingredients to achieve superior growth. The insider ownership of UMH is at a high 11% so they have all the motivation to keep on pushing the growth rate to eventually achieve a higher value for their ~$50 million equity ownership.

“Growth” REIT Sold at a Discount to NAV

REITs growing at 10-15% growth rates such as Invitation Homes (INVH), Equinix (EQIX) and Terrono (TRNO) tend to trade at well over 20-25 times FFO and sizable premiums to NAV.

UMH, on the other hand, trades at 18x 2019 expected FFO despite having one of the strongest growth profiles of the entire REIT industry. Net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O), Agree (ADC) or Four Corners (FCPT) are happy to grow at 5% per year and yet they commonly trade at 15-18x FFO.

The direct peers of UMH namely Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities(SUI) both trade at +20x next year’s expected FFO.

While the shares appear undervalued from an FFO multiple perspective, they are even cheaper when looking at its price-to-NAV. This is because while multiple valuation metrics ignores the land bank, NAV takes into account the value of all its assets. According to the management, the market is significantly undervaluing the portfolio at~$40k per site compared to private market valuations in the range of$50k to $70k per site. Given the high cash flow growth, we expect the valuation range to keep getting closer to the higher end of $70k per site – making the upside case even stronger.

Assuming 3 consecutive years of 10-15% FFO growth, in addition to the current dividend yield of 4.7%, we expect the potential reward to be very satisfying even without a repricing of the shares to a higher multiple. With the returns coming from a relatively more defensive sector with strong fundamentals, we consider the risk-to-reward situation to be very positively asymmetrical at the current share price and we are buying.

Risks to Consider

We see three main risks to our thesis:

The growth rate comes lower as expected. While this is very possible, it appears to already be expected by the market given that the company trades in-line to broad REIT indexes which enjoy much lower growth on average. As such, if this was the case, we may not see major downside, but if UMH surpasses the market expectations, we may experience disproportionate upside. While UMH may have above average resilience to recessions as compared with the average business, it remains a small cap with strong exposure to the “rust-belt” location which we expect to fare less well than the locations of its peers in a downturn. The volume of new acquisitions and/or developments could prove to be more volatile than expected causing the company to experience more bumpy growth that could disappoint markets.

Final Thought

We initially recommended investing in UMH at a price of $12.64 per share in March through a public article that I wrote in co-operation with Rida Morwa.

The gain since then is sizable at ~30% in just 6 months. Yet, we continue holding as we expect the company to surpass its most recent 52-week highs of $17.90 as it continues to surprise markets with superior growth rates. In other words, even at the now more elevated share price, the upside remains significant at $16.16 per share.

UMH is our primary residential real estate investment at High Yield Landlord, and this is no wonder. As contrarian real estate investors, we target properties paying high income when sold on the cheap. UMH fits perfectly, and we expect to keep holding unless the shares reprice to the overpriced category of most “growth” stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH, EPR, SRC, WPC, IRM, SOHO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.