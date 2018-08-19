AMC Entertainment Shorts: Cats On A Hot Tin Roof?

With 27% of its float sold short and a strong start for A-List, AMC's subscription service, this stock looks ready for a new leg up.

On Friday, August 16, 2018, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) made a new 52 week high. With a short interest of 27.4% (as its Class B shares can't be shorted) and AMC's stock performing well after posting extraordinarily strong Q2 2018 results, the shorts are acting like a cat on a hot tin roof. If you look at the intraday share price volatility, even on days when there isn't any actual news, I would argue that the shorts are trying desperately to hold this stock back. In this piece I will share my bullish AMC Entertainment thesis.

Why This Opportunity Exists (Macro)

Over the years, I have learned that there can be some to a lot of money made when the market gets myopic and incorrectly extrapolates a current trend indefinitely. Admittedly, the timing aspect is art, but when what the market is pricing in based on perceptions, as the future in unknowable, diverges from reality, a lot of money can be made.

One example of this, albeit a firm with no debt, was Boston Beer (SAM). Incidentally, had I been more patient, I would have made a lot money on this high conviction bet, had I fully seen it through, as this was a relatively large position for me with a cost basis of $178.

In 2017, the groupthink that brands like Sam Adams, the craft beer pioneer, couldn't compete with thousands of tiny and local micro breweries was fever pitched. Lo and behold, the market's shortsightedness lead them to completely miss that SAM owns other great brands besides its namesake Sam Adams beer line (Twisted Tea, Truly Spiked Seltzer, Angry Orchard, etc.) and benefits from economies of scale, including owning breweries, having large and national distribution and the revamping of its packaging and marketing efforts. It turns out that craft brew business is really tough and has low operating margins if you lack scale, distribution and shelf space. During the second half of 2017 and Q1 2018, SAM's volume trends reversed course, in a good way, and the stock rallied from $128 to almost $330.

This leads me to AMC Entertainment. Back in 2017 and notably during the summer of 2017, for the first time in ages, box office receipts dipped. If you go back to archives using Google, you can see the media headlines proclaiming the death of the movie business. As the media often does, they take a piece of data that has buzz surrounding it and then the media creates a first level narrative that seems very logical. This then get recirculated, re-tweeted, and re-broadcast in enough places it starts to become conventional wisdom.

AMC's CEO, Adam Aron, gets a little carried away on the Q2 2018 conference call, but perhaps rightly so.

For all who have been predicting since last summer's brief box office slump, the demise of the movie business or of AMC, who have been predicting doom and gloom, and who have been valuing our business at trough multiples, consider this; we have been making enormous progress. And for the industry, PVOD did not happen, other challenges have been dispatched with, the box office is roaring hot.

This is now perfect segue-way to:

Why This Opportunity Exists (Micro)

Let's check out AMC's Q2 2018 results.

Q2 2018 highlights include:

Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 80.3% to $244.8 million compared to $135.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. U.S. markets Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter grew 93.2% to $222.2 compared to $115.0 million in the same period last year. International Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter grew 8.7% to $22.6 million compared to $20.8 million a year ago.

increased compared to $135.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. U.S. markets Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter grew 93.2% to $222.2 compared to $115.0 million in the same period last year. International Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter grew 8.7% to $22.6 million compared to $20.8 million a year ago. Total revenues increased 20.0% to $1,442.5 million compared to total revenues of $1,202.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Total revenues in the quarter included approximately $313.2 million of revenues from our international theatres as compared to $294.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

compared to total revenues of $1,202.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Total revenues in the quarter included approximately $313.2 million of revenues from our international theatres as compared to $294.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Food and beverage revenues increased 19.2% to $445.8 million, compared to $374.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

1st Half 2018 Highlights include:

Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) grew 35.1% to $522.7 million compared to $386.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. U.S. markets Adjusted EBITDA for the six months grew 37.6% to $430.5 compared to $312.9 million in the same period last year. International Adjusted EBITDA grew 24.6% to $92.2 million compared to $74.0 million in the same period a year ago. Much of the growth in international Adjusted EBITDA is due to the March 28, 2017 acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group Holding AB (“Nordic”).

Next, check out the segment data from the Q2 2018 press release (see here):

Note that average ticket price is only up 2%, so this is very much about big attendance increases and making money on the food and beverage side of the business.

Although these results are fabulous and my sense is that the market is under reacting to them, let me provide the context as to why AMC's stock has gone from a high water mark of $35, twice, and been cut in half (notwithstanding dividends).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Risks

However, before we get carried away with euphoric sentiments, let me be clear, AMC does have a leveraged balance sheet.

From the Q2 Conference Call (4.5 times leverage as of July)

At the end of June, the June quarter, our net leverage level has lowered to 4.7 times, but that's because the cash that came in from the June NCM sale, came in in the first few days of July. If you add that couple hundred million dollars back into the June quarter, our net leverage level at the end of the June quarter adjusted would have been 4.5 times.

The reason for this leverage is due to a number of unpopular (in the eyes of shareholders) and expensive acquisitions.

Three Major Back to Back to Back Acquisitions totaling roughly $3.3 billion

Carmike for $1.088 billion (274 million of stock/ 8.2 million shares)

On December 21, 2016, we completed the acquisition of Carmike for cash and stock. The purchase price for Carmike was $858.2 million comprised of cash of $584.3 million and 8,189,808 shares of our Class A common stock with a fair value of $273.9 million (based on a closing share price of $33.45 per share on December 20, 2016). We also assumed debt of $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due June 15, 2023 (the “Senior Secured Notes due 2023”) in connection with the acquisition of Carmike. As of the acquisition date, Carmike operated 271 theatres and 2,923 screens located in 41 states.

Odeon for $1.23 billion ($1.0735 billion in cash and 4.5 million shares)

On November 30, 2016, we completed the acquisition of Odeon and UCI Cinemas Holdings Limited (“Odeon”) for cash and stock. The purchase price for Odeon was $637.1 million, comprised of cash of $480.3 million and 4,536,466 shares of Class A common stock with a fair value of $156.7 million (based on a closing sale price of $34.55 per share on November 29, 2017). In addition, we repaid indebtedness of Odeon of $593.2 million at closing. As of the acquisition date, Odeon operated 242 theatres with 2,243 screens in four major markets: United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Germany; and three smaller markets: Austria, Portugal and Ireland. This acquisition is now included within our International markets reportable segment. In May 2017, we disposed of one theatre acquired from Odeon as required by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority requiring a payment by us of $11.0 million for the sale.

Nordic $969 million

In March 28, 2017, we completed the acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group Holding AB (“Nordic”) for cash. The purchase price for Nordic was SEK 5,756 million ($654.9 million), which includes payment of interest on the equity value and repayment of shareholder loans. As a result of the acquisition, we assumed the indebtedness of Nordic of approximately SEK 1,269 million ($144.4 million) and indebtedness of approximately €156 million ($169.5 million) as of March 28, 2017, which was refinanced subsequent to the acquisition. Nordic operated or held a partial interest in 122 theatres with 683 screens in seven European countries: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Denmark. This acquisition is now included within our International markets operating segment.

This combined with lots of CAPEX for a state of the art experience (think IMAX, Dolby, Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, AMC's signature recliner seats) are why AMC's stock has underperformed.

Third, all hail the PLF, at the end of 2015, AMC had about 160 premium large format screens. By the end of 2018, three years later, we should have closer to 400, with still many more coming in 2019 and 2020. We also will be upgrading well more than a 100 of our IMAX screens and the former Carmike BigD screens with the latest state-of-the-art sight and sound technology. Not only do our IMAX, Dolby Cinema and our house brand PLF screens over-index in attendance, they also carry massive price premiums, about 70% for IMAX and Dolby and about 45% for our house brands.

Here is the data on the recliner

As I mentioned on our last call, we continue to be on pace to renovate about 44 theaters and open 16 new theaters worldwide in 2018. The vast majority of these 60 theaters will feature our signature recliner seats. Domestically as of the end of 2017, we had 247 theaters equipped with recliner seating representing approximately 38% of the domestic circuit. We expect to have more than 275 domestic theaters renovated with recliners by the end of 2018. Many of these domestic renovations will occur within the acquired Carmike circuit, where we think considerable low-hanging fruit is still quite ripe for the picking.

FY 2018 CAPEX is targeted at $450 million to $500 million. As there is International CAPEX, too.

All-in, we continue to expect that our worldwide net CapEx for 2018 will be between $450 million and $500 million.

So given the debt ($3.9 billion net), the dividend ($102 million), and the CAPEX ($500 million), the market seems to be ignoring the strong operational results and the leg up in Adjusted EBITDA.

Full Year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA

2nd Half 2017 Adjusted EBITDA data (Q3 2017 was $147.4 million and Q4 2017 was $288.2 million).

So first half 2018 Adjusted EBITDA was $522.7 million and if they match 2nd Half 2017 ($435.6 million) then that equals full year Adjusted EBITDA of $958.3 million.

Valuation and Share Structure

AMC has two types of common shares, Class A and Class B.

As of April 30, 2018, there were 52,244,412 Class A shares and 75,826,927 Class B shares. The Class B shares have enhanced voting rights (three votes per share) whereas the Class A has one vote per share. The Class B share are owned by Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd. (“Wanda”), a Chinese private conglomerate.

So $18.40 per share x 128 million shares equals a market capitalization of $2.35 billion. With call it $4 billion of net debt, we are looking at an enterprise value of $6.35 billion. So the EV ($6.35 billion) to pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA ($950 million) equals 6.68X. Not exactly expensive, but again, the debt profile in combination with the CAPEX has, at least so far, suppressed the EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiple expansion.

A-List Subscription

So you can see up to three movies per week for $19.95 per month (in IMAX, Dolby, 3D).

They talked about this extensively on the call.

In just the first five weeks of enrollments, we just announced that yesterday morning, we crossed the 175,000 mark of paid members. But my, my how time flies when you're having fun. The A-List member count last night at midnight was 181,790

In terms of economics, at an average of 2.5 visits per month they generate $20 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

As for your question on the individual metrics, it's only week five. It's too early to draw conclusions from the first five week performance of movie going amongst the audience, although I can tell you we – movie going amongst this audience is robust, but I'll just repeat now exactly what we said on the call six weeks ago, which was true six weeks ago and which we believe to be true today and that is for every million moviegoers, for every million enrollees in A-List, we believe this program net of all cannibalization and dilution, net of all the money we pay our studio partners, will generate about $15 million to $25 million of incremental EBITDA for AMC, based on 2.5 visits per month and that that range sweetens by about $10 million for every reduction in the average movie going by a quarter of a point, so 2.25 times per month instead of 2.5 times a month. We will be managing and monitoring this program extremely closely over the months and years ahead.

Takeaway

My view is that the market is under reacting to the fantastic Q2 2018 results due to the balance sheet and CAPEX profile. However, perhaps this is a major inflection point and should eventually dispel the conventional wisdom of the summer 2017 box office slump. As the market seems to be slow to realize the fears no one goes to the movies due to Netflix, Youtube, and time constraints are greatly exaggerated, I'm betting there is room for multiple expansion in shares of AMC. Moreover, the A-List should provide a runway for lots of future growth as AMC does so well with food and beverage sales, at over $5 per patron.

Given the short interest, 27% of the float, it looks to me that the short have mis-calculated and AMC's fundamentals are robust. Notwithstanding the incredibly volatility, AMC looked well positioned to take out $20.

Appendix

Exhibit A: Short Interest: 14.3 million shares (27.5% of Class A Share Float)

Source: WSJ

Exhibit B: Three Month Stock Chart

Source: Fidelity

Market Adventures As a full time investor, I look for new ideas for my portfolio every day and I always eat my own cooking. Despite having 50% of the portfolio in cash, throughout most the year, my Conservative PA is up 11% YTD, through July 31st. Outpeforming the S&P 500 by 400 bps. Enclosed below is the Fidelity monthly performance so you can see first hand my results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought and recommended shares of AMC at $16.30 and then again at $17.25. My overall average cost basis is $16.64.