Lowe's: It's About Time For A Bounceback

Where there's risk, there can be opportunities: I like LOW's growth potential and the stock's fairly de-risked valuation.

The company's projected +5% in total sales and +3.5% comps (FY18) will need a robust second quarter performance to remain untouched.

Lowe's is nearly ready to release its 2Q18 results following a first quarter report that I found short of inspiring.

Home Depot (HD) has done its part. Now, it is Lowe's (LOW) turn to back up its stock's bull case. The Mooresville-based company will report 2Q18 earnings on August 22nd, with analysts expecting to see nearly 7% of revenue improvement YOY and adjusted EPS of $2.02 for what will certainly be Lowe's all-time record earnings-producing quarter. Image credit

A strong spring quarter that marks the busy season in home improvement retailing would certainly be welcomed, considering Lowe's 1Q18 that failed to impress me. I believe that the company's projected 5% increase in total sales and 3.5% comps for full year 2018 will need a robust 2Q18 performance to remain untouched, since the first quarter's metrics landed at a much more timid 3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Playing in Lowe's favor is a macro environment that looks very healthy. But I also believe that the new executive team headed by CEO Marvin Ellison will need to deliver results on inventory management to ensure pricing and gross margins do not suffer as much as they have recently.

On opex, I continue to project a YOY increase that should exceed the pace of the top-line growth. Supporting richer overhead are likely to be incremental customer-facing hours in stores as we roll into the summer season, at higher wage rates driven by a tight labor market. The net impact, by my estimates, will be compressing op margins of 11.3%, 40 bps below last year's number, but 22% higher EPS driven by a significantly lower effective tax rate.

See my P&L projections below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

On the stock

I turned a bit skeptical on LOW in late February. That's when the company's 4Q17 earnings report unveiled what seemed to me like meaningful and, to some extent, unexpected gross margin headwinds that has since put pressure on earnings -- Lowe's has missed EPS expectation in the past two quarters.

But as they say: where there's risk, there can be opportunities. I believe the macro landscape is ideal for retailers in general and home improvement players specifically to thrive, considering the resilience in consumer spending. Therefore, Lowe's attempt at improving conversion and inventory management that is targeted at boosting margins has its best shot of working out in the immediate future, in my view.

Co./Ticker Forward PE LT EPS Growth LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Lowe's - LOW 18.0x 17.5% 1.0x 5.0% Home Depot - HD 20.1x 13.8% 1.5x 4.4% Walmart (WMT) 20.1x 7.2% 2.8x 6.2%

The graph and table above illustrate Lowe's superior earnings growth expectations compared to its peer group, while the stock seems valued conservatively enough to allow some buffer, should the company's plans fall flat.

Sure, an investment in LOW today (particularly in detriment of HD) comes with material risks, and its success is highly dependent on the company's management team starting to produce satisfactory results soon. Those who are seeking a bit more potential reward in exchange for an extra dose of risk might want to give LOW a try, especially if 2Q18 results come in above expectations.

